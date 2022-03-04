The Worldwide Capsule Filling Machine Industry is Expected to Reach $290+ Million by 2028

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capsule Filling Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Manual Capsule Filling Machines, Semi-Automatic Capsule Filling Machines, and Fully Automatic Capsule Filling Machines), Application (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Others), and Capacity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The capsule filling machine market is projected to reach US$ 290.92 million by 2028 from US$ 211.32 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The growth of the market is attributed to the advancement in capsule filling machine and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. However, the high cost incurred in capsule filling machine production hampers the market growth.



The global medical device industry is witnessing continuous innovations and technological advancements, which, in turn, drives the healthcare sector worldwide and supports the global capsule filling machine market growth. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the US Department of Commerce is the world's largest market for medical devices. Its overall valuation was US$ 156 billion in 2017, which is expected to reach US$ 208 billion by 2023.

Medical device exports from the US exceeded US$ 43 billion in 2018. Globally, the US medical device firms are renowned for their technological advancements and innovative products. In the country, there are over 6,500 medical device companies, most of which are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Additionally, Germany is Europe's leading importer and exporter of medical devices, and it manufactures high-quality medical equipment. Almost all leading US firms, such as GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Becton Dickinson, Abbvie, Stryker, Zimmer, 3M, McKesson, Cardinal Health, Henry Schein, and Medline, have a presence in Germany. The rising markets in the developing countries are presenting lucrative prospects to market participants for the expansion of their firms. Most of the market players are focusing on countries, such as China, India, and the UAE, due to the surging incidence of chronic diseases, expanding use of the latest medical technology in hospitals, and the increasing awareness about sophisticated medical technologies.



The global capsule filling machine market, based on type, is segmented into manual capsule filling machines, semi-automatic capsule filling machines, and fully automatic capsule filling machines. The fully automatic capsule filling machines segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others. In 2021, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest share of the market.

Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2028 due to the rising use of capsule filling machine in the pharmaceutical industries for filling the empty capsules as the demand of capsule dosage form. Based on capacity, the market is segmented into small (upto 50,000 capsules), medium (50,000 capsules to 100,000 capsules per hour), and high (more than 100,000 capsules per hour). In 2021, the small (upto 50,000 capsules) segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising use of small (upto 50,000 capsules) due to its convenience across the world.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Capsule Filling Machine Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Capsule Filling Machine Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Capsule Filling Machine Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Capsule Filling Machine Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Chronic Disease Prevalence

5.1.2 Advancement in Capsule filling Machine

5.1.3 Expanding Medical Device Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Incurred in Capsule Filling Machine Production

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Escalating R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical Companies

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Capsule Filling Machine Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Capsule Filling Machine Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Capsule Filling Machine Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Global Capsule Filling Machines Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Capsule Filling Machines Market, By Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Manual Capsule Filling Machines

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Manual Capsule Filling Machines: Capsule Filling Machines Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Semi-Automatic Capsule Filling Machines

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Semi-Automatic Capsule Filling Machines: Capsule Filling Machines Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Fully Automatic Capsule Filling Machines

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Fully Automatic Capsule Filling Machines: Capsule Filling Machines Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Capsule Filling Machines Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Capsule Filling Machines Market Share by Application - 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Pharmaceutical

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Pharmaceutical: Capsule Filling Machines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.3.2.1 Cosmetics

8.3.2.1.1 Overview

8.3.2.1.2 Cosmetics: Capsule Filling Machines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.3.2.2 Others

8.3.2.2.1 Overview

8.3.2.2.2 Others: Capsule Filling Machines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Capsule Filling Machines Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Capacity

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Capsule Filling Machines Market Share by Segment - 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Small (Upto 50,000 Capsules)

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Small (Upto 50,000 Capsules): Capsule Filling Machines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.3.2.1 Medium (50,000 Capsules to 100,000 Capsules per hour)

9.3.2.1.1 Overview

9.3.2.1.2 Medium (50,000 Capsules to 100,000 Capsules per hour): Capsule Filling Machines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.3.2.2 High (More than 100,000 Capsules per hour)

9.3.2.2.1 Overview

9.3.2.2.2 High (More than 100,000 Capsules per hour): Capsule Filling Machines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Capsule Filling Machines Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Capsule Filling Machines Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Capsule Filling Machines Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies in the Capsule Filling Machines Market (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 ACG

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Dott. Bonapace & C. srl

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Capsugel, Inc (A subsidiary of Lonza Group AG)

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Schaefer Technologies

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Syntegon Technology GmbH

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Torpac Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Zhejiang Fuchang Machinery Co., Ltd

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Beijing Hanlin Hangyu Technology Development Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 M2G S.r.l

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dus5gw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets