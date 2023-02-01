The Worldwide Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Industry is Projected to Reach $3.36 Billion by 2030 - ImplanTable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

ECG Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Holter Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $684.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$684.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$783.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$491.2 Million by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cardiovascular Diseases: Facts & Figures

Recent Market Activity

CVD Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices on a High Growth Trajectory

The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

to Witness Fastest Growth ECG Systems Lead the CVD Diagnostics and Monitoring Market

Competitive Scenario

Holter Monitoring Systems: An Established Market, Facing Threats

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices - A Comparison of Holter and Other Devices

Evolution of Cardiac Monitoring Devices

A Comparison of Key Features of Three Major Ambulatory ECG Systems- Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT

Benefits and Drawbacks of Three Major Primary Cardiac Event Monitoring Systems - Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT

Competitive Landscape

ImplanTable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth

ECG Management Systems: Integral for Data Storage

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BioTelemetry, Inc. ( USA )

) BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Boston Scientific Corporation ( USA )

) GE Healthcare UK Ltd. (UK)

Koninklijke Philips N.V, ( USA )

) Medtronic Plc. ( USA )

) Mortara Instrument, Inc. ( USA )

) Nihon Kohden Corporation ( Japan )

) Philips Healthcare ( USA )

) Schiller AG ( Switzerland )

) Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. ( USA )

) St. Jude Medical, Inc. ( USA )

) Welch Allyn ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth Driver

Aging Population Drives Demand

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Cardiac Monitoring Market

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

Increasing Preference for Homecare Drives Cardiac Monitoring Devices Demand

SELECT PRODUCT TRENDS/ADVANCEMENTS

Holter Devices Continue to Witness Technological Advances

Disposable Devices - the New Trend in Holter Monitors

ZIO Wireless Patch Holter Monitors

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT): A Potential Threat to Holter Monitors

Remote Monitoring Reduces Hospital Admissions and Readmissions

Innovations in Remote ECG Monitoring

Advancements in ECG Management Systems

Third-Party Integration

GE Muse Version 9 ECG Management System

Mobile Access for ECG Waveforms

Others Advancements in ECG Management Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ammkt3



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets