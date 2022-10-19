The Worldwide Automotive Interior Materials Industry is Expected to Reach $80.2 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Interior Materials Market By Type, By Vehicle Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive interior materials market was valued at $55 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $80.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Automotive interior materials are utilized for overall weight reduction of vehicles to optimize fuel efficiency. Composites and modern plastics offer excellent stiffness, and strength. Moreover, these materials offer extended vehicle durability, longevity, enhanced acoustics, optimum comfort, low emissions, and improved overall vehicle performance.

Furthermore, they offer luxurious, natural leather feel for seats, trims, and steering wheels. The automotive interior materials are widely used in dashboards, door panel, seats, steering wheels, and floor carpet. Furthermore, companies offer automotive interior materials which are utilized in the automotive molding industry. These are used for manufacturing tire molds and molding and surface design for car interiors.

Increase in plastics consumption in automotive production and surge in consumer demand for lightweight vehicles across the globe boost the demand for automotive interior materials. In addition, technological development in passenger cars, rise in vehicle customization activities, increase in demand for aesthetically appealing interiors in vehicles, and surge in demand for low-emission materials propel the market growth.

Furthermore, increase in adoption of green technology in automotive leather manufacturing is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the automotive interior materials market. However, rise in price fluctuations of raw materials restrains the market growth.

The automotive interior materials market is segmented on the basis of material, vehicle type, application, and region.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into plastics, composites, fabrics, leather, and others. Depending on vehicle type, it is classified into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and others. As per the application, it is segmented into dashboards, door panel, seats, steering wheels, floor carpet, and others. Plastics segment is projected to be the dominating segment during the forecast period, owing to to its excellent mechanical properties and aesthetical appearance.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. There is increase in adoption of automotive interior materials products in the region, owing to rise in urbanization, surge in economic development, and growth in automotive sector in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand, which, in turn, boost the growth of the automotive interior materials market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the automotive interior materials market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing automotive interior materials market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the automotive interior materials market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global automotive interior materials market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Key Regulation Analysis

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR MATERIALS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Plastics

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Metals

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Fabric

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Leather

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Composites

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR MATERIALS MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 PV

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 LCV

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 HCV

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR MATERIALS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Dashboard

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Door Panel

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Seats

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Floor Carpets

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR MATERIALS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

