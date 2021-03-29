The Worldwide Blister Packaging Industry is Expected to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blister Packaging Market by Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Aluminum), Type (Carded, Clamshell), Technology (Thermoforming, Cold Forming), End-use Sector (Healthcare, Consumer Goods Industrial Goods, Food), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blister packaging market is projected to grow from USD 24.1 billion in 2020 to USD 34.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The blister packaging market is witnessing high growth owing to downsizing of packaging and requirement of fewer resources in blister packaging.

Blister packaging is a transparent, portable packaging material, with a flat base and raised cover of plastic, which is tamper-evident and resistant to moisture, protecting the product from damage. The product to be packed is attached to the base substrate, which could be paperboard, rigid plastic, or aluminum foil. A molded, transparent plastic film is sealed to the base substrate through the heat-sealing process. The transparent plastic film offers high visibility of the product.

Thermoforming is the largest technology segment of the blister packaging market

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology into thermoforming and cold forming. Thermoforming holds the major market share of the overall blister packaging market owing to its wide applications in end-use sector such as healthcare and food. Thermoforming technology is preferred over cold forming technology for blister packaging and requires low initial tools and equipment costs.

Carded is the largest type segment of the blister packaging market

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of type into carded and clamshell. Carded blister packaging is projected to be the largest and faster-growing segment due to its ability to form different shapes, stack many products, and its ease of handling and excellent damage prevention properties. The increasing demand from food packaging and e-commerce industries supports the growth of carded blister packaging.

Plastic films is the largest material segment of the blister packaging market

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of material into plastic films, paper & paperboard, and aluminum. Plastic films is projected to be the largest abd fastest growing material segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to its excellent visibility to the product and secure & attractive packaging.

Healthcare is the largest end-use sector segment of the blister packaging market

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of end-use sector into healthcare, consumer goods, industrial goods, and food. The healthcare segment dominated the market followed by consumer goods segment. Blister packaging of healthcare products reduces the possibility of product contamination and protects healthcare products from moisture, gas, light, and temperature. This is driving the demand for blister packaging in healthcare end-use sector.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for blister packaging market

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period, owing to the rapid expansion of end-use sectors such as healthcare, food, and consumer & industrial goods sectors. Factors such as rising disposable income, growing middle-class population, rising consumption of high visibility products, and the growing healthcare industry will support the growth of the blister packaging market over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Developing Economies to Witness High Demand for Blister Packaging

4.2 Blister Packaging Market, by Material

4.3 Blister Packaging Market, by Type

4.4 Blister Packaging Market, by Technology

4.5 North America: Blister Packaging Market

4.6 Blister Packaging Market: by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution of the Blister Packaging Market

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Cost-Effectiveness

5.3.1.2 Growing Demand from End-use Industry

5.3.1.3 Rising Disposable Income

5.3.1.4 Tamper-Evident Design for Product Protection

5.3.1.5 Downsizing of Packaging

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Not Suitable for Packaging Heavy Items

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Emerging Economies Offer High Growth Potential

5.3.3.2 Investment in R&D Activities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Compliance with Stringent Regulations

5.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.6.1 Import-Export Scenario of Blister Packaging Industry

5.7 Regulatory Landscape

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.9.1 Methodology

5.9.2 Document Type

5.9.3 Patent Publication Trends

5.9.4 Insight

5.9.5 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.9.6 Top Patent Applicants

5.10 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.10.1 Introduction

5.10.2 Rising Population

5.10.3 Increase in Middle-Class Population,2009-2030

5.10.4 Developing Economics, GDP (Purchasing Power Parity), 2019

5.10.5 Trend and Forecast of Pharmaceutical Industry, by Region

6 Blister Packaging Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thermoforming

6.2.1 this Process Ensures Optimum Display of the Product

6.3 Cold Forming

6.3.1 It is Used in Blister Packs, Which Use Foil/Foil Lamination

7 Blister Packaging Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Carded

7.1.1.1 Allows Printing of High-Quality, Glossy Graphics on Packaging

7.1.2 Clamshell

7.1.2.1 Provide Necessary Protection Against Harmful Light, Dirt, and Wear & Tear

8 Blister Packaging Market, by Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Plastics Films

8.2.1 PVC

8.2.1.1 Provides Oxygen and Water Barrier and Extends the Shelf-Life of the Product

8.2.2 Rigid PVC

8.2.2.1 Provides Chemical Resistance and Allows Low Permeability to Oils and Fats

8.2.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

8.2.3.1 It is Used for Packaging Soft-Gel Packaging

8.2.4 PE

8.2.4.1 Provides Moisture Barrier But Lacks Oxygen Barrier

8.2.5 Others

8.2.5.1 These Materials are Lightweight and Provide Insulation Properties to Blister Packaging

8.3 Paper & Paperboard

8.3.1 SBS

8.3.1.1 It is Used as a Base Substrate in Blister Packaging

8.3.2 WLC

8.3.2.1 It is Used for Frozen or Chilled Food and Toys Packaging

8.3.3 Others

8.3.3.1 These are Used for Dry Food, Electronics, and Healthcare Products Packaging

8.4 Aluminum

9 Blister Packaging Market, by End-use Sector

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Healthcare

9.1.1.1 Blister Packaging for Healthcare Products Reduces Possibility of Product Contamination

9.1.2 Consumer Goods

9.1.2.1 Blister Packaging Protects Electronic Products from Dust and Moisture During Transit

9.1.3 Industrial Goods

9.1.3.1 Blister Packaging Offers Cost-Effective Packaging Option for Industrial Goods

9.1.4 Food

9.1.4.1 Blister Packaging Increases Shelf Life of Food Product

10 Blister Packaging, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.6 South America

11 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1 Introduction

11.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Blister Packaging Market

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Dynamic

12.3.2 Innovator

12.3.3 Vanguards

12.3.4 Emerging

12.4 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4.1 Product Offering (For All 25 Players)

12.4.2 Business Strategy (For All 25 Players)

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 New Product Launches

12.5.2 Partnerships/Agreements

12.5.3 Expansions

12.5.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Amcor plc

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Products Offered

13.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.1.5 Winning Imperatives

13.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies

13.1.7 Threat from Competition

13.1.8 Right to Win

13.2 Dow

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Products Offered

13.2.3 Recent Developments

13.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.2.5 Winning Imperatives

13.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies

13.2.7 Threat from Competition

13.2.8 Right to Win

13.3 Westrock Company

13.3.1 Business Overview

13.3.2 Products Offered

13.3.3 Recent Developments

13.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Winning Imperatives

13.3.6 Current Focus and Strategies

13.3.7 Threat from Competition

13.3.8 Right to Win

13.4 Sonoco Products Company

13.4.1 Business Overview

13.4.2 Products Offered

13.4.3 Recent Developments

13.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.4.5 Winning Imperatives

13.4.6 Current Focus and Strategies

13.4.7 Threat from Competition

13.4.8 Right to Win

13.5 Constantia Flexibles

13.5.1 Business Overview

13.5.2 Products Offered

13.5.3 Recent Developments

13.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.5.5 Winning Imperatives

13.5.6 Current Focus and Strategies

13.5.7 Threat from Competition

13.5.8 Right to Win

13.6 Klockner Pentaplast Group

13.6.1 Business Overview

13.6.2 Products & Services Offered

13.6.3 Recent Developments

13.7 E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company

13.7.1 Business Overview

13.7.2 Products Offered

13.7.3 Recent Developments

13.8 Honeywell International Inc.

13.8.1 Business Overview

13.8.2 Products Offered

13.8.3 Recent Developments

13.9 Tekni-Plex

13.9.1 Business Overview

13.9.2 Products Offered

13.9.3 Recent Developments

13.10 Display Pack

13.10.1 Business Overview

13.10.2 Products Offered

13.10.3 Recent Developments

13.11 Additional Companies

13.11.1 Pharma Packaging Solutions

13.11.2 Blisterpak, Inc.

13.11.3 Sinclair & Rush, Inc.

13.11.4 Steripack

13.11.5 Mister Blister Limited

13.11.6 Thomas Packaging, LLC

13.11.7 Zed Industries, Inc.

13.11.8 Campak, Inc.

13.11.9 Brookdale Plastics

13.11.10 Chadpak Co. Inc.

13.11.11 Formpaks International Co. Ltd.

13.11.12 Uhlmann Group

13.11.13 Hamer Packaging Technology

13.11.14 Wisser Verpackungen GmbH

13.11.15 Winpak Ltd.

14 Adjacent Markets: Protective Packaging Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Protective Packaging Market, by Material

14.3 Protective Packaging Market, by Type

14.4 Protective Packaging Market, by Function

14.5 Protective Packaging Market, by Application

14.6 Protective Packaging Market, by Region

15 Adjacent Markets: Thermoform Packaging Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Thermoform Packaging Market, by Material

15.3 Thermoform Packaging Market, by Heat Seal Coating

15.4 Thermoform Packaging Market, by Type

15.5 Thermoform Packaging Market, by End-use Industry

15.6 Thermoform Packaging Market, by Region

16 Adjacent Markets: Skin Packaging Market

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Skin Packaging Market, by Type

16.3 Skin Packaging Market, by Base Material

16.4 Skin Packaging Market, by Heat Seal Coating

16.5 Skin Packaging Market, by Application

16.6 Skin Packaging Market, by Region

17 Appendix

17.1 Discussion Guide

17.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

17.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17ebt2



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

