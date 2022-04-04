The Worldwide Automotive Torque Converter Industry is Expected to Reach $22.7 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Vehicle Type, By Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission, Dual-Clutch Transmission and Others), By Stage, By Propulsion Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Torque Converter Market stood at $15,357.26 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period to reach $22,736.82 million by 2026.

Ongoing technological advancements, increasing demand for hybrid electric vehicles, and surging usage in commercial vehicles are the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market in the forecast period.



The rise in the number of vehicles on the road is increasing traffic congestion in urban areas around the globe. Automotive manufacturers are installing automatic transmissions in automobiles to make the vehicles navigate easily through dense traffic. The automotive torque converter ensures that the vehicle starts and stops, therefore enriching the consumers' driving experience. Innovations in technologies used in automobiles and the growing utilization of automotive torque converts in commercial vehicles are bolstering the market demand all over the globe.

The growing disposable income of consumers makes them able to invest in advanced technologies such as the use of concave clutch technology in automobiles, which is influencing the market demand. Furthermore, increasing vehicle fleet, development of efficient transportation and logistics industry, and the need to enhance the driving experience by manufacturers are expected to boost the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market growth in the forecast period. However, high maintenance costs and the risk of malfunctioning automotive torque converts may hinder the market growth in the forecast period.



The Global Automotive Torque Converter Market is segmented based on vehicle, transmission, stage, propulsion, region, and competitional landscape. Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars, LCV and M&HCV. The passenger car segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. The rise in the purchasing power of consumers, increase in the market players, and launch of advanced features in automobiles are driving the demand for passenger cars all over the globe.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market based on vehicle, transmission, stage, propulsion, region, and competitional landscape.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Transmission Type

CVT

AT

AMT

Others (DCT, IMT, etc.)

Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Stage

Acceleration

Coupling

Stall

Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Propulsion Type

Petrol/CNG

Electric & Hybrid

Diesel

Automotive Torque Converter Market, By Region

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey

Iran

South Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Torque Converter Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Brand Recall

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase



6. Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Volume

6.1.2. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV and M&HCV)

6.2.2. By Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission (AT), Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Others)

6.2.3. By Stage (Stall, Acceleration and Coupling)

6.2.4. By Propulsion (Petrol/CNG, Diesel, and Electric and Hybrid)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.3. Market Map (By Transmission Type, By Region)



7. Asia-Pacific Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook



8. Europe Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook



9. North America Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook



11. South America Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Sonnax Transmission Company, Inc.

14.2. Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

14.3. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

14.4. Exedy Corporation

14.5. Yutaka Giken Company Limited.

14.6. Dynax Corporation

14.7. Jatco Ltd.

14.8. Jeon Woo Precision Co,. Ltd.

14.9. BorgWarner Inc.

14.10. Precision Industries

14.11. Valeo Group

14.12. Aisin Corporation

14.13. Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-tech Co., Ltd

14.14. Dana Limited

14.15. Allison Transmission Inc.

14.16. Transtar Industries Inc.

14.17. Unipres Corporation.

14.18. RevMax Performance Converters

14.19. TCI Automotive LLC

14.20. A-1 Performance Trans & Converters



15. Strategic Recommendations



