The Worldwide Automated Visual Field Analyzer Industry is Expected to Reach $265.5 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Static, Kinetic), by End Use (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated visual field analyzer market size is expected to reach USD 265.5 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growing frequency of new product launches and the rise in the incidence of ocular diseases such as glaucoma and cataract are key drivers to market growth.



The global impact of COVID-19 on eye health, along with population aging, and environmental and lifestyle changes are the factors expected to result in a substantial increase in the number of individuals suffering from visual impairment and blindness. At least 2.2 billion individuals worldwide have a near or far vision impairment.



Technological advancements in automated visual field analyzers have significantly reduced turnaround time and increased accuracy in visual field testing. One of the major such advances has been the introduction of new software algorithms. Some of the key reasons anticipated to drive the growth of the market include an increase in the frequency of new product launches. Novel tests of visual function are being developed as a result of recent technological advancements. Diagnostic testing using portable, low-cost equipment now enables the examination of patient populations with limited access to health care and permits testing to occur outside of the clinical environment or at home.



Many public and private organizations are taking steps to raise awareness about eye health and vision care among the general public, optometrists, and ophthalmologists for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases, such as conducting awareness and advertising campaigns and workshops. Additionally, several suppliers provide ophthalmologists and technician's hands-on training in visual field analyzers through courses, tutorials, and workshops. Such activities assist to raise knowledge about ocular illnesses and accessible diagnostic equipment, such as ophthalmic perimeters, which will drive the market.



Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market Report Highlights

The static perimeters segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its extensive use in capturing large data points for automated visual field testing

The hospital segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the increasing number of hospitals in developing countries and growing competition in healthcare service providers

The ophthalmic clinics segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to its convenience, proximity, and lower costs to patients and insurers

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies in China and India

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Increased ophthalmic disorders

3.4.1.2. Advancements in technology

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. High cost of automated visual field analyzer

3.4.2.2. Shortage of trained medical staff

3.5. Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Automated Visual Field Analyzer: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Static

4.1.2. Kinetic

4.2. Product Market Share, 2016 & 2028

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016to 2028 for the following

4.5.1. Static

4.5.1.1. Static market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD million)

4.5.2. Kinetic

4.5.2.1. Kinetic market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Automated Visual Field Analyzer: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Hospitals

5.1.2. Ophthalmic Clinics

5.1.3. Others

5.2. End-use Market Share, 2016 & 2028

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market by End Use Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

5.5.1. Hospital

5.5.1.1. Hospital market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Ophthalmic clinics

5.5.2.1. Ophthalmic clinics market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.3. Others

5.5.3.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Automated Visual Field Analyzer Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. 8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. 8.2 Company/Competition Categorization

7.2.1. Innovators

7.3. 8.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020

7.3.4. Carl Zeiss

7.3.4.1. Company overview

7.3.4.2. Financial performance

7.3.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.5. Haag- Streit AG

7.3.5.1. Company overview

7.3.5.2. Financial performance

7.3.5.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.6. Elektron Eye Technology

7.3.6.1. Company overview

7.3.6.2. Financial performance

7.3.6.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.7. Heidelberg Engineering

7.3.7.1. Company overview

7.3.7.2. Financial performance

7.3.7.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.8. Kowa Company, Ltd

7.3.8.1. Company overview

7.3.8.2. Financial performance

7.3.8.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.9. Optopol

7.3.9.1. Company overview

7.3.9.2. Financial performance

7.3.9.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.10. Oculus

7.3.10.1. Company overview

7.3.10.2. Financial performance

7.3.10.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.11. Metrovision

7.3.11.1. Company overview

7.3.11.2. Financial performance

7.3.11.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.12. Meda Co. Ltd.

7.3.12.1. Company overview

7.3.12.2. Financial performance

7.3.12.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.13. Topcon

7.3.13.1. Company overview

7.3.13.2. Financial performance

7.3.13.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives



