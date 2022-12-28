The Worldwide Dark Web Intelligence Industry is Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dark Web Intelligence Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Industry Vertical, Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dark Web Intelligence Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

This area of the internet is devoted to confidentiality and anonymity, thereby making it a perfect place for cybercriminals to gather resources and information and market their services. Dark web intelligence is incredibly important because it gives an unfiltered perspective of the state of cybercrime today and the patterns in hacks.

Organizations enhance their defense capabilities by utilizing timely, relevant, and actionable information by adopting dark web tracking software, which enables them to incorporate dark web intelligence with their cyber security management process. Dark Web intelligence is employed to prevent fraud and has shown to significantly lower losses.

The intelligence generally includes three collections of data feeds that have been carefully selected from the Deep Web and Dark Web, malware networks, botnets, and other technology platforms used by fraudsters and cybercriminals to commit financial crimes. There have been several cyber-attacks over the years on both individual computers and the systems of huge corporations.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The lockdown imposed by many governments has positively benefited the implementation of dark web intelligence. Companies are concentrating on developing technologies like automation, AI-powered solutions, and computing technology since COVID-19 instances have decreased.

Additionally, as cybercrimes like ransomware attacks, data hacking, and financial fraud proliferate across sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and government, there is a growing need for dark web intelligence solutions to conduct operations in a secure and safe manner.

Market Growth Factors

Growing Need For Cyber-Security In Multitude Of Industries

Rising public awareness of various cybercrime kinds and an increase in fraud cases involving illicit money transfers and data alterations in big enterprises have had a substantial negative impact on the market's expansion.

Dark web intelligence emphasizes any unidentified dangers and orchestrates cyber risk assessment for prevention methods. It is usually conducted to effectively detect, examine, and decrease risk to the security firewall.

Increasing Intelligence Use In Counter Terrorism

The brainwashing of children to carry out terrorist activities has been growing which led to United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC) carrying out a full-fledged assessment on countering these activities.

These methods have led to the identification of six, occasionally related categories: fundraising, training, planning, execution, and cyberattacks. Propaganda includes recruiting, radicalization, and instigation of terrorism.

Market Restraining Factors

High Cost Of Dark Web Intelligence Technology

A small business or startup has to invest millions of dollars in cybersecurity, which consists of apps for password management, antivirus, firewalls, spam filters, data backup, and data encryption.

Similar to how some dark web intelligence services require particular hardware to be installed, this raises the deployment cost of cybersecurity and cyber risk assessment. To control code in real-time, contemporary cyber threat surveillance solutions also require specific IT knowledge.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisitions and Mergers: 2019, Feb - 2022, Aug) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Dark Web Intelligence Market by Industry Vertical

4.1 Global BFSI Market by Region

4.2 Global Healthcare Market by Region

4.3 Global Government Market by Region

4.4 Global IT & Telecom Market by Region

4.5 Global Manufacturing Market by Region

4.6 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Dark Web Intelligence Market by Component

5.1 Global Solution Market by Region

5.2 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Dark Web Intelligence Market by Deployment Model

6.1 Global On-premise Market by Region

6.2 Global Cloud Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Dark Web Intelligence Market by Enterprise Size

7.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region

7.2 Global SMEs Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Dark Web Intelligence Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Rapid7, Inc. (IntSights)

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.3 Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2 Alert Logic, Inc. (HelpSystems, LLC)

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.3 NICE Ltd. (NICE Actimize)

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.4 Outpost24 AB

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.5 Open Text Corporation (Carbonite)

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6 DarkOwl, LLC

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.7 Digital Shadows Limited (ReliaQuest, LLC)

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8 Verisign, Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.9 EJ2 Communications, Inc. (Flashpoint)

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.10. KELA

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxfpqv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets