The Worldwide Barrier Systems Industry is Projected to Reach $24.5 Billion by 2030: Rising Investment in Airport Infrastructure Provides Business Case for Barrier Systems

The global market for Barrier Systems estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Active, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Passive segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Barrier Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

A-SAFE Ltd.

Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.

Delta Scientific Corporation

FutureNet Group, Inc.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

Lindsay Corporation

N.V. Bekaert S.A.

Tata Steel Ltd.

Trinity Industries, Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Introduction

Active Vs Passive Barriers

Barrier Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Regulatory Mandates Drive Installation of Barrier Systems

Developing Markets Emerge as Focal Area of Growth Driven by Rise in Vehicle Ownership

Role of Flexible Safety Barrier Systems

Growing Need for Highway Safety Spurs Installation

A Peek into Barrier System Advances over the Years

Mobile Barrier Systems: A Review

Demand for Road Safety Barriers Parallels Infrastructure Growth

Improving Automotive Industry Outlook Supports Growth Opportunities

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the Period 2015-2023

Investments in Transportation Infrastructure Catalyses Installation of New Barriers

Number of Infrastructure Projects by Region: 2018

Global Infrastructure Investment by Sector: 2010-2020

Global Number of Infrastructure Projects by Region: 2018

Average Growth in Traffic Across Various Regional Markets: 2017-2023

Rising Investment in Airport Infrastructure Provides Business Case for Barrier Systems

Global Airport Construction Investments: 2018-2022

Global Airport Construction Investments by Type: 2018-2022

Global Airport Construction Investments by Region: 2018-2022

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

