The Worldwide Cobblestone Industry is Projected to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cobblestone Market By Type, By Construction Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cobblestone market size was valued at $7,635.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $12,436.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Cobblestones are earth-mined products that have been utilized as building materials or embellishments for a very long time. Limestone, Granite, Marble, Travertine, Sandstone, and Quartzite are a few examples of cobblestone. Natural stones are carefully chosen fragments of stone that are regarded as the most dependable source of sturdiness and beauty.

Cobble stone items come in a variety of colors, compositions, and textures, although coming from the same source as the other components. Due to its application in wall cladding and flooring for both residential and commercial buildings, the cobblestone market is predicted to grow rapidly. Mountainous regions are home to a variety of minerals known as natural stone, such as quartzite, slate, calcareous, sandstone, marble, granite, cobblestone, and others.

Residential end-users' preferences for house renovation, particularly in metropolitan areas, have changed as a result of rise in disposable income and improved understanding of visually appealing outside designs. In addition, the need for cobblestones is anticipated to rise as there are more engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the infrastructure sector, as well as more real estate and different urban infrastructure projects.

Therefore, the market is driven by infrastructure development activities, such as building motorways, bridges, airports, highway, and road projects. In addition, the market for cobblestone is anticipated to gain from the rise in industrialization and the demand for infrastructure for homes and businesses.

For instance, in August 2019, the Federal Government of Canada planned to invest around $180 billion for new infrastructure development. Moreover, rise in disposable income of people in developing countries, such as India, Brazil, Africa, and others, leads to increased spending on renovation activities, which drives the growth of the global cobblestone market.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, construction type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into mechanical pebble, natural cobblestone, riverstone, and other. On the basis of construction type, the market is divided into new construction and renovation.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into roading, architecture, and other. Region-wise, the global market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Competition Analysis

The key players that operate in the cobblestone industry are Aaren Stones & Granites Pvt. Ltd, Agarsen Granite & Stones, Ajmera Marbles Industries, Akrolithos, Cosentino, Dakota Granites, Dal-Tile, Environmental Stone Works, Elegant Natural Stones Pvt. Ltd., Granite Setts UK Ltd., Leeca Ltd., Maharaja Stones, Paving International, Precision Countertops, Inc., Style Earth, U.S. Stone Works Inc., and Vangura.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 241 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $7635.2 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $12436.9 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0 % Regions Covered Global

