The Worldwide Autonomous Construction Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2031 at a 9.3% CAGR

The global autonomous construction equipment market grew from $7158.8 million in 2016 to $10,015.1 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The market is expected to grow from $10,015.1 million in 2021 to $18,533.32 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%, and to $28,864.99 million in 2031 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

This report describes and explains the autonomous construction equipment market and covers 2016-2021, termed the historic period, and 2021-2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the strong economic growth in emerging markets, a rise in construction activity, low interest rate environment, increased need for safety in construction and an increase in infrastructure activities.



Going forward, the growing global construction industry, labor shortages, technological advances and growing demand for smart city projects will drive the market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the autonomous construction equipment market in the future include safety and cyber security issues and the Russia-Ukraine war.



The autonomous construction equipment market is segmented by autonomy into partial/semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. The partial/semi-autonomous market was the largest segment of the autonomous construction equipment market segmented by autonomy, accounting for 95.9% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the fully autonomous market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the autonomous construction equipment market segmented by autonomy, at a CAGR of 45.3% during 2021-2026.



The autonomous construction equipment market is also segmented by product type into earth moving equipment, material handling equipment and concrete and road construction equipment. The earth moving equipment market was the largest segment of the autonomous construction equipment market segmented by product type, accounting for 40.9% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the earth moving equipment market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the autonomous construction equipment market segmented by product type, at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2021-2026.



The autonomous construction equipment market is also segmented by application into road construction, building construction and other applications. The building construction market was the largest segment of the autonomous construction equipment market segmented by application, accounting for 52.4% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the building construction market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the autonomous construction equipment market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2021-2026.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the autonomous construction equipment market, accounting for 35.9% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the autonomous construction equipment market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.2% and 13.5% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.4% and 12.3% respectively.



The global autonomous construction equipment market is concentrated, with large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 78.79% of the total market in 2021.

Caterpillar Inc was the largest competitor with 28.69% share of the market, followed by Komatsu Limited with 23.20%, Volvo Group with 10.58%, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. with 6.76%, Doosan Corporation with 6.00%, CNH Industrial with 2.46%, Deere & Company with 0.94%, Royal Truck & Equipment with 0.05%, Autonomous Solutions Inc with 0.05% and Built Robotics, Inc. with 0.05%.



The top growth potential in the autonomous construction equipment market by autonomy will arise in the partial/semi-autonomous segment, which will gain $6,226.53 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top growth potential in the autonomous construction equipment market by product type will arise in the earth moving equipment segment, which will gain $3,770.88 million of global annual sales by 2026.

The top growth potential in the autonomous construction equipment market by application will arise in the building construction segment, which will gain $4,799.24 million of global annual sales by 2026. The autonomous construction equipment market size will gain the most in the USA at $2,038.18 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the autonomous construction equipment market include focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, focus on use of artificial intelligence (AI), focus on product innovations, focus on using high-resolution imaging radar technology, focus on developing more reliable and efficient robotic construction machinery, focus on developing internet of things (IoT)-based autonomous construction machinery and focus on adoption of automated software solutions to improve efficiencies.



Player-adopted strategies in the autonomous construction equipment market include focus on strengthening business operations through strategic acquisitions, focus on developing new products and solutions through strategic collaborations and partnerships, focus on strengthening autonomous construction equipment business through the development of innovative solutions and focus on strengthening business operations through strategic investments.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the autonomous construction equipment companies to focus on adoption of artificial intelligence, focus on product innovations, focus on robotic construction machinery, expand in emerging markets, set up authorized distributors and sales representatives, focus on strategic collaborations and partnerships, offer competitive pricing, participate in trade shows and events, continue to target fast-growing applications

10. Global Market, Regional And Country Analysis

10.1. Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

