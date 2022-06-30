The Worldwide Content Services Platforms Industry is Expected to Reach $101.6 Billion by 2027

Jun 30, 2022, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Content Services Platforms Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, Business Function (Accounting & Legal, Sales & Marketing, and Procurement & Supply Chain) Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global content services platform market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period, to reach USD 101.6 billion by 2027 from USD 48.9 billion in 2022.
As per business function, Human Resources segment to grow at a the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The content services platform market is segmented is sub segmented into Human Resource (HR), sales & marketing, accounting & legal, and procurement & supply chain management. As per business functions, HR is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The human resource management department is one of the crucial departments at every organization involved in managing employee-related processes, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll and administration. Traditionally, to manage employee databases for performance management and employee tracking, various Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) suites or Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS) solutions are used to cover the basic human resource activities and processes. human resources systems help human resources maintain, manage, and process detailed employee information and human resources-related policies and procedures.
However, ERP and human resources software lack a few of the capabilities. Therefore, organizations across various verticals have been using content services platforms in the human resource department to manage employees' unstructured content.
As per deployment mode, on-premises to have the highest market size during the forecast period
As per deployment mode, on -premises is estimated to have the highest market size during the forecast period in the content services platform market. On-premises solutions are provided for a one-time license fee as well as a service agreement. For huge infrastructure and a private data center that are crucial for installment of solutions in on-premises deployment is cost incurring. Therefore, SMEs usually face the problem of choosing between hosted and on-premises solutions. However, enterprises with good capital financing prefer on-premises solutions as they offer improved security linked to cloud-based solutions.
As per component, solutions to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As per component, solutions is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the content services platform market. The solutions segment of the content services platform includes document & record management, workflow management, data capture, content reporting & analysis, case management, information security & governance, and other solutions. Other solutions include collaboration, version control, and eDiscovery. The solution providers offer tailored solutions to businesses according to the need of the business. The content services platform solutions enable organizations to fulfill demands along with helping businesses to grow.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Content Services Platform Market
4.2 Market, by Component (2022 Vs. 2027)
4.3 Market, by Enterprise Size (2022 Vs. 2027)
4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode (2022 Vs. 2027)
4.5 Market, by Vertical (2021 Vs. 2027)
4.6 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Need to Enhance Content Security and Optimize Business Processes with Automated Workflows
5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Smac Technologies
5.2.1.3 Need for Regulatory Content Management for Enhanced Operations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Complications in Handling Data Post Mergers and Acquisitions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of End-To-End Cross-Platform Solutions
5.2.3.2 Growing Inclination Toward Adoption of Rpa
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Increasing Security and Data Privacy Issues with Cloud Deployments
5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce and Poor Management in Creating User Adoption Process
5.2.4.3 Difficulties with Integration and Implementation of Content Services Platform with Current Applications
5.3 Case Study Analysis
5.3.1 Case Study 1: Larsen & Toubro Infotech Financial Services Technologies Inc. Used Newgen Software's Solutions
5.3.2 Case Study 2: John Carroll University Deployed Hyland's Onbase to Manage Petition Process
5.3.3 Case Study 3: Legal Aid Western Australia Used Opentext Extended Ecm to Manage Content
5.3.4 Case Study 4: Powersouth Energy Cooperative Deployed Ibm's Solutions for Content Management
5.3.5 Case Study 5: Astrazeneca Used Micro Focus' Content Manager to Simplify Archive Process
5.3.6 Case Study 6: Mitani Deployed M-Files' Solution to Manage Its Workflows
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.5.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.5.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.6 Technological Outlook
5.6.1 Artificial Intelligence and Automation
5.6.2 IoT Technology
5.6.3 Augmented Reality
5.6.4 Blockchain Technology
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Ecosystem
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Regulatory Landscape
5.12 Key Conferences and Events in 2022
5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.13.2 Buying Criteria
5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers
6 Content Services Platform Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Document & Record Management
6.2.1.1 Electronic Way of Storing Data, Easy to Manage and Monitor, to Drive Demand for Document & Record Management
6.2.2 Workflow Management
6.2.2.1 Need to Run Multiple Tasks to Create Demand for Case Management Solutions
6.2.3 Data Capture
6.2.3.1 Data Capturing Reaching New Levels for Technical Improvement in Ai to Drive Data Capture Solutions' Adoption
6.2.4 Case Management
6.2.4.1 Growing Need for Managing Business Processes to Create Demand for Case Management Solutions
6.2.5 Information Security & Governance
6.2.5.1 Growing Awareness Against Data Breaches to Create Need for Information Security & Governance Solutions
6.2.6 Content Reporting & Analytics
6.2.6.1 Very Complex and Difficult Data Collection Analyzing to Drive Adoption of Content Reporting & Analytics Solutions
6.2.7 Other Solutions
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Training & Consulting
6.3.1.1 Need to Resolve Business Challenges to Boost Demand for Training & Consulting Services
6.3.2 Support & Maintenance
6.3.2.1 Client Concerns Regarding Installed Program to Drive Demand for Support & Maintenance Services
6.3.3 Deployment & Integration
6.3.3.1 Need for Back-End Integration to Boost Growth of Deployment & Integration Services
7 Content Services Platform Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 On-Premises
7.2.1 Overcoming Security Concerns Over Sensitive Data to Drive On-Premises Solutions' Adoption
7.3 Cloud
7.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Scalability to Boost Adoption of Cloud Content Services Platform Solutions
8 Content Services Platform Market, by Enterprise Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Enterprise Size: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Enterprise Size: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Need for Operational Efficiencies to Create Content Services Platforms' Demand Among Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3.1 Lack of Resources and Stringent Marketing Budgets to Drive Content Services Platforms' Adoption
9 Content Services Platform Market, by Business Function
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Business Function: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Business Function: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Human Resources
9.2.1 Minimized Risk with Records Management to Drive Content Services Platform's Adoption in Human Resources Operations
9.3 Sales & Marketing
9.3.1 Need for Predictive Analysis to Drive Content Services Platform's Demand in Sales & Marketing Department
9.4 Accounting & Legal
9.4.1 Need for Workflow and Business Process Automation to Drive Content Services Platform's Growth
9.5 Procurement & Supply Chain Management
9.5.1 Need for Content Syndication and Information Management to Drive Demand for Content Services Platforms
10 Content Services Platform Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance
10.2.1 Increasing Company Operations and Enhancing Customer Service to Boost Content Services Platform Solutions' Adoption
10.3 Consumer Goods and Retail
10.3.1 Need to Digitize Data and Manage It Efficiently to Accelerate Content Services Platform Solutions' Adoption
10.4 Energy & Utilities
10.4.1 Rising Need to Manage Massive Amounts of Mission-Critical Material in Real Time to Drive Solutions' Adoption
10.5 Government & Public Sector
10.5.1 Government Bodies Turning to Low-Code Development Platforms to Drive Solutions' Adoption
10.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences
10.6.1 Need to Improve Performance and Outcomes to Drive Adoption of Content Services Platform Solutions
10.7 It & Ites
10.7.1 Digitalizing Business Processes to Meet Growing Customer Demands to Drive Solutions' Adoption
10.8 Manufacturing
10.8.1 Developing New Approaches to Improve Decision-Making to Drive Content Services Platform Solutions' Adoption
10.9 Media & Entertainment
10.9.1 Cloud Adoption Enables Businesses to Expand Operations and Establish a Digital Workplace
10.10 Telecommunications
10.10.1 Providing Multiple Accessibility in Systems to Drive Content Services Platform Solutions' Adoption
10.11 Other Verticals
11 Content Services Platform, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
12.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Content Services Platform Vendors
12.3 Market Ranking
12.4 Market Share of Top Vendors
12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors
12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.6.1 Star
12.6.2 Emerging Leader
12.6.3 Pervasive
12.6.4 Participant
12.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
12.7.1 Responsive Vendors
12.7.2 Progressive Vendors
12.7.3 Dynamic Vendors
12.7.4 Starting Blocks
12.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Major Players
13.2.1 Microsoft
13.2.2 Ibm
13.2.3 Opentext
13.2.4 Box
13.2.5 Hyland
13.2.6 Laserfiche
13.2.7 Adobe
13.2.8 Oracle
13.2.9 M-Files
13.2.10 Newgen Software
13.3 Other Players
13.3.1 Fabasoft
13.3.2 Micro FocUS
13.3.3 Docuware
13.3.4 Objective
13.3.5 Grm Information Management
13.3.6 Ser Group
13.3.7 Kyocera Corp
13.3.8 Imanage
13.3.9 Intalio
13.3.10 Docstar
13.3.11 D.Velop
13.3.12 Square 9 Softworks
13.4 Startup/Sme Players
13.4.1 Templafy
13.4.2 Aodocs
13.4.3 File Cloud
13.4.4 Dmacq Software
13.4.5 Ripcord
13.4.6 Shelf
13.4.7 Paper Alternative Solutions
13.4.8 Zinger Stick Software
13.4.9 Nanonets
13.4.10 Ephesoft
14 Adjacent/Related Market
15 Appendix
