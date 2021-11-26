The Worldwide Biodegradable Plastics Industry is Expected to Reach $23.3 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by Type (PLA, Starch Blends, PHA, Biodegradable Polyesters), End Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture & Horticulture), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America & RoW) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodegradable plastics market size is projected to grow from USD 7.7 billion in 2021 to USD 23.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.9% between 2021 and 2026.

Rising population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies and increase in demand from end-use industries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of biodegradable plastics.

Packaging accounted for the largest share in the biodegradable plastics market in terms of value.

Packaging accounted for the largest share in the biodegradable plastics market in terms of value. Stringent regulations regarding environmental conservation, especially in developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Africa, are the major growth factors for the biodegradable plastics market. Food & beverage manufacturers are increasingly switching to biodegradable plastics to mitigate environmental and economic issues. Stringent government regulations in regions such as Europe and North America are forcing industries to reduce their carbon footprint, which has increased the demand for biodegradable plastics products in the packaging industry.

PLA is the fastest-growing biodegradable plastic.

PLA is the most commonly used type of biodegradable plastic. It is made from renewable resources; it is compostable as well as biodegradable. It is derived from corn starch (in the US and Canada), tapioca roots, chips, or starch (mostly in Asia), or sugarcane (in RoW). PLA is a versatile material that features excellent barrier properties, non-toxic nature, and is available in high-performance PLA grades that are ideal replacements for PS (polystyrene), PP (polypropylene), and ABS in more demanding applications.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for biodegradable plastics in 2021

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for biodegradable plastics in 2021, in terms of value. Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK are the major countries in the European biodegradable plastics market. Germany was the largest biodegradable plastics market in Europe in 2020. The demand for biodegradable plastics in the country is consistently increasing due to the rising environmental concerns and the implementation of stringent regulations on the use of petroleum-based plastics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Biodegradable Plastics Market

4.2 Europe: Biodegradable Plastics Market, by End-Use Industry and Country

4.3 Biodegradable Plastics Market, by Type

4.4 Biodegradable Plastics Market, by End-Use Industry

4.5 Biodegradable Plastics Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Changing Consumer Preference Toward Eco-Friendly Plastic Products

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use in Packaging and Compostable Bag Applications

5.2.1.3 Government Focus on Green Procurement Policies and Regulations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Prices of Biodegradable Plastics Than Conventional Plastics

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of New Applications

5.2.3.2 High Potential in Emerging Countries of APAC

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Performance Issue

5.2.4.2 Fluctuating Oil Prices Create Volatility in Demand for Biodegradable Plastics

5.2.4.3 Expensive and Complex Production Process

5.2.4.4 Limited Regulations Related to Biodegradable Plastic in Developing Countries

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.2 Manufacturers

5.4.3 Distributors

5.4.4 End-Consumers

5.5 Tariff & Regulations

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 APAC

5.5.3 Europe

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem Mapping

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Pha Biodegradable Bioplastic

5.8.2 Development of Nanocellulose and Nanocomposites

5.8.3 Biodegradable Plastics Made from Red Fruit

5.8.4 Production of Pha from Waste Cooking Oil

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Basf

5.9.2 Novamont

5.9.3 Danimer Scientific

5.10 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.11 Macroeconomic Analysis

5.12 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.13 Raw Material Analysis

5.14 Patent Analysis

5.15 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.16 Operational Data

6 Biodegradable Plastics Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polylactic Acid (Pla)

6.2.1 Pla is Economical in Manufacturing Compared to Other Biodegradable Plastics

6.3 Starch Blends

6.3.1 Properties Such as Tensile Strength and Elongation to Boost the Demand for Starch Blends

6.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (Pha)

6.4.1 Liquid Packaging of High-Quality Materials to Influence the Market

6.5 Biodegradable Polyesters

6.5.1 Polycaprolactone (Pcl)

6.5.1.1 Pcl Improves Physical Properties When Used as an Additive to Resins

6.5.2 Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (Pbat)

6.5.2.1 Use in Packaging, Flexible Film, and Mulch Film Applications to Drive the Market

6.5.3 Polybutylene Succinate (Pbs)

6.5.3.1 Superior Processability of Pbs Driving Its Demand in the Market

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Regenerative Cellulose

6.6.2 Cellulose Derivatives

7 Biodegradable Plastics Market, by End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Packaging

7.2.1 Food & Beverage Industry to Drive the Market in the Packaging Sector

7.2.2 Flexible Packaging

7.2.2.1 Growing Consumer Awareness for Environment Safety to Drive the Market

7.2.2.2 Bags

7.2.2.3 Pouches

7.2.2.4 Films and Roll Stocks

7.2.2.5 Others

7.2.3 Rigid Packaging

7.2.3.1 Cartons, Bags, Boxes, and Containers Drive the Market for Rigid Packaging

7.2.3.2 Bottles and Jars

7.2.3.3 Trays

7.2.3.4 Tubs

7.2.3.5 Caps and Closures

7.2.3.6 Others

7.3 Consumer Goods

7.3.1 Electrical Appliances

7.3.1.1 Demand from the Fast-Moving Consumer Electronics Segment to Drive the Market

7.3.2 Domestic Appliances

7.3.2.1 Demand for Biodegradable Houseware to Influence the Biodegradable Plastics Market

7.3.3 Others

7.4 Textile

7.4.1 Medical & Healthcare Textiles

7.4.1.1 Pla to Drive the Market for Biodegradable Plastics

7.4.2 Personal Care, Clothes, and Other Textiles

7.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Plastics in the Textile Industry to Drive the Market

7.5 Agriculture & Horticulture

7.5.1 Tapes & Mulch Films

7.5.1.1 Biodegradable Films are Driving the Market for Biodegradable Plastics

7.5.2 Others

7.6 Others

8 Biodegradable Plastics Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2020

9.3 Market Share Analysis

9.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

9.5 Market Evaluation Matrix

9.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2021 (Tier 1)

9.6.1 Stars

9.6.2 Emerging Leaders

9.6.3 Participants

9.7 Company Industry Footprint

9.8 Company Type Footprint

9.9 Company Region Footprint

9.10 Strength of Strategy Excellence

9.11 Business Product Footprint

9.12 Start-Ups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Matrix

9.12.1 Responsive Companies

9.12.2 Starting Blocks

9.12.3 Dynamic Companies

9.13 Competitive Scenario

9.13.1 New Product Launches

9.13.2 Biodegradable Plastics: Deals

9.13.3 Other Developments

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Basf

10.1.2 Natureworks

10.1.3 Novamont

10.1.4 Total Corbion

10.1.5 Biome Bioplastics

10.1.6 Danimer Scientific

10.1.7 Fkur Kunstsoff

10.1.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

10.1.9 Plantic Technologies

10.1.10 Toray Industries

10.2 Other Key Players

10.2.1 Akro-Plastic

10.2.2 Agrana

10.2.3 Bio-On

10.2.4 Carbiolice

10.2.5 Futerro

10.2.6 Green Dot Bioplastics

10.2.7 Eastman Chemical Company

10.2.8 Ingevity

10.2.9 Ptt Mcc Biochem

10.2.10 Sphere

10.2.11 Succinity

10.2.12 Synbra Technology

10.2.13 Tianan Biologic Materials

10.2.14 Yield 10 Bioscience

10.2.15 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

11 Adjacent Market

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/didj7l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

