The Worldwide Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics Industry is Expected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2028

The global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ 1,909.41 million by 2028 from US$ 3,656.38 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2028. The market growth is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer globally.



A circulating tumor cell (CTC) is a cell that sheds into lymphatics from the primary tumor and carried out throughout the body with blood circulation. Circulating tumor cells are the seeds for growth and metastases for additional tumors in distant organs and is responsible for majority of cancer-related deaths. The diagnosis, detection, and analysis of CTC can assist in patients' prognoses determine appropriate tailored treatments for the patients. The CTC diagnosis has a lot of advantages for traditional diagnostic procedures. It is a noninvasive and effective process that can be used repeatedly. CTC detection and enrichment, CTC direct detection, and CTC analysis are among the major technologies.



Health systems across the globe are witnessing a substantial increase in the prevalence of cancer. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second-leading cause of mortality worldwide. The global cancer burden has increased to 19.3 million cases and 9.96 million cancer deaths by 2020, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).



According to a study published by the National Cancer Institute, cancer incidence in the US is likely to reach 1.9 million in 2021. Around 0.6 million people were anticipated to die in 2021 in the US due to cancer. Moreover, according to data published by Cancer Research UK in 2020, around 0.16 million people in the UK die each year due to cancer. As per the Globocan report, in 2018, there were 911,014 breast cancer cases and 310,577 deaths due to breast cancer, of which 367,900 and 162,468 breast cancer cases were reported in China and India, respectively. Thus, the increased prevalence of cancer across the globe is propelling the demand for circulating tumor cell diagnostics.



The analysis and detection of circulating tumor cells assist in early patient diagnosis and prognosis help determine accurate treatment for the patient. The CTC diagnostics are used in various types of cancers, including prostate cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, kidney cancer, lymphomas, lung cancer, and melanoma. There has been a high demand for CTC diagnostics in recent years due to its reliability and accuracy in identifying the risk of various cancers and monitoring different cancer treatments.



