The Worldwide Cell and Gene Therapy Industry is Expected to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2026

The global market for cell and gene therapy is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6% to reach approximately $17.4 billion by 2026. The global market is segmented based on therapy type, product type, application, and region.

The current report provides detailed exposure to the cell and gene therapy market. This report also highlights the current and future market potential of CGTs along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market. The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rank for key market players.

It also covers the competitive environment and includes a pipeline analysis. The report details the market share of CGTs based on product and by application. The market is segmented into rare diseases, oncology, haematology, cardiovascular, neurology and others based on application. The scope of the report does not include RNA-based products.

By region, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region includes countries such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe includes countries Germany, U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe, and the Asia-Pacific includes countries China, Australia, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the historic year, 2020 as the base year and a forecast for 2026.

Report Includes

20 data tables and 25 additional tables

An overview of the global market for cell and gene therapy (CGT) products and their applications

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for cell and gene therapy, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, therapy type, application, and region

Highlights of the upcoming market potential of cell and gene therapy products and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for this market

Identification of novel therapeutic products and promising new technologies still in the development and testing stage, and assess the probability that they will be commercialized successfully in the next five years

Review of emerging companies and the leading competitors in the prevailing cell and gene therapy market and their global company share analysis

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on cell and gene therapy market and related biotech industry

Review of pipeline analysis and the total number of CGT clinical trials by clinical trial phase, disease indication, and geography

Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Novartis, Orchard Therapeutics plc, Pharmicell Co. Ltd., Sibiono Genetech Co. Ltd., Vericel Corp. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Cell and Gene Therapy: Background and Technology

Cell and Gene Therapy Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Therapy Type

Global Market for Cell and Gene Therapy

Market Analysis

Cell Therapy

Market Size and Forecast

Gene-Modified Cell Therapy

Market Size and Forecast

Gene Therapy

Market Size and Forecast

Global Market for Gene Modified Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy by Vector Type

Market Analysis

Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) Vectors

Retroviral Vectors

Lentiviral Vectors

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product

Global Market for Cell and Gene Therapy by Product

Zolgensma

Yescarta

Kymriah

Zynteglo

Maci

Tecartus

Epicel

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for CGTs by Application

Rare Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Ophthalmology

Neurology

Other Therapeutic Areas

Cardiovascular Diseases

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Cell and Gene Therapy by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Global Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

COVID-19 Impact on the Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Chapter 10 Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline of Supplemental Indication and Formulation Expansions

Drugs Pending Approval

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape: Overview

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Acquisitions and Collaborations

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

AMGEN INC.

BLUEBIRD BIO INC.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

DENDREON PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

GILEAD SCIENCES INC.

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC.

PHARMICELL CO. LTD.

SIBIONO GENETECH CO. LTD.

VERICEL CORP.

Chapter 13 Appendix: List of Acronyms

