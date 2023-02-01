The Worldwide Barrier Systems Industry is Projected to Reach $24.5 Billion by 2030: Rising Investment in Airport Infrastructure Provides Business Case for Barrier Systems

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barrier Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Barrier Systems estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Active, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Passive segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR

The Barrier Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

  • A-SAFE Ltd.
  • Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.
  • Delta Scientific Corporation
  • FutureNet Group, Inc.
  • Hill & Smith Holdings PLC
  • Lindsay Corporation
  • N.V. Bekaert S.A.
  • Tata Steel Ltd.
  • Trinity Industries, Inc.
  • Valmont Industries, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Introduction
  • Active Vs Passive Barriers
  • Barrier Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Regulatory Mandates Drive Installation of Barrier Systems
  • Developing Markets Emerge as Focal Area of Growth Driven by Rise in Vehicle Ownership
  • Role of Flexible Safety Barrier Systems
  • Growing Need for Highway Safety Spurs Installation
  • A Peek into Barrier System Advances over the Years
  • Mobile Barrier Systems: A Review
  • Demand for Road Safety Barriers Parallels Infrastructure Growth
  • Improving Automotive Industry Outlook Supports Growth Opportunities
  • World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the Period 2015-2023
  • Investments in Transportation Infrastructure Catalyses Installation of New Barriers
  • Number of Infrastructure Projects by Region: 2018
  • Global Infrastructure Investment by Sector: 2010-2020
  • Global Number of Infrastructure Projects by Region: 2018
  • Average Growth in Traffic Across Various Regional Markets: 2017-2023
  • Rising Investment in Airport Infrastructure Provides Business Case for Barrier Systems
  • Global Airport Construction Investments: 2018-2022
  • Global Airport Construction Investments by Type: 2018-2022
  • Global Airport Construction Investments by Region: 2018-2022

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5txeh-systems?w=5

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

