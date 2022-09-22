The Worldwide Clock Buffer Industry is Expected to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clock Buffer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Clock Buffer market size is projected to reach US$ 3,579.91 million by 2028 from US$ 2,112.53 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2028.



Demand for high-level data synchronization with the advent of binary data processors, competent drive strength, and optimal clock buffer delays factors are impacting the clock buffer market analysis. Furthermore, the market is being driven forward by the increasing adoption of digital devices such as PCs, smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, and robotics, which necessitate the incorporation of clock buffers for interfacing within the device.

Furthermore, government policies for digitization in developed and developing countries increased the use of computerized and digital devices in industries. For example, the Indian government's Digital India policy encourages the use of digital products in one of the world's most populous countries, which influences the demand for clock buffers.



Buffers are often used to distribute clocks to Analog-to-Digital Convertor (ADCs) connected in parallel to enable higher resolution. In such an application, care must ensure that the channel-to-channel skew satisfies the allowable clock variation, meeting the ADC device aperture delay specifications.

When multiple buffers are used, the device-to-device skew for the selected clock distribution buffers becomes important to synchronize the timing across various ADC devices. Clock buffers are one of the most common circuits found in every electronics system. Fanout buffers and clock dividers are general-purpose clock building-block devices that can be used in many applications. They are ideal for clock and signal distribution in various systems, from personal computers to consumer electronics or industrial systems and high-performance networking and communications systems. Thus, the increasing adoption of clock buffer in consumer electronics applications for device interfacing is driving the clock buffer market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Clock Buffer Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries, such as manufacturing, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, and automotive. The COVID-19 crisis had slightly negatively impacted the electronics & semiconductors industry in 2020. According to Electronics Component Industry Association, the pandemic hindered the supply chain, cancelled trade events, delayed product releases, and disrupted many industry activities. Due to the containment norms, the electronics & semiconductors industry players had to halt their operations temporarily. Further, the manufacturers of various electronics and semiconductors products, such as clock buffers, had to experienced delays in lead time, which negatively impacted the clock buffer market in 2020 and 2021.



In mid-2021, the exponential rise in data generation and consumption by individuals and organizations fueled the demand for data storage, resulting in the rising number of reliable and efficient data centers. Globally, data centers evolve as computational hubs for several enterprises and end users with the increasing number of work-from-home jobs. As a result, the unprecedented rise in the generation of data and the need to improve the performance of data centers boost the demand for constructing new data centers and restoring the existing ones. Thus, an increase in the number of data center restoration and construction projects is likely to provide growth opportunities for the clock buffer market in the coming years.



The clock buffer market in the US is anticipated to retain its robust growth outlook during the forecast period. In the US, the rising disposable income and improving standard of living are propelling the demand for consumer electronics in the country. The clock buffer provides advantages such as high drive strength and less delay. Thus, there is a high demand for clock buffers in consumers electronics applications, such as smart TVs, smart phones, and other computers devices and peripherals. The demand for miniature devices is high with the growing popularity of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Industry 4.0.

The success of numerous new technologies will be required to transition to Industry 4.0. Factory automation and real-time control of equipment and tasks and digital twins of machines and processes will be needed to speed smart manufacturing. For instance, Ericsson's plant in Tallinn has shown that augmented reality troubleshooting can enhance production by up to 50% by reducing average problem detection time, improving ergonomics, and disseminating information faster.

Thus, there is a need for clock buffers for the integration of these digitization electronic systems for efficient parallel operation and timing synchronization. The US government has taken many initiatives to boost the consumer electronics industry.

For instance, on May 6, 2022, the US government proposed new bipartisan proposal in the US to fuel the country's printed circuit board (PCB) sector. Many established electronics manufacturing companies in the US have welcomed the proposal by the US government. The bill will support the CHIPS Act of 2021 and American Printed Circuit Boards Act of 2022. As a result, there are many lucrative opportunities for the key clock buffer market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Clock Buffer Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Clock Buffer Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Adoption in Consumer Electronic Devices for Interfacing Within the Device

5.1.2 Increase in Government Support Toward Digitalization

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Presence of Substitute

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Number of Data Centers Globally

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Industrial revolution 4.0 will Increase the Adoption of Internet of Things

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Clock Buffer Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Clock Buffer Market Overview

6.2 Global Clock Buffer Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Clock Buffer Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Clock Buffer Market, By Type (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Differential Clock Buffer

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Differential Clock Buffer: Clock Buffer Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Single-Ended Clock Buffer

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Single-Ended Clock Buffer: Clock Buffer Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Zero Delay Buffer

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Zero-Delay Buffers: Clock Buffer Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Clock Buffer Market Analysis - By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Clock Buffer Market, By End-user (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Consumer Electronics

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Consumer Electronics: Clock Buffer Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 IT and Telecommunication

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 IT and Telecommunication: Clock Buffer Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Manufacturing

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Manufacturing: Clock Buffer Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Automotive

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Automotive: Clock Buffer Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 Medical and Health Care

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Medical and Health Care: Clock Buffer Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.8 Military and Defense

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Military and Defense: Clock Buffer Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Clock Buffer Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Clock Buffer Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Clock Buffer Market

10.2.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 South America Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Product launch

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Analog Devices, Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Microchip Technology Inc.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Diodes Incorporated

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Texas Instruments Incorporated

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 ON Semiconductor Corporation

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

