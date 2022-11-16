The Worldwide DC-DC Converter Industry is Expected to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DC-DC Converter Market by Vertical, Form Factor (SIP, DIP, DIN Rail, Box, Chassis Mount, Discreter, Brick), Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Output Number, Product Type, Isolation Working Voltage and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DC-DC converter market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Multiple Power Output: The fastest-growing segment of the DC-DC Converter market, by Output Number

Based on the output number, the multiple output DC-DC converters are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. With the increasing demand for power application product throughout the industry, the demand for DC-DC converters is also increasing.

The electrical devices are required to work in a regulated environment with varied input voltage in order to work properly. Hence, DC-DC converter with multiple outputs do have varied input voltage levels and are efficient to produce accurate multiple outputs as well.

DIN Rail: The fastest-growing segment of the DC-DC converter market, by Form Factor

Based on the form factor, the DIN Rail DC-DC converter is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. DIN rail is a standard metal rail, which is most commonly and widely used for circuit breaker mounting and industrial control equipment.

These series of DC-DC converters have the capability of having a wider input voltage and their flexible specification allows devices with incompatible voltages to be easily integrated into industrial systems.

Asia Pacific: The largest contributing region in the DC-DC Converter market

The Asia Pacific DC-DC converter market is expected to be driven by rising industrial automation, investments in alternative sources of energy, expanding telecommunications industry, and a growing healthcare sector. The major countries considered under this region are China, Taiwan, India, Australia, Singapore, and Rest of Asia Pacific. China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific DC-DC converter market in 2022.

The growth of the Chinese market is attributed to the presence of several major power electronics manufacturers such as TDK-Lambda Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Flex Ltd., and Cincon Electronics. These major market players have wide product portfolios that cover almost every industrial application related to power electronics. They also have a wide network of global supply chains, allowing them to engage with customers worldwide and understand their needs. These players regularly invest in R&D to develop new products in the DC-DC converter market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Players in DC-DC Converter Market

4.2 DC-DC Converter Market, by Output Number

4.3 DC-DC Converter Market, by Input Voltage

4.4 DC-DC Converter Market, by Output Voltage

4.5 DC-DC Converter Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Industrial Robots in Manufacturing and Service Sectors

5.2.1.2 Growing Healthcare Industry Across Regions

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of DC-DC Converters in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Power Consumption

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Functionality of DC-DC Converters in Low-Power Mode

5.2.2.2 Product Manufacturing Challenges

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing IoT Applications in Various Industries

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Uavs and Satellites

5.2.3.3 Increasing Military Cots Applications

5.2.3.4 High Power Demand for 5G Base Stations

5.2.3.4.1 5G Communications Use Cases, by Region

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Global Shortage of Semiconductors

5.2.4.2 Maintaining High Performance with Compact Size

5.3 Ranges and Scenarios

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Rising Healthcare Applications

5.4.2 Growing Communication Industry

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for DC-DC Converter Market

5.6 Market Ecosystem

5.6.1 Prominent Companies

5.6.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.6.3 End-Users

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Trade Data Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 Low Noise and Compact Design

5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emerging Trends

6.2.1 Development in Robotics

6.2.2 Increasing Industrial Applications

6.2.3 Increasing Demand for High-Power DC-DC Converters

6.2.4 Low-Power DC-DC Converters

6.2.5 Rising Automotive Applications

6.2.6 Compact DC-DC Converters

6.2.7 Technological Advancements and Continuous Improvement

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.5 Innovations and Patent Registrations, 2012-2020

7 DC-DC Converter Market, by Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Telecommunication

7.2.1 Cellular Phone

7.2.1.1 5G to Increase Smartphone Usage

7.2.2 Communication Towers

7.2.2.1 Increasing Signal Strength to Provide 5G Services

7.2.3 Data Centers

7.2.3.1 Rising Infrastructure and Data Security Laws

7.3 Automotive

7.3.1 Non-Electric Vehicles

7.3.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

7.3.1.1.1 Improving Standards of Living and Increase in Disposable Income

7.3.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

7.3.1.2.1 Increasing Demand from Logistics and Transportation Industry

7.3.1.3 Construction Vehicles

7.3.1.3.1 Advanced Dc/Dc Converters Based on Latest Semiconductor Technology to Displace Alternators Powering Auxiliary Components

7.3.2 Electric Vehicles

7.3.2.1 Passenger Vehicles

7.3.2.1.1 Fuel-Cell Vehicles

7.3.2.1.1.1 Increasing Need for Emission-Free Vehicles

7.3.2.1.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

7.3.2.1.2.1 Need for Better Performance Eco-Friendly Vehicles

7.3.2.1.3 Battery Electric Vehicles

7.3.2.1.3.1 Government Support for Zero-Emission Vehicles

7.3.2.1.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

7.3.2.1.4.1 Increasing Need for Long-Range Electric Vehicles

7.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

7.3.3.1 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles from Logistics Industry

7.3.4 E-Mobility Charging Stations

7.3.4.1 Rising Usage of Electric Vehicles

7.4 Industrial Robots

7.4.1 Manufacturing Robots

7.4.1.1 Metals

7.4.1.1.1 Requirement of Robust Actuators in Mining Industry

7.4.1.2 Chemicals, Paper, and Plastics

7.4.1.2.1 Increasing Industrialization and Stringent Environmental Regulations to Drive Segment

7.4.1.3 Automotive

7.4.1.3.1 Increased Demand for Industrial Robots in Automotive Sector to Drive Market

7.4.1.4 Electronics & Electricals

7.4.1.4.1 Increasing Demand for Batteries, Chips, and Displays to Drive Market

7.4.1.5 Food & Beverages

7.4.1.5.1 Need to Increase Automation and Enhance Capacity of Existing Plants to Drive Segment

7.4.2 Service Robots

7.4.2.1 Automated Guided Vehicles

7.4.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Automated Handling in Industrial Facilities

7.4.2.2 Cleaning Robots

7.4.2.2.1 Requirement for Automated Cleaning Services in Commercial Spaces

7.4.2.3 Inspection Robots

7.4.2.3.1 Rising Need for Automated Inspection in Difficult-To-Reach Areas

7.4.2.4 Humanoid Robots

7.4.2.4.1 Need to Replicate Human Touch for Various Sectors

7.4.2.5 Warehousing Robots

7.4.2.5.1 Robotics Arms

7.4.2.5.1.1 Robotic Arms Generally Used to Handle Huge Payloads at Arm Wrist

7.4.2.5.2 Collaborative Robots

7.4.2.5.2.1 Introduction of 5G Technology Projected to Accelerate Deployment of Collaborative Robots in Manufacturing Industry

7.4.2.5.3 Articulated Robots

7.4.2.5.3.1 Manufacturers in Countries Such as Brazil, Indonesia, and Malaysia Expected to Integrate Robotic Automation into Their Operations

7.5 Aerospace & Defense

7.6 Medical

7.7 Railway

7.8 Energy and Power

7.9 Consumer Electronics

7.10 Server, Storage, and Network

7.11 Marine

8 DC-DC Converter Market, by Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Isolated DC-DC Converter

8.2.1 Isolation Working Voltage

8.2.1.1 50-150 V

8.2.1.2 150-250 V

8.2.1.3 250-1,000 V

8.2.1.4 1,001-2,500 V

8.2.1.5 >2,500 V

8.3 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter

8.3.1 <_0 />8.3.2 10-20 A

8.3.3 20-50 A

8.3.4 50-100 A

9 DC-DC Converter Market, by Output Voltage

9.1 Introduction

9.2 9.3 3.3 V

9.4 5 V

9.5 12 V

9.6 15 V

9.7 24 V

9.8 >24 V

10 DC-DC Converter Market, by Output Power

10.1 Introduction

10.2 0.5-9 W

10.3 10-29 W

10.4 30-99 W

10.5 100-250 W

10.6 250-500 W

10.7 500-1,000 W

10.8 >1,000 W

11 DC-DC Converter Market, by Input Voltage

11.1 Introduction

11.2 <_2 />11.3 9-36 V

11.4 18-75 V

11.5 40-160 V

11.6 >200 V

12 DC-DC Converter Market, by Form Factor

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Sip

12.3 Dip

12.4 Din Rail

12.5 Box Type

12.6 Chassis Mount

12.7 Discrete

12.8 Brick

12.8.1 Full Brick

12.8.2 Half Brick

12.8.3 Quarter Brick

12.8.4 Eighth Brick

12.8.5 Sixteenth Brick

13 DC-DC Converter Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 2021

14.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2021

14.4 Rank Analysis, 2021

14.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2021

14.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

14.6.1 Stars

14.6.2 Emerging Leaders

14.6.3 Pervasive Players

14.6.4 Participants

14.7 Competitive Benchmarking

14.7.1 Progressive Companies

14.7.2 Responsive Companies

14.7.3 Starting Blocks

14.7.4 Dynamic Companies

14.8 Competitive Scenario

14.8.1 Product Launches/Developments

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Tdk-Lambda Corporation

15.1.2 Traco Electronic Ag

15.1.3 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

15.1.4 Infineon Technologies Ag

15.1.5 Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

15.1.6 Abb Ltd.

15.1.7 Texas Instruments Incorporated

15.1.8 Flex Ltd.

15.1.9 Vicor Corporation

15.1.10 Fdk Corporation

15.1.11 Recom Power GmbH

15.1.12 Crane Co.

15.1.13 Stmicroelectronics

15.1.14 Cincon Electronics

15.1.15 Mean Well Enterprises

15.1.16 Delta Electronics

15.1.17 Xp Power

15.1.18 Bel Fuse Inc.

15.1.19 Kgs Electronics

15.1.20 Astronics Corporation

15.1.21 Meggitt plc

15.2 Other Players

15.2.1 Synqor

15.2.2 Aimtec

15.2.3 Cosel

15.2.4 Aj's Power Source

15.2.5 Vpt Power

15.2.6 Sg Micro Corp.

15.2.7 Power Products International

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uyw5fv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets