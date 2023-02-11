The Worldwide Biohazard Bags Industry is Expected to Reach $679 Million by 2027: Constantly Expanding Number of Hospitals and Pathology Facilities Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biohazard Bags Market Size, Trends And Growth Opportunity, By Capacity, By Material, By End User, By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global BioHazard Bags Market was valued at US$ 397.11 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$ 679.17 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.77 % during forecast period 2022-2027.

Stericycle

SP Bel-Art

Transcendia

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.

Heathrow Scientific.

Merck KGaA

VWR International LLC.

Lithey Inc.

Thomas Scientific

Biomedical waste is must be collected in biohazard bags. Microbial, animal, pathogenic, and human biological fluids are all included in biomedical waste, which must be properly disposed of.

Sharp waste, such as IV tubes, needles, glass slides, etc., must be disposed of with extra caution because handling them could result in injuries and infections. Biohazard bags also shield the person handling the sample and prevent sample contamination.



Market Drivers



The constantly expanding number of hospitals and pathology facilities throughout the world is the main reason propelling the worldwide biohazard bags market, which will fuel market expansion during the forecast period. Additionally, the market for biohazard bags will experience rapid growth due to the global pharmaceutical industry's strong expansion and the increased demand for pharmaceuticals.



Market Restraints



The market may be constrained by a few things. The bags must be opened to let the steam inside so that the garbage can be cooked sufficiently. This is unimportant when burning rubbish that has been bagged because the bags are combustible. The autoclave, however, may cause some plastic bags to melt, creating a mess.



Market Segmentation



By Capacity

Less Than 15 Gallon

15 To 35 Gallon

More Than 35 Gallon

By Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Plastic

High-Density Polyethylene

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Laboratories &Research Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Chemical Industry

Others

