The Worldwide Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Industry is Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by Product (Consumables (Enzymes, Detergent), Instruments (Sonicators)), Cell Type (Mammalian), Application (Protein Purification), End User (Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell lysis market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2026.

Growth in this market is driven by the increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, and growing focus on personalized medicine.

Consumables segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Based on the product, the cell lysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. purchase and high consumption, the high prevalence of diseases, and increasing funding for cell-based research are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

Protein purification and isolation segment to register the highest growth in the cell lysis market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the cell lysis market is segmented into protein purification and isolation, nucleic acid isolation and purification and other application. The protein purification and isolation segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cell lysis market during the forecast period. The increasing focus on cell-based research, high demand for protein biologics, and extensive proteomic research are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the cell lysis market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the government support for vaccine production, increasing funding for cell-based research, low manufacturing costs, and the growing focus of global market players on emerging Asian economies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cell Lysis Market Overview

4.2 Cell Lysis Market, by Product

4.3 North America: Cell Lysis Market, by Product, 2020

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Cell Lysis Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Government Funding for Research

5.2.1.2 High Prevalence of Diseases

5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Cell-Based Research and Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Survival of Small Players and New Entrants

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Analysis of the Cell Lysis Market

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat from New Entrants

5.8.2 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.5 Threat from Substitutes

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Regulatory Outlook

5.12 Trade Analysis

6 Cell Lysis Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Reagents & Kits

6.2.1.1 Enzymes

6.2.1.1.1 Enzymes Dominated the Reagents & Kits Market in 2020

6.2.1.2 Detergent Solutions

6.2.1.2.1 Growing Research in Cell Biology is a Key Factor Driving Market Growth

6.2.1.3 Other Reagents & Kits

6.2.2 Beads

6.2.2.1 Increasing Investments in Cell-Based Research Form a Major Growth Factor in this Market

6.2.3 Disposables

6.2.3.1 North America to Show the Highest Demand for Cell Lysis Disposables

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Sonicators

6.3.1.1 Sonicators Accounted for the Largest Share of the Instruments Market in 2020

6.3.2 Homogenizers

6.3.2.1 Investments in Research and Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth

6.3.3 Other Instruments

7 Cell Lysis Market, by Cell Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mammalian Cells

7.2.1 Mammalian Cells to Dominate the Cell Lysis Market

7.3 Microbial Cells

7.3.1 Increasing Investment on Biopharmaceutical R&D to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Other Cells

8 Cell Lysis Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Protein Purification & Isolation

8.2.1 Protein Purification and Isolation to Dominate the Cell Lysis Market During the Forecast Period

8.3 Nucleic Acid Purification & Isolation

8.3.1 Increasing Investment in Biopharmaceutical R&D to Drive Market Growth

8.4 Other Applications

9 Cell Lysis Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Laboratories & Institutes

9.2.1 Rising Research Funding Supports Market Growth

9.3 Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.3.1 Rising Investments in Cell-Based Research and Therapy Development Will Drive Market Growth

9.4 Other End-users 75

10 Cell Lysis Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 The Us Dominates the Market for Cell Lysis

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 The Strong and Growing Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sector Indicates a Favorable Outlook for Cell Lysis

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Dominated the European Cell Lysis Market in 2020

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Government Initiatives to Support Market Growth

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing R&D Investment by Players to Support Market Growth

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Large Life Science Research Base and Rising Awareness Support the Market in Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Increasing Private and Public Funding to Boost the Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China to Grow at the Highest CAGR in the Cell Lysis Market

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Support for Research Drive Market Growth in Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives on Precision Medicine Will Boost the Market Growth

10.4.4 RoAPAC

10.5 Row

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.3.1 Stars

11.3.2 Emerging Leaders

11.3.3 Pervasive Players

11.3.4 Participants

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Smes/ Start-Ups)

11.4.1 Progressive Companies

11.4.2 Starting Blocks

11.4.3 Responsive Companies

11.4.4 Dynamic Companies

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 Expansions

11.5.2 Deals

11.5.3 Other Developments

11.6 Company Product Footprint

11.7 Company Geographic Footprint

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.1.2 Merck

12.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.1.4 Beckman Coulter

12.1.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.1.6 Cell Signaling Technology

12.1.7 Miltenyi Biotec

12.1.8 Roche Diagnostics

12.1.9 Qiagen

12.1.10 Qsonica

12.1.11 Stemcell Technologies

12.1.12 Promocell

12.1.13 Agilent Technologies

12.1.14 Promega Corporation

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Nzytech

12.2.2 Takara Bio

12.2.3 Labfreez Instruments Group

12.2.4 G-Biosciences (Geno Technology)

12.2.5 Covaris

12.2.6 Claremont Biosolutions

12.2.7 Microfluidics International Corporation

12.2.8 Parr Instrument Company

12.2.9 Biovision

12.2.10 Norgen Biotek Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Insights of Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.4 Available Customizations

