The Worldwide Building Energy Management Industry is Expected to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2026

The global market for building energy management should grow from $7.2 billion in 2021 to $14.9 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Americas market for building energy management should grow from $2.9 billion in 2021 to $5.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific market for building energy management should grow from $1.4 billion in 2021 to $3.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 across the market segments. COVID-19 represents the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the building energy management system market.

Crucial information for market leaders and followers in the company profile chapter, as well as key developments and the competition landscape, are covered to make the report compatible with the current market situation.

All market values are in U.S. dollars ($) and are calculated as nominal value; 2020 is considered the base year, and 2021 is the projected year, Values are forecast from 2022 to 2026. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in percentage represents the cumulative five-year growth.

The Report Includes

34 tables

An overview of the global market and applications of building energy management

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of building energy management market based on system component, connectivity type, region, and end user

Coverage of background, importance and various aspects of energy management and energy management systems and details of steps involved in the building energy management process

Coverage of key developments in the building energy management market and a relevant patent analysis along with the list of the latest patents issued

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry including ABB, Accenture, BuildingIQ, Cisco Systems, Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., IBM, and Schneider Electric

A building energy management system is connected to a building equipment (e.g., HVAC, lighting, water heater, elevator) to manage energy consumption. A building energy management system manages the energy consumption and sends alerts pertaining to faults in any equipment to the building owner's mobile or monitoring system. Building energy management systems are becoming the identity of healthy buildings, as they display the certifications related to building health. Smart equipment attracts investors. The commercial building sector is the most opportunistic sector in the global market, as these energy management systems help building, facility and asset managers to track the energy consumption in their buildings, as well as to maintain comfort levels.

COVID-19 has created new business opportunities in building energy management systems because the post-pandemic density of workers present in the corporate companies has been reduced die to the work from home option. Building managers must ensure comfort levels from low employee number strength to high employee number strength. Building energy management plays crucial role, as it can automatically manage the output of power according to the demand. During the peak hours, it will automatically take energy stored in the battery so that the business can run efficiently throughout the day.

Based on solution the market is divided into three segments: hardware, software and services. Hardware is the basic necessity to activate any building energy management system, but technology is shifting toward wireless due to the integration of the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in the conventional technology. Consumers are therefore shifting toward wireless-type systems that can be operated with mobile phones due to the cloud platform. Software is used for converting machine language to the readable language and for active building automation systems. The software segment is expected to grow in the coming five years due to the rising awareness of smart buildings, as well as government policies and regulations for energy conservation. The last part of system solution segment is service. The service segment includes third-party service providers, as well as the entities that install building energy management systems.

"Old building" or "retrofitting" applications comprise the eye-catching segment for investors because there is a wide variety of customers in the global market. Some purchase products for 20 to 30 years, whereas others purchase products based on subscription. A subscription may be monthly, half yearly or years in length. The price of the product and service in this industry is determined per point or per connection, meaning the number of the connections with building equipment can increase the overall price of a building energy management system. A preplanning of a building is required for a new system. Government permission is also required. According to the construction planner, a building takes time 12 months to 18 months to construct. Therefore, the new building segment is expected to be a low revenue generator compared to the retrofitting segment.

The wired and wireless connectivity is combined for a building energy management system. The wired segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to its reliability and strong connection abilities. Wired systems are used in hospitals and defense buildings due to the frequent connectivity between building equipment. Hotel and retail applications have shown positive adoption of wireless technology, mainly in guest rooms. A hotel's key building equipment is connected with a wired system, whereas the room equipment is connected with wireless technology.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Background and Technology Developments

Building Energy Management

Various Terms Related to Building Energy Management

Importance of Energy Management

Background of Energy Management and Energy Management Systems

Aspects of Energy Management

Building an Energy Management Process

Energy Management Systems

Building Energy Management Software

Energy Management System Purchasing Factors

Basic Analysis and Terminology for First-Party and Third-Party Service Providers

Energy Consumption Scenario

Energy Consumption in Commercial Buildings

Contribution of the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence to the Building Energy Management

Advantage of IoT in Building:

Steps toward Reducing the Emission of Greenhouse Gases from Buildings

Conventional Method to Decrease the Consumption of Energy in Buildings

Global Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Global Building Energy Management Systems

Chapter 4 Global Market Analysis by Segment

Introduction

Energy Management System Functionality

Energy Measurements in a Building

Benefit of Cloud Services in Real Estate

Lighting Systems (Hardware)

Applications

HVAC Systems

Energy Management Software

Software Brands

Global Market for Building Energy Management by System Component

Data-as-a-Service and 5G Technology Leading to the Internet of Things in Building Energy Management Systems

Solar Power in Building Energy Management Systems

Building Automation and Control Systems

Autonomous Grid Shaping the Global Demand for Building Energy Management Systems

Global Market for Building Energy Management by Connectivity Type

Global Market for Building Energy Management by End-User Sector

New Management Technologies To Make a Building Smart

Digitalization of Physical Assets

Insight-as-a-Service

Prioritization of Tenant Comfort

Energy Management System Type Based on Building Size

Building Energy Management for Healthcare Facilities

Government Regulations and Standards

Spending and Investments on Sustainable Buildings

Government Support in the Installation of Building Energy Management Systems

Global Market for Building Energy Management by Region

Chapter 5 Key Developments and Patent Analysis

Key Developments in the Global Market for Building Energy Management

U.S. Patents on Building Energy Management Technologies

Chapter 6 Ranking of Players in the Global Market for Building Energy Management

Ranking of Leading Global Players

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

ABB

Accenture

Accruent

Azbil Corp.

Buildingiq

Cisco Systems Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Trane Technologies Inc.

Other Players

Chapter 8 Associations, Agencies and Regulatory Bodies

Chapter 9 Appendix: Abbreviations and Acronyms

