The Worldwide Back to College Products Industry is Expected to Reach $686 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Back to College Products Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global back to college products market size was valued at $280.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $686.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The back to college products business involves the purchase of products by students, which are required to assist them in learning process during college. These include uniforms, backpacks, and electronic items. Essential back to college products such as backpacks, pens, pencils, and uniforms are conventional, however, many new innovations and unique ideas are being implemented in these products, which drive the market expansion. For instance, backpacks have seen prominent changes over the years. Backpacks, nowadays, are made with memory foam shoulder pads to provide maximum comfort and support to the back.

Furthermore, backpacks are now designed to evenly distribute the weight of the materials to lower stress on shoulders. On the similar lines, novel innovations in pens have been witnessed in the recent years. These include leak-proof cartridges, smooth ink flow, and vibration reduction technology to reduce the vibrations while writing. Such innovations have resulted in market expansion.

The back to college products market is classified on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into electronics, stationery, clothing, and others. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, mass merchandiser, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to dominate the back to college products market during the forecast period.

The online sales channel segment has now emerged as one of the prominent sales channels in the retail sector. Many brands have now transitioned toward omni-channel market approach. The online sale of college supplies has increased amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift of consumer behavior toward buying their requirement online is likely to continue in future, owing to ease of selection, purchase, and doorstep delivery, which attracts consumers toward online channels.

Another advantage of online channels is the near elimination of geographic boundaries. The convenience and increase in the available options to choose from attract customers toward online channels, which are expected to serve as a lucrative opportunity for market expansion.

The impact of COVID-19 on the global back to college products market was negative. People during the lockdown were forced to stay at homes. This resulted in shut down of schools, colleges, and offices. There was decline in sales of back to college products.

This report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global back to college products market from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in government expenditure and emphasis on education

3.5.1.2. Innovation in back to college products

3.5.1.3. Increase in urbanization

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Outbreak of COVID-19

3.5.2.2. Rise in the cost of raw material and packaging

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in trend of social media and digital marketing

3.5.3.2. Increase in popularity of online shopping

3.6. Impact of COVID-19

3.6.1. Multiple scenario



CHAPTER 4: BACK TO COLLEGE PRODUCTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Electronics

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. Stationery

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. Clothing

4.4.1. Overview

4.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Overview

4.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 5: BACK TO COLLEGE PRODUCTS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Supermarkets & hypermarkets

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. Mass merchandiser

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

5.4. Specialty stores

5.4.1. Overview

5.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast

5.5. Online sales channel

5.5.1. Overview

5.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 6: BACK TO COLLEGE PRODUCTS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

7.1. Top winning strategies

7.2. Product mapping

7.3. Competitive dashboard

7.4. Competitive heat map

7.5. Key developments

7.5.1. Acquisition

7.5.2. Business Expansion

7.5.3. Product Launch



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ACCO BRANDS

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. R&D Expenditure

8.1.7. Business performance

8.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. APPLE INC.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Product portfolio

8.2.6. R&D Expenditure

8.2.7. Business performance

8.3. DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.3.6. R&D Expenditure

8.3.7. Business performance

8.4. FABER-CASTELL

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. FABUNIFORMS

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.6. ITC LIMITED

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Operating business segments

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.6.6. R&D Expenditure

8.6.7. Business performance

8.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. MAPED

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.8. MITSUBISHI PENCIL CO., LTD.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.9. PERRY UNIFORM

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.10. WH SMITH PLC

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. Business performance

8.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments



