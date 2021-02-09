The Worldwide Clinical Trial Management System Industry is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Management System Market by Product (Software, Services), Delivery (Web-hosted, On-premise, Cloud-based), Deployment (Enterprise, On-site), End User (Pharma, Medical Device Manufacturers, CROs) - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clinical trial management system market is projected to reach USD 1,590 million by 2025 from USD 801 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.7%.



The growth of the CTMS market is driven by rising industry-academia collaborations, the increasing number of clinical trials, rising technology adoption, and government support for research trials. However, budget constraints and limited knowledge about advanced CTMS solutions restrain the market growth

In terms deployment mode, enterprise-wide segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on the deployment mode, the clinical trial management system market is segmented into enterprise-wide and on-site CTMS. The enterprise-wide segment accounted for the largest share in the year 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its widespread adoption by the majority of end users due to its benefits.

In terms delivery mode, web-based (on demand) segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on the delivery mode, the clinical trial management system market is segmented into web-based (on demand), licensed enterprise (on-premise), and cloud-based (SaaS). The web-based (on demand) segment accounted for the largest share in the year 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by web-based software, such as easy access, improved productivity, and time and cost-efficiency.

In terms of products & service, software segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product & service, the clinical trial management system market is segmented into software and service. Rising R&D expenditure, an increasing number of clinical trials, and the growing adoption of clinical trial management solutions are some of the key factors driving the growth of the software market

Large pharma-biotech companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the clinical trial management system market, by the end-user

The clinical trial management system market has been segmented based on end-user category-large pharma-biotech companies, small & mid-sized pharma-biotech companies, CROs, medical device manufacturers, and other end users. Large pharma-biotech companies segment accounted the highest market share in the year 2019. The CROs segment holds the second-largest market share; it is projected to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2019, Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the clinical trial management system market. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include increasing government funding to support clinical trials, the presence of less stringent regulatory guidelines as compared to developed nations, a large patient base, faster rate of patient recruitment for clinical trials than mature nations, low operating costs for conducting clinical trials, a shortage of trial volunteers in Europe and North America, and the growing number of pharmaceutical companies and CROs in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Clinical Trial Management System Market Overview

4.2 Clinical Trial Management System Market, by Deployment Mode

4.3 Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial Management System Market

4.4 Clinical Trial Management System Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Significant Operational Costs and Regulatory Requirements Associated with Clinical Research

5.2.1.2 Research Partnerships Between Pharma-Biopharma Companies and Cros

5.2.1.3 the Rising Number of Clinical Trials and the Availability of Advanced CTMS Solutions

5.2.1.4 Expansion of the Target Customer Base

5.2.1.5 Rising Government Funding and Grants to Support Clinical Trials

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Budget Constraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing of Research Processes

5.2.3.2 Greater Integration with Platform-As-A-Service (Paas) and Mobile Computing

5.2.3.3 Investment in Effective Digital Infrastructure and Agility in Technological Adoption

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.4.2 Fragmented and Highly Regulated Industry

5.2.4.3 Patient Privacy

5.2.4.4 Limited Awareness Among Researchers About Associated Advantages

5.2.5 Key Trends

5.2.5.1 Integration of CTMS with Software Such as His, Emr, and EDC

5.2.5.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.5.3 Shift from Manual Data Interpretation to Real-Time Data Analysis During Clinical Studies

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Clinical Trial Management System Market

5.4 Ecosystem Coverage: Parent Market (Healthcare It Solutions)

5.4.1 Ecosystem Coverage: CTMS Market

5.5 Major Use Cases: Parent Market (Life Science Analytics Solutions)



6 Clinical Trial Management System Market, by Deployment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enterprise-Wide CTMS

6.2.1 Enterprise-Wide CTMS is Preferred by End-users

6.3 On-Site CTMS

6.3.1 On-Site CTMS Supports Improved Clinical Trails



7 Clinical Trial Management System Market, by Delivery Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Web-Based (On-Demand) CTMS

7.2.1 Provision of Centralized Management in Clinical Trials to Aid the Adoption of Web-Based CTMS

7.3 Licensed Enterprise (On-Premises) CTMS

7.3.1 Minimized Risk of Data Breaches and External Attacks Supports the Use of On-Premises CTMS Models

7.4 Cloud-Based (Saas)

7.4.1 High Adaptability and Reliability to Aid Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions



8 Clinical Trial Management System Market, by Product & Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Software

8.2.1 Rising Number of Clinical Trials to Support Market Growth

8.3 Services

8.3.1 Need for Continuous Upgradation of CTMS Software Has Increased the Demand for Services



9 Clinical Trial Management System Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Pharma-Biotech Companies

9.2.1 Large Pharma-Biotech Companies Dominate the End-User Market

9.3 Contract Research Organizations

9.3.1 Rising Outsourcing and Growing Cro Presence Are Key Growth Drivers

9.4 Medical Device Manufacturers

9.4.1 Need to Comply with Regulations and Ensure Product Safety and Quality Have Supported Use of CTMS

9.5 Small & Mid-Sized Pharma-Biotech Companies

9.5.1 Rise in Outsourcing to Smaller Pharma Companies is a Key Driver of Market Growth

9.6 Other End-users



10 Clinical Trial Management System Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Share Analysis (2019)

11.3 Competitive Scenario (2017-2020)

11.3.1 Key Product Launches and Product Deployments (2017-2020)

11.3.2 Key Expansions (2017-2020)

11.3.3 Key Mergers, Divestitures, and Acquisitions (2017-2020)

11.3.4 Key Agreements, Contracts, and Partnerships (2017-2020)

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/SMEs/Start-Ups (2019)

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.2 Medidata Solutions

12.3 Parexel International Corporation

12.4 IBM

12.5 Bioclinica

12.6 Bio-Optronics

12.7 Datatrak International

12.8 Veeva Systems

12.9 Mastercontrol

12.10 Dsg

12.11 Ert

12.12 Advarra Technology Solutions

12.13 Mednet Solutions

12.14 Arisglobal

12.15 Dzs Clinical Services (WDB Holdings Co. Ltd)

12.16 Emerging Players/Start-Ups

12.16.1 Crucial Data Solutions (Cds)

12.16.2 Ennov

12.16.3 Datastat

12.16.4 Bsi

12.16.5 Realtime Software Solutions LLC



13 Appendix

13.1 Research Data

13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

13.4 Related Reports

13.5 Author Details

