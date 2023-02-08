The Worldwide Cardiac Biomarkers Industry is Expected to Reach $23.8 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiac Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report summarizes the global market value, market growth rates and key market drivers and restraints for the cardiac biomarkers market, and it identifies the key suppliers of both centralized laboratory and point-of-care testing.

The scope of this report is:

Identify viable technology drivers through a comprehensive look at various platform technologies for cardiac marker segments of the diagnostic testing market.

Obtain a complete understanding of the leading cardiac markers and their value in terms of diagnostic testing, screening, prognostic monitoring, pharmacogenomic testing and theragnostic, while also gaining an appreciation these elements from their basic principles to their applications.

Discover feasible market opportunities via the identification of high-growth applications in different cardiac marker diagnostic testing areas, with a focus on the biggest and fastest-expanding markets for diseases.

Focus on global industry development through an in-depth analysis of the major world markets for cardiac marker diagnostic testing, including forecasts for growth.

Present market figures for the current value of the cardiac biomarkers market, projections and growth rates. These are developed from the most recently available information from the global diagnostics industry.

By purchasing this study, the reader will gain:

An improved understanding of the current state and future of the most exciting cardiac biomarker market segments.

The latest information on the leading companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in the cardiac marker diagnostic reagent pipeline.

Knowledge of the cardiac diagnostic testing market as an area of growth, research and investment.

This analysis covers the following categories of the cardiac biomarker segments:

Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI).

Heart failure.

Brain natriuretic peptide (BNP).

Myoglobin.

Homocysteine (Hcy).

C-reactive protein (CRP).

Pulmonary embolism (PE) D-dimer test.

Low-density lipoproteins (LDL) and high-density lipoproteins (HDL).

Stroke.

Creatine kinase-myocardial band (CK-MB) and cardiac enzymes.

Albumin.

Cardiac markers are used in clinical decisions.

Cardiac markers in renal failure.

Troponins in non-ischemic heart disease.

Cardiac panels.

POC cardiac markers.

Analyses include charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace. In addition, a discussion of research on various illnesses provides the reader with a deeper understanding of the possibilities for future treatment and avenues for possible R&D budgets. Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status and R&D trends, is provided throughout the report. In addition, the study:

Assesses cardiac marker diagnostic testing market drivers and bottlenecks from the perspective of the medical and scientific communities.

Discusses the potential benefits of the cardiac marker diagnostic testing market for various sectors of the medical and scientific community.

Establishes the current total market size and future growth of the cardiac marker diagnostic testing market and analyzes the current size and growth of individual segments.

Provides current and forecasted market shares by company.

Discusses profit and business opportunities by diagnostic testing segment.

Provides strategic recommendations for near-term business opportunities.

Assesses current commercial uses of the cardiac biomarker market.

Report Includes

66 data tables and 36 additional tables

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for cardiac biomarkers technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for cardiac biomarkers market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of

biomarker, instrument category, and region

biomarker, instrument category, and region Identification of the viable technology drivers and barriers through a holistic review of various platform technologies in cardiac biomarker measurement and their notable advancements

Complete understanding of the leading cardiac markers and their value in terms of diagnostic testing, screening, prognostic monitoring, pharmacogenomic testing, and theranostics, while also appreciating these elements from their basic principles to their applications

Discussion of feasible market opportunities via identification of high-growth applications in different cardiac marker diagnostic testing areas, with a focus on the biggest and fastest-expanding markets for diseases

Emphasis on global industry development through an in-depth analysis of the major world markets for cardiac marker diagnostic testing, including forecasts for growth

Latest information on the leading companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in the cardiac marker diagnostic reagent pipeline with SWOT analyses

Review of the patents and patent applications on cardiac biomarkers and deep dive of recent global and region-specific patent publications related to cardiac biomarkers

Insight into the company competitive landscape and company value share analysis for the leading suppliers of cardiac biomarkers

Profile descriptions of the major global players, including Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter (subsidiary of Danaher Corp.), bioMerieux S.A., PerkinElmer Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $23.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Cardiovascular Disease and Its Associated Burden

3.1 Overview of Cardiovascular Disease

3.1.1 Coronary Artery Disease

3.2 Atherosclerosis

3.3 Angina (Angina Pectoris)

3.4 Acute Myocardial Infarction (Ami)

3.5 Disease Management

3.6 Medical Management

3.7 Lifestyle Changes

3.8 Diet Modification

3.9 Smoking Cessation

3.10 Pharmaceuticals

3.11 Anticoagulants and Antiplatelet Drugs

3.12 Lipid-Lowering Drugs

3.13 Anti-Hypertensive Drugs

3.14 Nitroglycerin Preparations

3.15 Surgical Intervention

3.15.1 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery

3.15.2 Transmyocardial Revascularization

3.15.3 Percutaneous Coronary Interventions

3.16 Global Burden of Cardiovascular Disease

3.16.1 Cvd and Its Associated Burden, 2030

3.16.2 Economic Burden of Cvd

Chapter 4 Introduction to Cardiac Biomarkers

4.1 Types of Biomarkers

4.1.1 Antecedent Biomarker Tests

4.1.2 Screening Biomarker Tests

4.1.3 Diagnostic Biomarker Tests

4.1.4 Staging Biomarkers

4.1.5 Prognostic Biomarker Tests

4.2 Role of Biomarkers in the Prevention, Assessment and Management of Heart Failure

4.2.1 Myocardial Stress/Injury

4.2.2 Neurohormonal Activation

4.2.3 Remodeling

4.2.4 Comorbidities

4.2.5 Other Biomarkers of Cardiac Activity

4.2.6 Role of Biomarkers in Heart Failure Clinical Trials

4.3 Biomarker Discovery and Validation

4.3.1 Biomarker Candidate Screening

4.3.2 Biomarker Candidate Validation

4.4 Omic Technologies for Biomarker Discovery

4.4.1 Genomics

4.4.2 Proteomics

4.4.3 Metabolomics

4.4.4 Lipidomics

4.5 Considerations When Developing a Cardiac Biomarker

4.6 Defining Abnormal Biomarker Values

4.6.1 Reference Limits

4.6.2 Discrimination Limits

4.6.3 Threshold Defining Risk

4.7 Receiver Operating Characteristic Curve Analysis of Biomarker Accuracy

Chapter 5 Review of Key Individual Cardiac Biomarkers

5.1 Gold Standard of Cardiac Biomarkers

5.2 Troponin Complex

5.2.1 Troponin C

5.2.2 Troponin T

5.2.3 Troponin I

5.2.4 Troponin as the Preferred Biomarker

5.2.5 High Sensitivity Troponin Assays

5.2.6 Emergence of Point-Of-Care Troponin Testing

5.3 Pro-Bnp And/Or Nt-Probnp

5.4 Creatine Kinase Test

5.5 Myoglobin (Mb)

5.6 C-Reactive Protein

5.7 Other Key Cardiac Biomarkers

5.7.1 Copeptin

5.7.2 D-Dimer

5.7.3 Galectin-3

5.7.4 Fatty Acid Binding Proteins

5.7.5 St2

5.8 Emerging Cardiac Biomarkers

5.8.1 Choline

5.8.2 Ischemia-Modified Albumin

5.8.3 Myeloperoxidase

5.8.4 S100-Beta

5.9 Recent Technological Advances and Key Developments in Cardiac Biomarker Measurement

5.9.1 Drivers

5.9.2 Barriers

5.9.3 Validation Hurdles

5.9.4 Notable Technological Advancements

Chapter 6 Global Market for Cardiac Biomarkers

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Global Market for Cardiac Biomarkers, by Type of Biomarker

6.2.1 Regional Overview

6.3 North American Market

6.3.1 Selected Market Drivers

6.3.2 Selected Market Restraints

6.3.3 North American Market, by Country

6.4 European Market

6.4.1 Selected Market Drivers

6.4.2 Selected Market Restraints

6.4.3 European Market, by Country

6.5 Asia-Pacific Market

6.5.1 Selected Market Drivers

6.5.2 Selected Market Restraints

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific Market, by Country

6.6 Rest of World Market

6.6.1 Selected Market Drivers

6.6.2 Selected Market Restraints

Chapter 7 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Cardiac Biomarkers

Chapter 8 Regulatory and Legislative Requirements for Cardiac Biomarkers

8.1 North America

8.1.1 U.S.

8.1.2 Recent Developments

8.1.3 Canada

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 (General) Medical Device Directive, Mdd (93/42/Eec)

8.2.2 Active Implantable Medical Device Directive, Aimdd (90/383/Eec)

8.2.3 in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive, Ivdmdd (98/79/Ec)

8.2.4 Proposed Changes to the Medical Device Directive, Mdd (93/42/Eec)

8.2.5 Notified Bodies

8.2.6 German Reimbursement Structure and Schedules for Diagnostic Procedures

8.2.7 French Reimbursement Structure and Schedules for Diagnostic Procedures

8.2.8 Italian Reimbursement Structure and Schedules for Diagnostic Procedures

8.3 Japan

8.3.1 Marketing Authorization System

8.4 China

8.4.1 Overview of the Healthcare System

8.4.2 Healthcare Reforms

8.4.3 Healthcare Institutions

8.5 India

8.5.1 Overview of the Healthcare System

8.5.2 Hospital Resources

8.5.3 Population Statistics

8.6 South Korea

8.7 Brazil

8.7.1 Background

8.7.2 Regulatory and Legislative Requirements

8.7.3 Market Entry and Reimbursement of Medical Devices

8.8 Argentina

8.8.1 Background

8.9 Mexico

8.9.1 Legislation and Regulations Governing Medical Devices in Mexico

8.9.2 Health Insurance Structure

Chapter 9 Patent Review and New Developments in Cardiac Biomarkers

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cardiac Biomarker Patents, by Region and Country

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Company Market Share Analysis

10.2 Recent News

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Acs Biomarker Bv

Beckman Coulter (Subsidiary of Danaher Corp.)

(Subsidiary of Danaher Corp.) Bg Medicine Inc.

Biomerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cardiogenics

Creative Diagnostics

Critical Diagnostics

Life Diagnostics Inc.

Lifesign

Lsi Medience Corp.

Meridian Life Science Inc.

Metanomics Health GmbH

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Pts Diagnostics

Quidel Corp.

Radiometer Medical Aps

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Response Biomedical Corp.

Roche Diagnostics

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

Singulex Inc.

Spectral Medical Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience Inc.

Trinity Biotech plc

