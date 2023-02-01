The Worldwide Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Industry is Projected to Reach $3.36 Billion by 2030 - ImplanTable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth

Feb 01, 2023, 16:30 ET
The "Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
ECG Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Holter Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $684.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$684.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$783.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$491.2 Million by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Cardiovascular Diseases: Facts & Figures
- Recent Market Activity
- CVD Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices on a High Growth Trajectory
- The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- ECG Systems Lead the CVD Diagnostics and Monitoring Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Holter Monitoring Systems: An Established Market, Facing Threats
- Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices - A Comparison of Holter and Other Devices
- Evolution of Cardiac Monitoring Devices
- A Comparison of Key Features of Three Major Ambulatory ECG Systems- Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT
- Benefits and Drawbacks of Three Major Primary Cardiac Event Monitoring Systems - Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT
- Competitive Landscape
- ImplanTable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth
- ECG Management Systems: Integral for Data Storage
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (USA)
- BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
- GE Healthcare UK Ltd. (UK)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V, (USA)
- Medtronic Plc. (USA)
- Mortara Instrument, Inc. (USA)
- Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
- Philips Healthcare (USA)
- Schiller AG (Switzerland)
- Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA)
- St. Jude Medical, Inc. (USA)
- Welch Allyn (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth Driver
- Aging Population Drives Demand
- Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Cardiac Monitoring Market
- Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring Devices
- Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
- Increasing Preference for Homecare Drives Cardiac Monitoring Devices Demand
- SELECT PRODUCT TRENDS/ADVANCEMENTS
- Holter Devices Continue to Witness Technological Advances
- Disposable Devices - the New Trend in Holter Monitors
- ZIO Wireless Patch Holter Monitors
- Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT): A Potential Threat to Holter Monitors
- Remote Monitoring Reduces Hospital Admissions and Readmissions
- Innovations in Remote ECG Monitoring
- Advancements in ECG Management Systems
- Third-Party Integration
- GE Muse Version 9 ECG Management System
- Mobile Access for ECG Waveforms
- Others Advancements in ECG Management Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
