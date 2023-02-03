The Worldwide Biocompatible Materials Industry is Projected to Reach $448.6 Billion by 2030: Wound Dressing Applications Increasingly Turn to Biomaterials

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biocompatible Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biocompatible Materials estimated at US$138.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$448.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polymeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17% CAGR and reach US$208.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR



The Biocompatible Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Collagen Solutions Plc

Corbion N.V

Exactech

Morgan Technical Ceramics

Nobel Biomaterials

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Biocompatible Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Biocompatible Materials

Biocompatible Materials Market: Prospects & Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biocompatible 3D Printing Transforms Healthcare Industry, Driving Need for Biomaterials

GLOBAL 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Potential Role of 4D Printing Technology in Healthcare to Support Demand for Biocompatible Materials

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Size (in US$ Million) for 2021, 2023 and 2025

Advances in Biomedical Technologies Fuel Demand for Biocompatible Materials

Organic Piezoelectric Biomaterials for Biomedical Applications

New Materials for Orthopedic Applications

Growing Needs of Drug Delivery Systems Fuel Demand for Biomaterials

Biocompatible Materials Important for Cosmetic Implants

Wound Dressing Applications Increasingly Turn to Biomaterials

Tissue Engineering: Role of Biocompatible Materials

Pharmaceutical Excipients Demand for Spur Market Growth

Natural Polymers Find Growing Use in Medical Applications

Growing Preference for Metallic Biomaterials

Innovations & Advancements in Biocompatible Materials to Boost Market Prospects

Challenges Facing Biocompatible Materials Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4mpbz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets