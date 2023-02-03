The Worldwide Biocompatible Materials Industry is Projected to Reach $448.6 Billion by 2030: Wound Dressing Applications Increasingly Turn to Biomaterials

Feb 03, 2023, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biocompatible Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Biocompatible Materials estimated at US$138.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$448.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Polymeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17% CAGR and reach US$208.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR
The Biocompatible Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.
Biocompatible 3D Printing Transforms Healthcare Industry, Driving Need for Biomaterials
GLOBAL 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Potential Role of 4D Printing Technology in Healthcare to Support Demand for Biocompatible Materials
Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Size (in US$ Million) for 2021, 2023 and 2025
Advances in Biomedical Technologies Fuel Demand for Biocompatible Materials
Organic Piezoelectric Biomaterials for Biomedical Applications
New Materials for Orthopedic Applications
Growing Needs of Drug Delivery Systems Fuel Demand for Biomaterials
Biocompatible Materials Important for Cosmetic Implants
Wound Dressing Applications Increasingly Turn to Biomaterials
Tissue Engineering: Role of Biocompatible Materials
Pharmaceutical Excipients Demand for Spur Market Growth
Natural Polymers Find Growing Use in Medical Applications
Growing Preference for Metallic Biomaterials
Innovations & Advancements in Biocompatible Materials to Boost Market Prospects
Challenges Facing Biocompatible Materials Market
