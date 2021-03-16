The Worldwide CNG & LPG Vehicle Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.5% Between 2021 and 2026

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CNG & LPG Vehicle Market by Vehicle Body Type (Passenger Cars, Three-wheelers & Commercial Vehicles) Fuel Type (CNG & LPG), By Kit type (Venturi & Sequential), By Fitting (OE & Aftermarket), by Engine System Type and by Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Governments are supporting CNG and LPG vehicles through subsidies & tax rebates for using low emission vehicles and working in collaboration with such OEM's to speed up growth of their countries.

Increased demand for efficient and low emission vehicles along with government support will boost the CNG and LPG vehicle market. Consumers from developing countries are already feeling the heat of the increasing cost of petrol. CNG and LPG vehicles use can reduce the operating cost of these vehicles. To make the CNG and LPG vehicle market grow, a continued support from the government will be needed along with the growing numbers of bi-fuel and dual fuel vehicle users and reduced initial cost of adding CNG and LPG options for the vehicles.

However, COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on the CNG and LPG vehicle market. Both the production and sales of CNG and LPG vehicles had come to a halt in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted. However, in the next two quarters, the sale of CNG and LPG vehicles had been growing. OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their business. Post the pandemic, the demand for CNG and LPG vehicles might increase, as people are getting increasingly conscious of reducing emissions from vehicles around the world.

The Passenger vehicle Segment is expected to be the largest market in the vehicle body segment in the forecast.

Passenger cars are motor vehicles primarily used to transport passengers and have up to 9 seating capacity, including the driver. Some major types of passenger vehicles include sedan, hatchback, MPV/minivan, SUV/4X4, CUV/crossover, pickup, coupe, convertible, and station wagon. Many OEMs have been developing CNG and LPG fuel passenger cars over the years. Major manufacturers in this segment include Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Company, Hyundai Group, Volkswagen AG, and Ford Motor Company. Governments around the world have been encouraging the use of CNG and LPG as low emission vehicles for passenger vehicles.

Heavy-duty segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the vehicle type segment during the forecast period.

The sales of heavy-duty CNG and LPG vehicles are projected to significantly increase during the forecast period due to the trend of commercial vehicles worldwide moving towards the usage of low emission fuels. This projected increase is also attributed to many countries around the world adopting new regulations to lower emissions on a large scale. These countries have encouraged the growth of CNG and LPG fuels especially in the heavy duty vehicles segment where electric vehicles are less of a competition to CNG and LPG vehicles market.

Sequential Kit segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the Kit segment in the forecast period.

The sequential kit is a much better option for vehicles. In this type of kit, the alternative fuel flow is controlled by injectors and directly sent into the intake manifold of the petrol injectors. Gas flow is monitored and fixed electronically by a separate ECU. Sequential engines, however, can only be installed on vehicles that have electronic fuel injection systems. Sequential injection systems offer better mileage and higher performance than venture kits. However, sequential kits perform best with high compression engines only.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in CNG and LPG Vehicle Market

4.2 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Region

4.3 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Fuel Type

4.4 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Body Type

4.5 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type

4.6 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Fitting Type

4.7 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Kit Type

4.8 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Engine System Type

4.9 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Intake System Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Significant Increase in Vehicle Production and Sales Globally

5.2.1.2 Lower Operational Cost Compared to Petroleum Vehicles

5.2.1.3 Rising Petrol Prices in the International Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Maintenance and Initial Vehicle Costs Compared to Petroleum Vehicles

5.2.2.2 Less CNG and LPG Fuel Availability in Many Regions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Concerns Worldwide About Vehicle Emissions

5.2.3.2 Availability of Dual Fuel Options in Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Improper Drainage Causing Cylinder Damage

5.2.4.2 Improper Protection of Exhaust and Other Heat-Producing Components

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

5.4 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market Ecosystem

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5.1 CNG and LPG Providers

5.5.2 Tier I Suppliers

5.5.3 OEMs

5.5.4 End-users

5.6 Average Selling Price Trend

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Bi-Fuel Vehicles

5.7.2 IoT in Alternative Fuel Vehicles

5.7.3 3D Printing Technology

5.7.4 Connected Vehicles

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Case Study

5.9.1 a Case Study on Using Natural Gas for Regional Transport Trucks

5.10 Regulatory Overview

5.11 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.11.1 Introduction to COVID-19

5.11.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.12 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.12.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment

5.12.2 COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Industry

5.12.3 Oem Announcements

5.12.4 Impact on Automotive Production

5.13 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)

6 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Engine/System Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Operational Data

6.2.1 Assumptions

6.3 Research Methodology

6.4 Dedicated Fuel

6.4.1 Government Incentives to Drive Adoption of Dedicated Fuel System Vehicles

6.5 Bi-Fuel

6.5.1 Easy Fuel Switching to Encourage Bi-Fuel System Vehicles Growth

6.6 Dual Fuel

6.6.1 Favorable Government Policies to Increase Growth of Dual Fuel Vehicle Segment

6.7 Key Primary Insights

7 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Fitting Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operational Data

7.2.1 Assumptions

7.3 Research Methodology

7.4 Oem-Fitted/Factory-Fitted

7.4.1 Oem/Factory-Fitted Vehicles to Grow Faster due to Growing Demand of Green Vehicles

7.5 Aftermarket

7.5.1 Government Regulations to Benefit Aftermarket Conversions ACross Various Countries

7.6 Key Primary Insights

8 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Fuel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Data

8.2.1 Assumptions

8.3 Research Methodology

8.4 CNG

8.4.1 Low Cost of Operations to Drive CNG Vehicle Market

8.5 LPG

8.5.1 Europe and North America to Encourage Autogas Adoption

8.6 Key Primary Insights

9 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Intake System Type (LPG Vehicles)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 Assumptions

9.3 Research Methodology

9.4 Converter-Mixer System

9.4.1 Low Cost of Conversion to Boost Market

9.5 Vapor Phase Injection (Vpi) System

9.5.1 Europe to be Largest Market for Vapor Phase Injection (Vpi) System

9.6 Liquid Phase Injection (Lpi) System

9.6.1 Higher Fuel Efficiency and Better Emission Control to Increase Market

9.7 Liquid Phase Direct Injection (Lpdi) System

9.7.1 Lowest Operational Cost to Increase Market

9.8 Key Primary Insights

10 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Kit Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.2.1 Assumptions

10.3 Research Methodology

10.4 Venturi

10.4.1 Low Cost of Conversions and Lower Operating Cost to Drive CNG and LPG Kit Market

10.5 Sequential

10.5.1 Higher Fuel Economy to Increase Demand for Sequential Kits

10.6 Key Primary Insights

11 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Body Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Operational Data

11.2.1 Assumptions

11.3 Research Methodology

11.4 Passenger Car

11.4.1 Growing Demand for Low Emission and Low Operational Cost Fuels

11.5 Commercial Vehicle

11.5.1 Europe and North America to Encourage CNG and LPG for Commercial Vehicles

11.6 Three-Wheeler

11.6.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest CNG and LPG Three-Wheeler Market

11.7 Key Primary Insights

12 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Operational Data

12.2.1 Assumptions

12.3 Research Methodology

12.4 Light-Duty Vehicle

12.4.1 Growing Demand for Low Emission Passenger Vehicles to Boost this Segment

12.5 Heavy-Duty Vehicle

12.5.1 European and North American Governments to Encourage CNG and LPG for Heavy-Duty Vehicles

12.6 Key Primary Insights

13 CNG and LPG Vehicle Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Asia Oceania

13.3 Europe

13.4 North America

13.5 Rest of the World

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Evaluation Framework

14.2 Overview

14.3 Market Share Analysis for CNG and LPG Vehicle Market

14.4 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players

14.5 Market Ranking Analysis for CNG and LPG Vehicle Market

14.6 Competitive Scenario

14.6.1 New Product Launches

14.6.2 Deals

14.6.3 Expansions, 2017-2020

14.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping for CNG and LPG Vehicle Market

14.7.1 Stars

14.7.2 Emerging Leaders

14.7.3 Pervasive

14.7.4 Participants

14.8 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Ford Motor Company

15.1.2 Suzuki Motor Corporation

15.1.3 Honda Motor Company

15.1.4 Hyundai Motor Group

15.1.5 Volkswagen Ag

15.1.6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

15.1.7 General Motors

15.1.8 Landi Renzo S.P.A.

15.1.9 Tomasetto AChille

15.1.10 Westport Fuel Systems

15.1.11 Toyota Motor Corporation

15.1.12 Tata Motors Limited

15.2 Other Players

15.2.1 Great Wall Motors

15.2.2 Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group

15.2.3 Saic Motor Corporation

15.2.4 Faw Group

15.2.5 Baic Group

15.2.6 Dongfeng Motor Group

15.2.7 Mahindra & Mahindra

15.2.8 Eicher Motors

15.2.9 Bajaj Group

15.2.10 Mazda Motor Corporation

15.2.11 Mitsubishi Motors

15.2.12 Nissan Motor Company

15.2.13 Subaru Corporation

15.2.14 Dongxu

15.2.15 Nikki Co., Ltd.

15.2.16 Daimler Ag

15.2.17 Renault

15.2.18 AB Volvo

15.2.19 Psa Group

15.2.20 Cnh Industrial Nv

15.2.21 AC Spolka

15.2.22 Kion Group

15.2.23 Atiker Group

15.2.24 Deere and Company

15.2.25 Paccar

15.2.26 Agility Fuel Solutions

15.2.27 Cummins

15.2.28 Quantum Fuel Systems

15.2.29 Agrale

15.2.30 Macropolo Sa

15.2.31 Iran Khodro

15.2.32 Saipa

15.2.33 IGT Motors

16 Analyst's Recommendations

17 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7nrjxg



