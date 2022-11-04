The Worldwide Crowd Analytics Industry is Expected to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crowd Analytics Market By Solutions, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the crowd analytics market size was valued at $912.68 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Process of evaluating data on the natural movement of people or objects is known as crowd analytics. Crowd monitoring analytics looks at how a group of people travels and when that pattern changes. The data is used by researchers to forecast future population movement and density as well as prepare reactions to prospective incidents that necessitate evacuation routes. Crowd analytics consists various applications, including video game crowd simulation and security & surveillance.

There is increase in expenditure on analytics tools and solutions, owing to rise in need for business intelligence (BI) solutions, which, in turn, drives the growth of the market. It has many applications in supply chain & logistics, BFSI, manufacturing, and retail, which are changing market dynamics.

In addition, increase in demand for crowd analytics solutions among small and medium enterprises and large businesses fuels the growth of the crowd analytics market. However, the market's expansion is hampered by the hefty initial outlay. Cloud analytics is the process of analyzing data in a private or public cloud using analytic algorithms and then delivering the desired output, which requires high upfront costs.

On the contrary, the market's growth is likely to be aided by increase in demand for solutions in the retail and FMCG industries in upcoming years. In addition, governments and defense agencies are increasingly concerned about the protection and security of critical infrastructure, commercial buildings, and public safety as criminal activity, terrorist attacks, and other security threats have increased, which are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The crowd analytics market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment model, application, end user, and region. By solution, it is differentiated into software and service. Depending on deployment model, it is fragmented into on-premise and cloud. As per the application, it is classified into safety & security, crowd flow management, mobility & tracking, and others. According to the end-user, it is categorized into transportation, retail, hospitality & tourism, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global crowd analytics market analysis includes top companies operating in the market such as AGT International GmbH, Crowd Dynamics, Crowd Vision Limited, GEODAN, MIRA, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Savannah Simulations, Spigit, Inc. (Planview), and Walkbase (STRATACACHE). These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the global crowd analytics industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global crowd analytics market share along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global crowd analytics market size are provided in the report.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global crowd analytics market.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global crowd analytics market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global crowd analytics market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Key Regulation Analysis

3.8. Regulatory Guidelines



CHAPTER 4: CROWD ANALYTICS MARKET, BY SOLUTIONS

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Software

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Service

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: CROWD ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 On-premise

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Cloud

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: CROWD ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Mobility and Tracking

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Crowd Flow Management

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Safety and Security

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: CROWD ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Transportation

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Retail

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Hospitality and Tourism

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: CROWD ANALYTICS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 INC.

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 AGT INTERNATIONAL GMBH

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 CROWD DYNAMICS INTERNATIONAL

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 CROWD VISION LIMITED

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 GEODAN NEXT

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 MIRA

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 NEC CORPORATION

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 NOKIA CORPORATION

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 SAVANNAH SIMULATIONS AG

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 SPIGIT

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 WALKBASE

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xz3ks

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets