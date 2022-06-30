The Worldwide Connected (Smart) Street Light Industry is Expected to Reach $104 Billion by 2027

Jun 30, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market (2022-2027) by Component, Energy Source, Type, Connectivity, Networking Technology, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market is estimated to be USD 60.14 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 104.15 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.61%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are AMS, Axiomtek, Cisco System, General Electric, Honeywell International, Huawei Technologies, Philips, Lutron Electronics, Osram Licht, Schreder, Signify, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
- The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
- The report analyses the Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
- Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Development of Smart Cities
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Systems
4.1.3 Expanding investment in LED and Smart Street Lighting
4.1.4 Growing Demand for IoT-Enabled Lighting Fixtures and Smart Lighting Solutions
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Initial Setup Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Technology Advancements in the Smart Street Lighting such as Developments in the Wireless Technologies
4.3.2 Initiatives Taken by Utility Companies and Government Institutions
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Security Concern
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Light Source
6.2.1.1 LED Lamps
6.2.1.2 Sodium Vapor Lamps
6.2.2 Drivers and Ballast
6.2.3 Sensors
6.2.4 Switches
6.2.5 Controllers
6.3 Software
6.4 Services
7 Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market, By Energy Source
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solar
7.3 Traditional & Renewable Energy
8 Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 CFL
8.3 Incandescent
8.4 LED
9 Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market, By Connectivity
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Wired
9.3 Wireless
10 Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market, By Networking Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Narrowband
10.3 Medium Band
10.4 Broadband
11 Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Environmental Monitoring
11.3 Traffic Monitoring
11.4 Video Surveillance
12 Americas' Connected (Smart) Street Light Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Argentina
12.3 Brazil
12.4 Canada
12.5 Chile
12.6 Colombia
12.7 Mexico
12.8 Peru
12.9 United States
12.10 Rest of Americas
13 Europe's Connected (Smart) Street Light Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Austria
13.3 Belgium
13.4 Denmark
13.5 Finland
13.6 France
13.7 Germany
13.8 Italy
13.9 Netherlands
13.10 Norway
13.11 Poland
13.12 Russia
13.13 Spain
13.14 Sweden
13.15 Switzerland
13.16 United Kingdom
13.17 Rest of Europe
14 Middle East and Africa's Connected (Smart) Street Light Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Egypt
14.3 Israel
14.4 Qatar
14.5 Saudi Arabia
14.6 South Africa
14.7 United Arab Emirates
14.8 Rest of MEA
15 APAC's Connected (Smart) Street Light Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Australia
15.3 Bangladesh
15.4 China
15.5 India
15.6 Indonesia
15.7 Japan
15.8 Malaysia
15.9 Philippines
15.10 Singapore
15.11 South Korea
15.12 Sri Lanka
15.13 Thailand
15.14 Taiwan
15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competitive Quadrant
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Strategic Initiatives
16.3.1 M&A and Investments
16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
17 Company Profiles
17.1 AMS
17.2 Axiomtek
17.3 Cisco System
17.4 Citelum
17.5 Delta Electronics
17.6 Eaton
17.7 General Electric
17.8 Honeywell International
17.9 Huawei Technologies
17.10 Hubbell
17.11 Itron
17.12 Philips
17.13 Lutron Electronics
17.14 Osram Licht
17.15 Schreder
17.16 Signify
17.17 Syska
17.18 Tech Mahindra
17.19 Telensa
17.20 Trilliant
17.21 Wipro Enterprise
18 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19its3
