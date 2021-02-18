The Worldwide Blood Culture Tests Industry is Expected to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Culture Tests Market by Method (Automated, Conventional), Product (Consumable, Media, Instruments), Technology (PCR, Microarray, Proteomic), Application (Bacteremia, Mycobacterial), End User (Hospital, Academic Research) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blood culture tests market is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025 from USD 4.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Growth in the blood culture tests market can be attributed to increasing number of sepsis cases and high cost of treatment, rising geriatric population, high incidence of bloodstream infections, growth in the demand for rapid diagnostic techniques, and the high prevalence of infectious diseases. However, the high cost of automated instruments and a lack of skilled laboratory technicians are limiting the growth of this market during the forecast period to certain extent.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on products, the blood culture tests market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and software and services. Consumables is the largest and fastest-growing segment in 2019. This large share and high growth can be attributed the recurring requirement of consumables as compared to instruments which is the key factor driving the growth of this segment.

The bacteremia applications segment will continue to dominate the blood culture tests market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the blood culture tests market is segmented into bacteremia, fungemia, and mycobacterial detection. Among these application segments, bacteremia accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Also, this segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing number of bloodstream infections and the growing number of sepsis cases worldwide.

The blood culture tests market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, the blood culture tests market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing geriatric population in Japan and China and the healthcare reforms and government initiatives & investments in several APAC countries.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Blood Culture Tests Market Overview

4.2 North America: Blood Culture Tests Market, by Method & Country (2019)

4.3 Blood Culture Tests Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Number of Sepsis Cases and High Cost of Treatment

5.2.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.3 High Incidence of Bloodstream Infections

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Rapid Diagnostic Techniques

5.2.1.5 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automated Instruments

5.2.2.2 Lack of Trained Laboratory Technicians

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Identification of Antibiotic-Resistant Microorganisms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Market Cannibalization

5.2.4.2 Survival of New Entrants

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Laboratory Automation for Increased Efficiency and Accurate Diagnosis

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis of the Blood Culture Products Market

5.5 COVID-19 Impact on the Blood Culture Tests Market



6 Blood Culture Tests Market, by Method

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Conventional/Manual Blood Culture

6.2.1 Conventional/Manual Blood Culture Methods Account for the Larger Share of the Market

6.3 Automated Blood Culture

6.3.1 Automated Blood Culture Methods Segment to Register the Highest Growth in the Forecast Period



7 Blood Culture Tests Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumables

7.2.1 Blood Culture Media

7.2.1.1 Aerobic Blood Culture Media

7.2.1.1.1 Aerobic Blood Culture Media is the Fastest-Growing Segment of the Blood Culture Media Market

7.2.1.2 Pediatric Aerobic Blood Culture Media

7.2.1.2.1 this Type of Culture Media is Used to Recover Pathogens from the Bloodstream of Children

7.2.1.3 Anaerobic Blood Culture Media

7.2.1.3.1 Anaerobic Microorganisms Account for 1 - 17% of the Positive Blood Cultures

7.2.1.4 Mycobacterial Blood Culture Media

7.2.1.4.1 Rising Prevalence of Tuberculosis to Drive Market Growth

7.2.1.5 Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media

7.2.1.5.1 Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media is Used to Detect Fungemia

7.2.2 Assay Kits & Reagents

7.2.2.1 Reagents Are Key Components of Conventional Blood Culture Tests

7.2.3 Blood Culture Accessories

7.2.3.1 Growing Number of Blood Culture Tests to Support Market Growth

7.3 Instruments

7.3.1 Automated Blood Culture Systems

7.3.1.1 Automated Blood Culture Systems is the Largest & Fastest-Growing Segment of the Instruments Market

7.3.2 Supporting Laboratory Equipment

7.3.2.1 Incubators

7.3.2.1.1 Incubators Provide An Optimal Environment with Respect to Temperature, Humidity, and Oxygen Level for Microbial Growth

7.3.2.2 Colony Counters

7.3.2.2.1 Colony Counters Increase Direct Image Scanning and Analysis Capability

7.3.2.3 Microscopes

7.3.2.3.1 Favorable Funding Scenario for R&D in Microscopy to Drive Market Growth

7.3.2.4 Gram Stainers

7.3.2.4.1 Gram Staining Offers Relatively Quicker Results

7.4 Software & Services

7.4.1 Need for Automated Systems in Hospital-Based Laboratories to Drive Market Growth



8 Blood Culture Tests Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Culture-Based Technologies

8.2.1 Drawbacks Associated with Traditional Culture-Based Technologies to Restrain Market Growth

8.3 Molecular Technologies

8.3.1 Microarrays

8.3.1.1 Microarrays is the Largest & Fastest-Growing Segment of the Molecular Technologies Market

8.3.2 Pcr

8.3.2.1 Pcr is Used with Genetic Markers to Analyze Pathogens Directly from Whole Blood Samples

8.3.3 PNA-Fish

8.3.3.1 PNA-Fish Tests Help Hospitals Reduce Time to Pathogen Identification

8.4 Proteomics

8.4.1 Maldi-Tof Ms is Associated with High Accuracy



9 Blood Culture Tests Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bacteremia

9.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Sepsis to Drive the Growth of this Segment

9.3 Fungemia

9.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Bloodstream Infections is Supporting the Growth of this Segment

9.4 Mycobacterial Detection

9.4.1 Rising Number of Tb Cases - Key Factor Driving Market Growth



10 Blood Culture Tests Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospital Laboratories

10.2.1 Hospital Laboratories Are the Largest End-users of Blood Culture Tests

10.3 Reference Laboratories

10.3.1 Reference Laboratories Are the Fastest-Growing End-users of Blood Culture Tests

10.4 Academic Research Laboratories

10.4.1 Increasing Focus on the R&D of Innovative Tests for Bloodstream Infections to Drive the Market Growth

10.5 Other Laboratories



11 Blood Culture Tests Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Situations & Trends

12.2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations (2017-2020)

12.2.2 Product Launches & Approvals (2017-2020)

12.2.3 Acquisitions (2017-2020)



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Overview

13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology

13.3 Market Share Analysis

13.3.1 Introduction

13.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

13.4.1 Stars

13.4.2 Emerging Leaders

13.4.3 Pervasive Players

13.4.4 Participants



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

14.2 Biomerieux Sa

14.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

14.4 Danaher Corporation

14.5 Luminex Corporation

14.6 Bruker Corporation

14.7 Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

14.8 Iridica (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

14.9 T2 Biosystems, Inc.

14.10 Binder Gmbh

14.11 Biobase Biotech (Jinan) Co. Ltd.

14.12 Scenker Biological Technology Co. Ltd

14.13 Bulldog Bio, Inc.

14.14 Axiom Laboratories

14.15 Himedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

14.16 Anaerobe Systems, Inc.

14.17 Opgen, Inc.

14.18 Meditech Technologies India Private Limited

14.19 Carl Zeiss Ag

14.20 Nikon Corporation



15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customizations

15.4 Related Reports

15.5 Author Details

