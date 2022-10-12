The Worldwide Battery Recycling Industry is Expected to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Recycling: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will cover all the commercially available battery recycling methods actively utilized and consumed by key end-user industries in the battery recycling market. Its scope will also include all the applications for battery recycling. For lithium-ion batteries recycling end-of-life (EOL) lithium-ion batteries are considered.

Furthermore, the battery recycling industry will be analyzed at the regional and country levels. Regional and country-level markets are segmented and analyzed by chemistry, source and end-use.

The battery recycling market is segmented by battery chemistry into lead-acid, lithium-ion, nickel, and others (alkaline, mercury, zinc-carbon, zinc-air). On the basis of source, the battery recycling market is segmented into automotive, industrial, consumer, and electronic appliance batteries. In terms of end use, the battery recycling market is segmented into transportation, consumer electronics, industrial, and others.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is also covered. The market size and estimations are provided in terms of revenue, with 2021 serving as the base year, and market forecasts are given for the period from 2022 to 2027.

This report discusses three future scenarios: pessimistic, consensus and optimistic; forecasts are provided for the consensus scenario. Battery recycling values are provided. A patent analysis and discussion of the battery recycling process are also included.

Report Includes

90 data tables and 8 additional tables

An overview of the recent advances and analysis of global markets for battery recycling industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size for battery recycling in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by battery type (chemistry), source, end use, and geographic region

Identification of the fastest-growing applications and technologies, and a holistic review of the current market trends that leads to increasing demand for battery recycling across the world

Country specific data and market value analysis for the United States , Canada , Mexico , China , Japan , South Korea , India , Brazil , Argentina , South Africa , Belgium , Germany , U.K., France and other emerging economies

, , , , , , , , , , , , U.K., and other emerging economies Highlights of the key growth driving factors and constraints that will shape the market for battery recycling as the basis for projecting demand in the forecast period (2022-2027)

In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Assessment of the company competitive landscape comprising key market participants, their global market share analysis based on segmental revenues, product portfolios and recent developments

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Call2Recycle Inc, Aqua Metals Inc., Umicore, Exide Industries Ltd. and Glencore

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Market Overview

3.2 History of the Battery Recycling Industry

3.3 Development Trends in Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling

3.3.1 Solutions to Battery Recycling

3.3.2 Technologies for Alternative Batteries

3.3.3 Developments in Lithium-Ion Batteries (Libs)

3.4 Advantages of Battery Recycling

3.4.1 Importance of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

3.4.2 Importance of Lead-Acid Battery Recycling

3.4.3 Importance of Different Battery Recycling

3.5 Regulatory Framework for Battery Recycling

3.5.1 Europe

3.5.2 China

3.5.3 U.S.

3.5.4 International Efforts

3.6 Value Chain Analysis for Global Battery Recycling Market

3.6.1 Raw and Processed Materials

3.6.2 Cell Component Manufacturing

3.6.3 Cell Manufacturing

3.6.4 Battery Pack Manufacturing

3.6.5 Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

3.6.6 Recycling

3.7 Dynamics in the Global Market

3.7.1 Market Drivers

3.7.2 Market Restraints

3.7.3 Key Challenges

3.7.4 Market Opportunities

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Model

3.8.1 Supplier Power

3.8.2 Buyer Power

3.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.4 Threat of Substitute

3.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.9 Covid-19 and Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Global Market

3.9.1 Covid-19 Impact

3.9.2 Russia and Ukraine War Impact

3.10 Industry Expert Insights

3.10.1 Patent Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Chemistry

4.1 Overview

4.2 Lead-Acid

4.2.1 Recycling of Lead-Acid Batteries

4.3 Lithium-Ion

4.3.1 Lithium Battery Chemistry

4.3.2 Construction of Lithium-Ion Batteries

4.3.3 a Thorough Method for Recycling Lithium-Ion Batteries Used in Electric Vehicles

4.3.4 Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers

4.4 Nickel

4.4.1 Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-Mh) Batteries

4.5 Others (Alkaline, Mercury, Zinc-Carbon, Zinc-Air)

4.5.1 Recycling Alkaline and Zinc-Carbon

4.5.2 Recycling Mercury Batteries

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Source

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Benefits of Recycling Batteries

5.2 Automotive Batteries

5.2.1 Economics for Electric Cars

5.2.2 Environmental Factors

5.3 Industrial Batteries

5.3.1 Types of Industrial Batteries

5.4 Consumer and Electronic Appliance Batteries

5.4.1 Types of Consumer and Electronic Appliance Batteries

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End Use

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Uses of Batteries

6.2 Transportation

6.3 Industrial

6.4 Consumer Electronics

6.5 Other End Uses (Toys, Medical Devices, Watches)

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 Belgium

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 the Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 South Korea

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Legal Framework

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Argentina

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 the Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1. Overview

8.2. Recent and Upcoming Developments in the Battery Recycling Industry

8.3. Worldwide Li-Ion Battery-Recycling Projects

8.4. Innovations Ongoing in the Electric Vehicles Which Will Create a Boost for Battery Recycling Market

8.4.1 Vehicle to Grid (V2G)

8.4.2 Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging

8.4.3 Charging of Mobile Devices

8.4.4 Lightning-Fast Charging

8.4.5 Advancements in Battery Technology

8.5 Innovations in Battery Technologies

8.5.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries

8.5.2 Batteries With Solid State Technology

8.5.3 Aluminum-Ion Rechargeable Batteries

8.5.4 Batteries Made of Lithium-Sulfur

8.5.5 Batteries Made of Metal and Air

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Accurec-Recycling GmbH

American Manganese Inc.

Aqua Metals Inc.

Call2Recycle Inc.

Cirba Solutions

Com2 Recycling Solutions LLC

Doe Run Co.

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Ecobat

Enersys

Exide Industries Ltd.

Fortum

G & P Batteries

Gem Co. Ltd.

Glencore

Gopher Resource

Gravita India Ltd.

Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co. Ltd.

Li-Cycle Corp.

Neometals Ltd.

Raw Materials Co. (Rmc)

Terrapure Environmental

Tes

Umicore

Chapter 10 Appendix: Acronyms

