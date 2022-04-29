The Worldwide Automotive Software Industry is Expected to Reach $42.9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Software Market (2022-2027) by Application, Vehicle Type, EV Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Software Market is estimated to be USD 20.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 42.99 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.08%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Automotive Software Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Robert Bosch, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, BlackBerry Limited, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of - Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of - Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of - Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of - ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA.

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA. Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Automotive Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses Global Automotive Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Automotive Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Integration of ADAS Features In Vehicles

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Electric, Autonomous, and Connected Vehicles

4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Advanced Infotainment and User Interface

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Standard Protocols to Develop Software Platforms

4.2.2 Lack of Connected Infrastructure

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Future Potential of 5G and AI

4.3.2 Co-development Between OEMs and Suppliers

4.3.3 Developments in Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles

4.3.4 SOTA Updates to Reduce Vehicle Recalls

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Troubleshooting and Maintenance Concern

4.4.2 Risk of Cybersecurity



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Automotive Software Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 ADAS & Safety Systems

6.3 Body Control & Comfort System

6.4 Engine Management & Powertrain

6.5 Infotainment System

6.6 Communication Systems

6.7 Connected Services

6.8 Autonomous Driving

6.9 HMI Application

6.10 Biometrics System

6.11 V2X System



7 Global Automotive Software Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Passenger Cars

7.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

7.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle



8 Global Automotive Software Market, By EV Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Charging Management

8.3 Battery Management

8.4 V2G



9 Global Automotive Software Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Safety and Security

9.3 Infotainment and Instrument Cluster

9.4 Vehicle Connectivity

9.5 Other



10 Americas' Automotive Software Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Argentina

10.3 Brazil

10.4 Canada

10.5 Chile

10.6 Colombia

10.7 Mexico

10.8 Peru

10.9 United States

10.10 Rest of Americas



11 Europe's Automotive Software Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Austria

11.3 Belgium

11.4 Denmark

11.5 Finland

11.6 France

11.7 Germany

11.8 Italy

11.9 Netherlands

11.10 Norway

11.11 Poland

11.12 Russia

11.13 Spain

11.14 Sweden

11.15 Switzerland

11.16 United Kingdom

11.17 Rest of Europe



12 Middle East and Africa's Automotive Software Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Egypt

12.3 Israel

12.4 Qatar

12.5 Saudi Arabia

12.6 South Africa

12.7 United Arab Emirates

12.8 Rest of MEA



13 APAC's Automotive Software Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Australia

13.3 Bangladesh

13.4 China

13.5 India

13.6 Indonesia

13.7 Japan

13.8 Malaysia

13.9 Philippines

13.10 Singapore

13.11 South Korea

13.12 Sri Lanka

13.13 Thailand

13.14 Taiwan

13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Robert Bosch

15.2 NXP Semiconductors

15.3 Renesas Electronics

15.4 BlackBerry Limited

15.5 Cox Automotive

15.6 Airbiquity

15.7 Cloud Made

15.8 Harman International

15.9 Elektrobit

15.10 Hella India Pvt. Ltd.



16 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8het3t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets