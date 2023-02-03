The Worldwide Biocompatible Materials Industry is Projected to Reach $448.6 Billion by 2030: Wound Dressing Applications Increasingly Turn to Biomaterials

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biocompatible Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global market for Biocompatible Materials estimated at US$138.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$448.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polymeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17% CAGR and reach US$208.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR

The Biocompatible Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

  • AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation
  • BASF SE
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Collagen Solutions Plc
  • Corbion N.V
  • Exactech
  • Morgan Technical Ceramics
  • Nobel Biomaterials

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Biocompatible Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • An Introduction to Biocompatible Materials
  • Biocompatible Materials Market: Prospects & Outlook
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Biocompatible 3D Printing Transforms Healthcare Industry, Driving Need for Biomaterials
  • GLOBAL 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
  • Potential Role of 4D Printing Technology in Healthcare to Support Demand for Biocompatible Materials
  • Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Size (in US$ Million) for 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Advances in Biomedical Technologies Fuel Demand for Biocompatible Materials
  • Organic Piezoelectric Biomaterials for Biomedical Applications
  • New Materials for Orthopedic Applications
  • Growing Needs of Drug Delivery Systems Fuel Demand for Biomaterials
  • Biocompatible Materials Important for Cosmetic Implants
  • Wound Dressing Applications Increasingly Turn to Biomaterials
  • Tissue Engineering: Role of Biocompatible Materials
  • Pharmaceutical Excipients Demand for Spur Market Growth
  • Natural Polymers Find Growing Use in Medical Applications
  • Growing Preference for Metallic Biomaterials
  • Innovations & Advancements in Biocompatible Materials to Boost Market Prospects
  • Challenges Facing Biocompatible Materials Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

