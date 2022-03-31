The Worldwide Blockchain in Banking and Finance Industry is Expected to Reach $94.5 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain in Banking and Finance Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Platform, Services), Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Provider (Infrastructure, Middleware, Application), Application, Sub-vertical, Organization Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain in banking and finance market will reach $94.58 billion by 2030, growing by 63.1% annually over 2020-2030 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by the increasing need for faster and cheaper cross-border payment systems, higher compatibility with the financial services industry ecosystem, and growing demand for complete security mechanisms.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global blockchain in banking and finance market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global blockchain in banking and finance market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Type, Provider, Application, Sub-vertical, Organization Size, and Region.



Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Platform

Services

Based on Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Public Blockchain

Consortium or Hybrid Blockchain

Private or Permission Blockchain

Based on Provider, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Infrastructure and Protocol Providers

Middleware Providers

Application and Solution Providers

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Clearance & Settlement Systems

Trade Finance

Identity Management & Fraud Detection

e-KYC

Smart Contracts

Regulatory Reporting & Compliance

Other Applications

Based on Sub-vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Inter-bank Transfers

Cross-border Transfers & Remittances

Retail and P2P Payments

Corporate Payments

Other Sub-verticals

Based on Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA ( Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Blockchain Type, Application, and Sub-vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Platform

3.3 Services



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Blockchain Type

4.1 Market Overview by Blockchain Type

4.2 Public Blockchain

4.3 Consortium or Hybrid Blockchain

4.4 Private or Permission Blockchain



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Provider

5.1 Market Overview by Provider

5.2 Infrastructure and Protocol Providers

5.3 Middleware Providers

5.4 Application and Solution Providers



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Clearance & Settlement Systems

6.3 Trade Finance

6.4 Identity Management & Fraud Detection

6.5 e-KYC

6.6 Smart Contracts

6.7 Regulatory Reporting & Compliance

6.8 Other Applications



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Sub-vertical

7.1 Market Overview by Sub-vertical

7.2 Inter-bank Transfers

7.3 Cross-border Transfers & Remittances

7.4 Retail and P2P Payments

7.5 Corporate Payments

7.6 Other Sub-verticals



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Organization Size

8.1 Market Overview by Organization Size

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

9.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market

9.2.2 U.S.

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.4 Mexico

9.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.3.1 Overview of European Market

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Italy

9.3.7 Russia

9.3.8 Rest of European Market

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

9.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market

9.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Other National Markets



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

Accubits technologies

Clearmatics

Fujitsu

IBM Corporation

JP Morgan

Microsoft Corporation

Primechain Technologies

R3

Ripple

Signzy

