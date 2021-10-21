The Worldwide Automotive Blockchain Industry is Expected to Reach $1.68 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Blockchain Market (2021-2026) by Type, Application, Provider, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Blockchain Market is estimated to be USD 0.41 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.68 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 32.5%.



Blockchain technology is gaining importance in the automotive industry owing to the need for secure payments and digital access while interacting with other V2V communication. The increasing use of blockchain has helped in tracking and further ensuring transparency. These factors are driving the growth of the automotive blockchain market. The growing demand for better payments in logistics & transportation, mobility services and also increasing demand for the crypto currency market are further enhancing the growth opportunity for the blockchain market.



However, uncertainties involved in government regulations, data security concerns, lack of technical expertise, and limited scalability are some of the restraining factors that may have an impact on the growth of the global market during the forecasted period.



Recent Developments

1. SHIFTMobility Inc has launched CarCheck Pro vehicle inspections that can enable any service center to quickly add or retrieve vehicle information from blockchains via an integrated VIN scanner or license plate lookup and share with their customers. - 22nd May 2018

2. ZF Friedrichshafen AG, UBS, and IBM Corp shall jointly develop an automotive platform for mobility services based on blockchain technology. The open automotive transaction platform known as Car eWallet technology can enable auto-pay of transactions at the electric vehicle charging station. - 14th September 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, BigchainDB GmbH, carVertical, Helbiz, ShiftMobility, RSK Labs, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and XAIN etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Need for secure digital access and payments in the automotive sector

4.2.1.2 Adoption of Blockchain technology in the automotive supply chain

4.2.1.3 Growth in digital transactions

4.2.1.4 Reduced operational cost

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Uncertainties involved in government regulations

4.2.2.2 Limited Scalability

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Advancements in autonomous vehicles

4.2.3.2 Technological advancements

4.2.3.3 Demand for blockchain-based smart contracts

4.2.3.4 Rising demand for Crypto-currencies

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Concerns over security, privacy, and control

4.2.4.2 Gaining User Acceptance and Lack of Technical Expertise

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Public Blockchain

6.3 Private Blockchain

6.4 Consortium Blockchain

6.5 Hybrid Blockchain



7 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Application

7.1 Contracts

7.2 Supply Chain

7.3 Financing

7.4 Mobility solutions

7.5 Others



8 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Provider

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Middleware Provider

8.3 Infrastructure and Protocols Provider

8.4 Application and Solution Provider



9 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Vehicles Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passenger Car

9.3 Commercial Vehicles



10 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Propulsion

10.1 Introduction

10.2 ICE

10.3 Electric Vehicle

10.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

10.3.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

10.3.3 Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



11 Global Automotive Blockchain Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 South America

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 UK

11.4.2 France

11.4.3 Germany

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.5 Spain

11.4.6 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Indonesia

11.5.5 Malaysia

11.5.6 South Korea

11.5.7 Australia

11.5.8 Russia

11.5.9 Rest of APAC

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Qatar

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11.6.5 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & Funding



13 Company Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.2 Accenture

13.3 Microsoft

13.4 Carvertical

13.5 Xain

13.6 HCL

13.7 Tech Mahindra

13.8 NXM Labs

13.9 Carblock

13.10 Cube

13.11 Context Labs

13.12 Shiftmobility

13.13 BigchainDB

13.14 Dashride

13.15 Consensys

13.16 Foam

13.17 RSK Labs

13.18 GEM

13.19 Ethereum

13.20 Helbiz Mobility System PTE Ltd

13.21 Robert Bosch GmbH



14 Appendix



