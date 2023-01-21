The Worldwide Bike Rental Industry is Estimated to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2031 at a 18.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Bike Rental Market By Service Type, By Propulsion, By Operational Model, By Distance Travelled: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the bike rental market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The report incorporates the study of the global bike rental market that focuses on the bike rental service for short to medium distance commuting for a price or free. It is available at on-street docked or dock-less stations, allowing commuters to borrow a bike and return it at another station.

The bike rental companies offer the motorcycles/scooters as per the customer's requirement based on the hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly renting duration, along with additional facilities like panniers, helmets, riding gears, and many more.

For instance, in October 2020, Lime partnered with Hilton, a leading hotel in London, to help guests to see London safely. It offered hotel guests new to Lime the first 15 minutes of a JUMP ride free at all participating Hilton hotels, which was enough time to get to nearby attractions.

Also, regularly sanitized helmets were made available at the reception desk of each hotel. Moreover, bike rental services have also been cited to solve the last mile problem of public transit networks. These services are an innovative solution to the urban mobility challenges and effectively promote urban more sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility.

The factors such as rise in venture capital and strategic investments, increasing inclusion e-bikes in the rental fleet, and rise in demand for short-term rental services supplement the growth of the bike rental market. However, high initial investment cost and rise in bike vandalism & theft are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the bike rental market. In addition, technological advancement in bike rental system and increasing government initiatives for the development of rental-bike infrastructure creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the bike rental market.

For the purpose of analysis, the global bike rental market is segmented on the basis of service type, propulsion, operational model, distance travelled and region. By service type, the market is divided into pay as you go and subscription based. By propulsion, it is fragmented into pedal and electric. By operational model, it is categorized into dockless and station based. By distance travelled, it is further classified into short trip (less than 5 km), medium trip (5 km to 15 km), and long trip (more than 15 km). By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The leading players operating in the bike rental market are Bird Rides, Inc., Bolt Technology OU, Bounce, Cityscoot, Cooltra, Drivezy, Inc., Lime, Lyft, Inc., Nextbike GmbH, ONN Bikes, SG Bike Pte Ltd, Spin, Tembici, Uber Technologies Inc., Vogo Automotive Pvt. Ltd., VOI Technology, and Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd.

Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global bike rental market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall bike rental market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global bike rental market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current bike rental market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: BIKE RENTAL MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Pay as you go

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Subscription Based

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: BIKE RENTAL MARKET, BY PROPULSION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Pedal

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Electric

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: BIKE RENTAL MARKET, BY OPERATIONAL MODEL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Dockless

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Station-Based

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: BIKE RENTAL MARKET, BY DISTANCE TRAVELLED

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Short Trip (Less Than 5 km)

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Medium Trip (5 km to 15 km)

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Long Trip (More Than 15 km)

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: BIKE RENTAL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Bird Global Inc

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Bolt

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Bounce

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Cityscoot

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Cooltra

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Drivezy, Inc.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Lime

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Lyft, Inc.

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Nextbike GmbH

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 ONN Bikes

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 SG Bike Pte Ltd

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 Spin

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 Tembici

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 Uber Technologies Inc.

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 Vogo Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 VOI Technology

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.17 Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd

10.17.1 Company overview

10.17.2 Company snapshot

10.17.3 Operating business segments

10.17.4 Product portfolio

10.17.5 Business performance

10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c27var

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

SOURCE Research and Markets