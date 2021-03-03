The Worldwide Commercial Security System Industry is Expected to Reach $342.6 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Security System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Hardware (Fire Protection, Video Surveillance, Access Control), Service (System Integration, Remote Monitoring), Software, Vertical, and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial security system market is projected to grow from USD 223.9 billion in 2021 to USD 342.6 billion by 2026; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Key factors contributing to the growth of the commercial security system market include the rising number of terrorist attacks and organized crimes across the world, growing construction industry, expanding adoption of IP cameras, accelerating implementation of stringent fire protection-related regulations, and rising adoption of IoT-based security systems powered by cloud computing platforms.

Growing government and stakeholder funding for developing smart cities and employing city surveillance solutions, rising adoption of ACaaS and VSaaS, and increasing periodic revision of fire protection-related regulatory compliances provide new opportunities for the growth of the commercial security system market.

Video surveillance to lead the commercial security system market during the forecast period

The increased adoption of IP cameras made video surveillance cost effective as installation expenses are minimized. Moreover, high-definition IP cameras bring significantly improved capabilities. Thus, better functionalities ranging from basic to advanced analytics, improved performance, and increased features - all available at a reduced cost - have led to a growth in the video surveillance market.

Video surveillance software offering is expected to be the fastest-growing market for commercial security software market during the forecast period

Video surveillance software will be the fastest-growing commercial security software market globally. The primary reason driving the growth of this market is the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in video surveillance systems. The ability of AI to analyze images and audio from the live streams of video surveillance and recordings, coupled with its ability to use image recognition algorithms to recognize faces, objects, and events, among others, is driving the video surveillance software market globally.

APAC to be the fastest growing commercial security system market during the forecast period

Security systems are expected to witness increasing adoption in APAC as the countries in the region are emerging economies with a growing number of manufacturing bases; there is also a constant risk of terror threats in the region. The market in APAC has a high growth potential owing to increased security concerns, especially in India and China; the governments in the 2 countries have started investing heavily in security.

Furthermore, emerging economies are working toward improving their infrastructure, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the access control system and solution market. The rising adoption of access control systems in small- and medium-sized enterprises, hospitality businesses, airports, ATMs, banks, and religious places is expected to drive the access control market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Commercial Security System Market

4.2 Commercial Security Hardware Market, by Offering

4.3 Commercial Security Software Market, by Offering

4.4 Commercial Security Service Market, by Offering

4.5 Commercial Security System Market, by Vertical

4.6 Commercial Security System Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Number of Terrorist Attacks and Organized Crimes Across the World

5.2.1.2 Growing Construction Industry

5.2.1.3 Expanding Adoption of IP Cameras

5.2.1.4 Accelerating Implementation of Stringent Fire Protection-Related Regulations

5.2.1.5 Rising Adoption of IoT-based Security Systems Powered by Cloud Computing Platforms

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation, Maintenance, and Ownership Costs of Commercial Security Systems

5.2.2.2 Major Security and Privacy Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Government and Stakeholder Funding for Developing Smart Cities and Employing City Surveillance Solutions

5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of ACaaS and VSaaS

5.2.3.3 Increasing Periodic Revision of Fire Protection-Related Regulatory Compliances

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cybersecurity-Related Threats

5.2.4.2 Integration of User Interfaces with Fire Protection System

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Commercial Security System Ecosystem/Market Mapping

6.3 Commercial Security System Regulations

6.3.1 Fire Protection and Safety Regulations

6.3.2 Video Surveillance Privacy and Wiretapping Regulations

6.3.3 Government Regulations Related to Fair and Transparent Use of Biometric System-Powered Access Control

6.4 Key Use Cases

6.4.1 Fire Protection System

6.4.1.1 Fire Protection Systems Played Major Role in Fighting Australian Wildfires

6.4.2 Video Surveillance

6.4.2.1 Mandatory Installation of CCTV Cameras in Sharjah

6.4.3 Access Control System

6.4.3.1 Eurostar Has Enabled Biometric-Enabled Boarding for UK Passengers

6.4.4 Entrance Control System

6.4.4.1 Multi-Biometric Powered Entrance Control System in UAE Enables Seamless Border Crossing

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.6 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.7 Average Selling Price

6.7.1 Pricing Trend for Commercial Security System Market

6.8 Technology Analysis

6.8.1 IoT-powered Fire Protection System

6.8.2 Cloud-Based Fire Protection System

6.8.3 Video Image Smoke and Flame Detection System

6.8.4 Emergence of Contactless Biometrics

6.8.5 Use of Thermal Cameras in Access Control

6.8.6 3D Face Recognition

6.8.7 Intelligent and Context-Aware Video Data Collection

6.8.8 Mobile Access Control System

6.9 Trade and Tariff Analysis

6.9.1 Trade Analysis for Video Surveillance

6.9.2 Trade Analysis for Fire Protection System

6.9.3 Tariff Analysis for Video Surveillance and Fire Protection Systems

7 Commercial Security System Market, by Hardware

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fire Protection System

7.2.1 Increased Spending on Protecting Assets from Fire Hazards, Along with Robust Growth in Infrastructure Development, to Boost Growth

7.2.2 Fire Detection

7.2.2.1 Flame Detectors

7.2.2.2 Smoke Detectors

7.2.2.3 Heat Detectors

7.2.3 Fire Suppression

7.2.3.1 Fire Detectors and Control Panels

7.2.3.2 Fire Sprinklers, Nozzles, Caps, and Control Heads

7.2.3.3 Fire Suppressor Reagent

7.2.3.3.1 Chemical

7.2.3.3.2 Gaseous

7.2.3.3.3 Water

7.2.3.3.4 Foam

7.2.4 Fire Sprinkler System

7.2.4.1 Wet

7.2.4.2 Dry

7.2.4.3 Pre-Action

7.2.4.4 Deluge

7.2.4.5 Other Fire Sprinkler Systems

7.2.5 Fire Response

7.2.5.1 Emergency Lighting Systems

7.2.5.2 Voice Evacuation and Public Alert Systems

7.2.5.3 Secure Communication Systems

7.2.5.4 Fire Alarm Devices

7.3 Video Surveillance

7.4 Access Control System

7.5 Entrance Control Systems

8 Commercial Security System Market, by Software

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fire Analysis

8.2.1 Fire Analysis Uses Fire Mapping and Analysis Software and Fire Modeling and Simulation Software

8.2.2 Fire Mapping and Analysis Software

8.2.3 Fire Modeling and Simulation Software

8.3 Video Surveillance Software

8.3.1 Rising Trends of Deep Learning and Ai to Drive Market Growth

8.3.2 Video Analytics

8.3.3 Video Management Software

8.3.4 Software by Deployment Mode

8.3.4.1 On-Premises

8.3.4.2 Cloud

8.4 Access Control Software

8.4.1 Companies Offering Software with Open Architecture to Combine Security Equipment and Software into Single Platform

8.4.2 Visitor Management System

8.4.3 Others

9 Commercial Security System Market, by Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Security Systems Integration Services

9.2.1 Security System Integration Services to Occupy Largest Share During Forecast Period

9.3 Remote Monitoring Services

9.3.1 North America to Account for Largest Market in Remote Monitoring Services Market

9.4 Fire Protection Services

9.4.1 Fire Protection Services to Witness Highest Growth in Europe

9.4.2 Maintenance Services

9.4.3 Managed Services

9.4.4 Engineering Services

9.4.5 Installation and Design Services

9.4.6 Other Services

9.5 Video Surveillance Services

9.5.1 Installation and Maintenance Services to Account for Largest Market in Video Surveillance Service Market

9.5.2 VSaaS

9.5.2.1 Hosted

9.5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud Services Drives Growth of Hosted VSaaS Market

9.5.2.2 Managed

9.5.2.2.1 Reduced Operational Costs Provide Opportunities for Managed VSaaS

9.5.2.3 Hybrid

9.5.2.3.1 Ensure More Data Security, Remote Access, Flexibility, and Scalability

9.5.3 Installation and Maintenance Services

9.5.3.1 Growing Video Surveillance Market Drives Growth of Service Market

9.6 Access Control Services

9.6.1 Growing Implementation of Security Solutions to Boost Demand for Installation and Integration Services

9.6.2 Installation and Integration

9.6.3 Support and Maintenance

9.6.4 Access Control as a Service

9.6.4.1 Hosted ACaaS

9.6.4.2 Managed ACaaS

9.6.4.3 Hybrid ACaaS

10 Commercial Security System Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.2.1 Use of Security Systems Minimizes Risk of Any Security Breach in Any Space

10.3 Government

10.3.1 Demand from Governments of Various Countries to Restrict Unauthorized Entry and Safeguarding Its Assets

10.4 Transportation

10.4.1 Rise in Crimes and Vandalism-Related Threats Increases Need for Surveillance

10.5 Retail

10.5.1 Investing in Video Surveillance Cameras for Security Needs Provides Numerous Long-Term Benefits

10.6 Banking and Finance

10.6.1 Government Policies and Regulations to Drive Market Growth

10.7 Education

10.7.1 Fire Protection Systems Witnessing Rising Adoption in Educational and Academic Buildings

10.8 Industrial

10.8.1 Increase in Terror Threats and Incidents of Theft of Raw Materials Driving Need for Video Surveillance Systems

10.9 Energy and Utility

10.9.1 Real-Time Video Surveillance of Power Substations Provides Automatic Monitoring and Control Capabilities

10.10 Sports and Leisure

10.10.1 Video Surveillance - Invaluable Tool in Enhancing Safety of People and Facilities

10.11 Healthcare

10.11.1 Healthcare Increasingly Adopting Biometrics for Patient Identification, Patient Security, and Staff Attendance Tracking

10.12 Military & Defense

10.12.1 Access Control Widely Used in Military & Defense Vertical

11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 RoW

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis: Commercial Security System Market

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players in Commercial Security System Market

12.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.4.1 Stars

12.4.2 Emerging Leaders

12.4.3 Pervasive

12.4.4 Participants

12.5 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Responsive Companies

12.5.3 Dynamic Companies

12.5.4 Starting Blocks

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Johnson Controls

13.1.2 Hikvision

13.1.3 Carrier

13.1.4 Honeywell International

13.1.5 Dahua Technology

13.1.6 Dormakaba Holding

13.1.7 Bosch Security Systems

13.1.8 ADT

13.1.9 Axis Communications

13.1.10 Secom

13.1.11 Assa Abloy

13.2 Right to Win

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Siemens

13.3.2 Halma

13.3.3 Hochiki Corporation

13.3.4 Flir Systems, Inc.

13.3.5 Allegion plc

13.3.6 Nortek Security and Control

13.3.7 Alarm.com

13.3.8 Avigilon

13.3.9 Dallmeier Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

13.3.10 Stanley Convergent Security Solutions, Inc.

13.3.11 Gunnebo AB

13.3.12 Control4 Corporation

13.3.13 Minimax Viking

14 Appendix

14.1 Insights from Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide - Commercial Security System Market

14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.4 Available Customizations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxd5sx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

