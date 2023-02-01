The Worldwide Barrier Systems Industry is Projected to Reach $24.5 Billion by 2030: Rising Investment in Airport Infrastructure Provides Business Case for Barrier Systems

Feb 01, 2023, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barrier Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Barrier Systems estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Active, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Passive segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Barrier Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Introduction
- Active Vs Passive Barriers
- Barrier Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Regulatory Mandates Drive Installation of Barrier Systems
- Developing Markets Emerge as Focal Area of Growth Driven by Rise in Vehicle Ownership
- Role of Flexible Safety Barrier Systems
- Growing Need for Highway Safety Spurs Installation
- A Peek into Barrier System Advances over the Years
- Mobile Barrier Systems: A Review
- Demand for Road Safety Barriers Parallels Infrastructure Growth
- Improving Automotive Industry Outlook Supports Growth Opportunities
- World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the Period 2015-2023
- Investments in Transportation Infrastructure Catalyses Installation of New Barriers
- Number of Infrastructure Projects by Region: 2018
- Global Infrastructure Investment by Sector: 2010-2020
- Global Number of Infrastructure Projects by Region: 2018
- Average Growth in Traffic Across Various Regional Markets: 2017-2023
- Rising Investment in Airport Infrastructure Provides Business Case for Barrier Systems
- Global Airport Construction Investments: 2018-2022
- Global Airport Construction Investments by Type: 2018-2022
- Global Airport Construction Investments by Region: 2018-2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
