The Worldwide Automotive Piston Industry is Expected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Piston Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type (Steel and Aluminum); Coating Type; Vehicle Type; and Piston Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive piston market was valued at US$ 3879.92 million in 2021 and it is projected to reach US$ 5,815.15 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.



Increasing production of ICE vehicles and growing usage of lightweight pistons for improved engine performance are attributing to the growth of the automotive piston market. Increasing technological advancements, such as hydrogen-fueled piston engines, are bolstering the sales of automotive pistons due to increasing demand for electric vehicles. The global automotive piston market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The presence of many manufacturing facilities and a large consumer base in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, are major factors fueling the growth of the automotive piston market in APAC.

In APAC, China is the largest passenger car manufacturer, and it produced ~20 million passenger cars in 2020. India accounts for the largest number of two-wheeler registrations. Japan accounts for ~10.5% of all vehicles manufactured globally. Europe holds the second-largest share of the automotive piston market as funding provided by the European Commission is enabling the region to strengthen its competitiveness and maintain global technological leadership.

There are various market players such as MAHLE GmbH; Tenneco Inc.; Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc; and Rheinmetall Automotive who are engaged in making transportation efficient, environmentally friendly, and comfortable. Also, the increasing government initiatives to promote the use of clean energy are enabling automotive engine manufacturers to adopt lightweight hybrid composite materials that provide improved properties over the commercially available aluminum-based components, which is driving the demand for automotive pistons.



The sudden COVID-19 outbreak pandemic has hampered the production activities in the global automotive sector. Inadequate raw material supply has disrupted economies and weakened production, leading to a collapse in demand. As the automotive market is witnessing a high demand after the slowing down of the COVID-19 outbreak, major automakers and OEMs are actively focusing on innovations and prototypes of engines to meet consumer preferences for high-performance and fuel-efficient automobiles. On the other hand, due to business lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions are negatively impacting the market growth.



The automotive piston market is segmented on the basis of material type, coating type, vehicle type, and piston type, and geography. Based on material type, the market is bifurcated into compact steel and aluminum. Based on coating type, the automotive piston market is segmented into thermal barrier piston coating, dry film lubricant piston coating, and oil shedding piston coating. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into two wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Based on piston type, the market is segmented into flat-top piston, dome piston, and dish piston. Geographically, the global automotive piston market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, APAC accounted for a significant share in the global market.



A few key players operating in the global automotive piston market and profiled in the market study are Arias Pistons; Art Metal Manufacturing Co, Ltd; Capricorn Motors Pvt. Ltd.; QUFU JINHUANG PISTON CO.,LTD; Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc; RIKEN Corporation; MAHLE GmbH; Tenneco Inc.; Rheinmetall Automotive; and Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd.



Reasons to buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global automotive piston market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Automotive Piston Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Automotive Piston Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Massive Production of ICE Vehicles

5.1.2 Use of Lightweight Pistons for Improved Engine Performance

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Surge in EV Manufacturing and Operational Disadvantages of Automotive Pistons

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Continuous Technological Advancements

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Automotive Piston - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Automotive Piston Market Overview

6.2 Global Automotive Piston Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Automotive Piston Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 By Material Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Automotive Piston Market, by Material Type (2020 & 2028)

7.3 Steel

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Steel: Automotive Piston Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Aluminum

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Aluminum: Automotive Piston Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Automotive Piston Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 By Coating Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Automotive Piston Market, by Coating Type (2020 & 2028)

8.3 Thermal Barrier Piston Coating

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Thermal Barrier Piston Coating: Automotive Piston Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Dry Film Piston Coating

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Dry Film Piston Coating: Automotive Piston Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Oil Shedding Piston Coating

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Oil Shedding Piston Coating: Automotive Piston Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Automotive Piston Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 By Vehicle Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Automotive Piston Market, by Vehicle Type (2020 & 2028)

9.3 Two Wheeler

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Two Wheeler: Automotive Piston Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Passenger Vehicles

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Passenger Vehicles: Automotive Piston Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Commercial Vehicle

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Commercial Vehicle: Automotive Piston Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Automotive Piston Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 By Piston Type

10.1 Overview

10.2 Automotive Piston Market, by Piston Type (2020 & 2028)

10.3 Flat-top Piston

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Flat-top Piston: Automotive Piston Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Dish Piston

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Dish Piston: Automotive Piston Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.5 Dome Piston

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Dome Piston: Automotive Piston Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Automotive Piston Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Automotive Piston Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Arias Pistons

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 ART METAL MFG., LTD.

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 CAPRICORN AUTOMOTIVE LTD

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 RIKEN CORPORATION

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 QUFU JINHUANG PISTON CO., LTD

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 MAHLE GmbH

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Tenneco Inc.

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Rheinmetall Automotive AG

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rvz20f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets