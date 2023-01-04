The Worldwide Automated Visual Field Analyzer Industry is Expected to Reach $227.8 Million by 2028: Rapid Technological Advancement and Developments in Analyzer Technology Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Type (Static and Kinetic), By Application (Glaucoma, Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Scotoma), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market size is expected to reach $227.8 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



An automated visual field analyzer is an automated tool that is very frequently employed by Optometrists, orthoptists, and ophthalmologists to measure the human visual field, especially to identify monocular visual fields. The sort of vision defect is determined by the analyzer's results. As a result, it offers details on where any disease activates or lesion may be located along the visual pathway.



It directs and aids in the diagnosis of the visual disorder affecting the patient. These results are kept on file and utilized to keep tabs on the patient's health and the progression of vision loss. These analyzers examine the patient's whole vertical and horizontal field of peripheral vision, looking for any probable vision problems or blind spots (scotomas). Finding particular scotomas in one's vision can be a sign of a particular kind of brain injury or illness, like a tumor or stroke.



The patient is instructed to locate specific light stimuli that the analyzer has provided in their peripheral vision. If the patient is not able to do so, this may indicate scotomas or trauma. The analyzer emits a sequence of white light stimuli across a bowl that is evenly lit, with different intensities (brightness). The patient presses a button on a handheld device to signal when they see a light. This evaluates the retina's capacity to find a stimulus at particular locations within the visual field.



This is measured in 'decibels' and is known as retinal sensitivity (dB). The Swedish Interactive Thresholding Algorithm, or SITA, which is now used by the analyzer, enables the quickest and most precise visual field assessment to date.

The results are then compared to an age-matched database to reveal suspicious and unexpected vision loss that may be a result of pathology. The analyzer can be employed for condition screening, monitoring, and diagnosis support. Depending on the objectives, there are a variety of testing methodologies to choose from.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the automated visual field analyzers market because of elements, like the delay of elective hospital procedures, including eye exams, and the infection risk, which has led to a decline in the number of individuals attending eye clinics.

Other challenges that are limiting the industry include a shortage of price pressure, ophthalmologists, escalating competition, and high costs. Additionally, it has had a clinical impact on fewer appointments, avoiding particular treatment alternatives, using more instruments, and putting new procedures into practice. Artificial intelligence and teleophthalmology are recommended for enhancing doctor-patient connections.

Market Growth Factors



Rapid Technological Advancement and Developments in Analyzer Technology

In the modern era, there is a number of advancements that are being introduced in automated field analyzers. New software algorithms have been introduced, which is one of these significant advancements in the complex technology of this equipment.

A surge in the frequency of product launches is one of the main factors projected to fuel the market's expansion. Recent developments in the technology are leading to the development of various novel visual function tests.

Offers Reduced Turnaround Time To Doctors And Patients

The turnaround time for automated visual field analyzers has greatly decreased, and accuracy in visual field testing has increased in contrast to recent years.

Due to a number of efforts and initiatives being taken by several market players operating in the automated visual field analyzer market, the turnaround time of these analyzers has been reduced significantly. With the lesser turnaround time, doctors at several clinics are now able to accelerate the pace of diagnosis and treatment of their patients.

Market Restraining Factors



Lack of Precision and Versatility of Analyzers

Despite a number of benefits of an automated visual field analyzer, there is a major drawback of this technology. Automated visual field analyzers are highly prone to making errors due to a number of factors.

For example, the result of a test conducted with the automated field tester can be very easily hampered by incorrect placement of the head. Even a slight movement in the position of the patient's head can completely influence the result. Moreover, patients with severe glaucoma are very hard to be diagnosed accurately.

Scope of the Study



Market Segments Covered in the Report:



By End-use

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Others

By Type

Static

Kinetic

By Application

Glaucoma

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Scotoma

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Topcon Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Metall Zug AG

Oculus Optikgerate GmbH

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.

Metrovision SAS

Optopol Technology Sp. z o.o.

MEDA Co. Ltd.

