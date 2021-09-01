The Worldwide C4ISR Industry is Expected to Reach $147.1 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "C4ISR Market by Solution (Hardware, Application Software & Services), Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space), Application, End User (Defence & Space, Homeland Security, Commercial), Installation, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The C4ISR market is projected to grow from USD 119.9 billion in 2021 to USD 147.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2026.

The services segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021-2026.

The demand for enhance armored forces operational efficiency, increasing need to support life extension programs of C4ISR systems and increasing use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in battle management and planning in turn driving the growth of C4ISR market.

Based on application, the Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) segment of application is expected to lead the C4ISR market from 2021 to 2026.

Over the past few years, there has been an explosion of activity in the advancement of ISR technology for mission critical data. In September 2020, Lockheed Martin develops signals intelligence capabilities for the Distributed Common Ground System, the Air Force's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) system by using agile development.

The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of C4ISR market in 2021.

Based on region, North America is expected to lead the C4ISR market from 2021 to 2026. The US is the largest market share for C4ISR in North America. The increasing investment on C4ISR systems to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization existing military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies are increasingly using C4ISR systems are key factors expected to drive the C4ISR market in North America.

Prominent players from this region include Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon Technologies(US), Lockheed Martin (US), and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in C4ISR Market

4.2 C4ISR Market, by Solution

4.3 C4ISR Market, by Electronic Warfare

4.4 C4ISR Market, by Platform

4.5 C4ISR Market, by End-user

4.6 C4ISR Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Enhanced Integrated Situational Awareness (Sa) to Support Decision Making

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need for Interoperability Between Security Devices/Technologies

5.2.1.3 Use of Space-Based C4 Infrastructure for Enhanced Connectivity and Mission Support

5.2.1.4 Increased Use of Ai to Assist Decision Making

5.2.1.5 Cloud Computing and Data Storage Solutions for C4I

5.2.1.6 Growing Focus on Advanced C4ISR Capabilities

5.2.1.7 Increasing Modernization of Existing Defense Capabilities

5.2.1.8 Growing Demand for Devices Supporting 5G Technology for High-Speed Data Transfer

5.2.1.9 Rising Military Focus on Wireless Connectivity and Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Development and Maintenance Costs of C4 Systems

5.2.2.2 Threats from Cyberattacks

5.2.2.3 Regulatory Obstacles Related to Arms Transfers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Demand for Integrated Command and Control Systems in Transportation, Healthcare, and Law Enforcement

5.2.3.2 Integration of Satellite-Based Geospatial Analytical Tools with C4 Systems

5.2.3.3 Integration of Electronic Warfare (Ew) Protection Systems in C4 Systems

5.2.3.4 Incorporation of Satellite-Based Geospatial Analytical and Gis Tools and Solutions

5.2.3.5 Increasing Requirement for C4ISR Systems and Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Assurance of Quality and Accuracy of Information Received

5.2.4.2 Integration of C4ISR Systems Used by Different Military Arms for Increasing Interoperability

5.2.4.3 Inability of Existing Ew Systems to Address Diverse Threats

5.2.4.4 Data Storage and Analysis

5.2.4.5 Asymmetrical Warfare

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on C4ISR Market

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Average Selling Price Trend

5.7 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.7.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for C4ISR System Manufacturers

5.8 C4ISR Market Ecosystem

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 North America

5.10.2 Europe

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Weapon Integrated C4ISR System

6.2.2 Next-Generation Technologies in Defense

6.2.3 Autonomous Mission Management System for UGV

6.2.4 Combat Systems and C5Isr

6.2.5 Open Architecture C4 Systems

6.2.6 Strategic Cloud Application

6.2.7 5G Networking to Support Advanced Military Technologies

6.2.8 Aiobt - Digitalization and IoT Systems with Ai in C4ISR Systems

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.4 Use Case Analysis

6.4.1 Use Case: C5Isr

6.4.2 Use Case: C6Isr

6.5 Impact of Megatrends

6.5.1 Ai & Cognitive Applications

6.5.2 Machine Learning

6.5.3 Deep Learning

6.5.4 Big Data

6.6 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 C4ISR Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Sensor Systems

7.2.2 Communication and Network Technologies

7.2.3 Displays and Peripherals

7.2.4 Electronic Warfare

7.3 Application Software

7.3.1 Command and Control Software

7.3.1.1 Command and Control Software Facilitates Secure Information Sharing Over Military Networks to Assist Armed Forces in Mission Planning and Execution

7.3.2 Cybersecurity

7.3.2.1 Cybersecurity Software Uses Various Encryption and Decryption Technologies to Ensure Secure Data Transmission and Reception

7.3.3 Computing Software

7.3.3.1 Computing Software Helps Prevent Unauthorized Access

7.3.4 Situational Awareness

7.3.4.1 Situational Awareness Leads to Most Effective Decisions in Intelligence and Security

7.3.5 Others

7.4 Services

7.4.1 System Integration & Engineering

7.4.1.1 System Integration & Engineering Enhance Operational Efficiency of Armed Forces

7.4.2 Simulation & Training

7.4.2.1 Simulation & Training Help Enhance Operational Excellence of Military Commanders

7.4.3 Managed Services

7.4.3.1 Managed Services Help Improve Operations and Cut Down Expenses

7.4.4 Support Services (Maintenance, Logistics, and Technical Support)

7.4.4.1 Increasing Need to Support Life Extension Programs of C4ISR Systems

8 C4ISR Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Command and Control

8.2.1 Advanced Integrated Situational Awareness (Sa) to Support Decision Making

8.3 Communications

8.3.1 Communication Systems Enable Data Transmission in C4ISR Systems Through Secure Datalinks

8.4 Computers

8.4.1 Computers Used by C4ISR Systems Provide Information About Situational Awareness

8.5 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance

8.5.1 Isr Offers Situational Awareness and Access to Mission-Critical Data Without Blocking Tactical Communication Networks

8.6 Electronic Warfare

8.6.1 Electronic Warfare Systems Offer Electronic Support Esm, Sigint, and Comint

9 C4ISR Market, by Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Land

9.2.1 Headquarters & Command Centers

9.2.1.1 C4ISR Systems Used in Headquarters & Command Centers Help Improve Situational Awareness and Battlefield Management

9.2.2 Vehicles

9.2.2.1 C4ISR Systems Are Used in Vehicles to Receive Relevant, High-Quality Information on Battlefields

9.2.3 Critical Infrastructure

9.2.3.1 C4 Systems Are Used in Critical Infrastructures for Data Management, Monitoring, and Security Management

9.3 Naval

9.3.1 Ship-Based

9.3.1.1 Ship-Based C4ISR Systems Enhance Tactical Information Management and Provide Decision-Making Support

9.3.2 Coastal Guard Vessels

9.3.2.1 C4ISR Systems Improve Vessel Systems to Enable Efficient Maritime Operations

9.4 Airborne

9.4.1 Manned

9.4.1.1 C4ISR Systems Are Used in Manned Aircraft for Surveillance Activities

9.4.2 Unmanned

9.4.2.1 New Generation Airborne Isr Systems Are Used by Various Armed Forces to Manage Mission Parameters of Uavs

9.5 Space

9.5.1 Satellites

9.5.1.1 Communication Satellites Are Used for Fast and Secure Data Transfer

9.5.2 Ground Stations

9.5.2.1 Earth-Observation Satellites Used for Remote Site Monitoring, Asset Tracking, and Real-Time Battlefield Surveys

10 C4ISR Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Defense & Space

10.2.1 Department of Defense (Dod)

10.2.1.1 Dod Use C4ISR Capabilities for Achieving Better Situational Awareness

10.2.2 Counter-Terrorism Agencies

10.2.2.1 Counter-Terrorism Agencies Use C4ISR Systems to Combat or Prevent Terrorism

10.2.3 Intelligence Organization

10.2.3.1 Intelligence Organizations Use C4ISR Systems for Obtaining Real-Time Critical Military Intelligence for Faster Decision-Making

10.2.4 Others

10.3 Homeland Security

10.3.1 Disaster Management and First Response

10.3.1.1 C4ISR Capabilities Help Disaster Management Teams to Minimize Effects of Disasters and Conflicts

10.3.2 Law Enforcement Professionals

10.3.2.1 Law Enforcement Professionals Use Isr to Gain Information About Enemy Strategy

10.3.3 Search and Rescue Agencies

10.3.3.1 Rescue Agencies Use C4ISR Capabilities to Detect Movement in Disaster-Affected Areas

10.4 Commercial

10.4.1 Commercial Entities Use C4ISR Systems for Management of Various Critical Assets

11 C4ISR Market, by Installation

11.1 Introduction

11.2 New Installation

11.2.1 Deployment of Advanced C4ISR System Across Military and Commercial Applications Driving Growth of New Installation Segment

11.3 Upgrade

11.3.1 Constant Update Activities to Keep Systems Resilient to Threats Boosting Growth of Upgrade Segment

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Competitive Overview

13.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2020

13.3 Market Share of Key Players, 2020

13.4 C4ISR Market: Degree of Competition

13.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2020

13.6 Competitive Benchmarking

13.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.7.1 Star

13.7.2 Emerging Leader

13.7.3 Pervasive

13.7.4 Participant

13.8 C4ISR Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Sme)

13.8.1 Progressive Companies

13.8.2 Responsive Companies

13.8.3 Starting Blocks

13.8.4 Dynamic Companies

13.9 Competitive Scenario

13.9.1 New Product Launches and Developments

13.9.2 Contracts

13.9.3 Ventures/Agreements/Expansion

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Northrop Grumman

14.2.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.2.3 Raytheon Technologies

14.2.4 Bae Systems

14.2.5 General Dynamics Corporation

14.2.6 L3Harris Technologies

14.2.7 Thales

14.2.8 Rheinmetall

14.2.9 Saab Ab

14.2.10 Leonardo S.P.A.

14.2.11 Israel Aerospace Industries

14.2.12 Systematic A/S

14.2.13 AirbUS

14.2.14 Indra

14.2.15 Curtiss-Wright

14.2.16 Collins Aerospace

14.2.17 Booz Allen Hamilton

14.2.18 Cubic Corporation

14.2.19 Elbit Systems Ltd.

14.3 Other Players

14.3.1 Microsoft

14.3.2 Lig Nex1

14.3.3 IABG

14.3.4 Kongsberg

14.3.5 Mag Aerospace

14.3.6 Ultra Electronics

14.3.7 Tsg It Advanced Systems Ltd.

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6lzef

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

