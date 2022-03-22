The Worldwide Dental Radiography Industry is Expected to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Radiography Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Application, End User, and Region-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental radiography market was valued at $2,328.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $3,914.8 million by the end of 2031.

The global dental radiography market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2022-2031. The high prevalence and growing incidences of oral cancer, oral disorders and the technological advancements in dental radiography systems are the key propellers for the growth of the market.

The development of advancements such as integration of software with the dental imaging systems, surge in dental tourism and increased awareness regarding dental care and oral hygiene are leading to the evolving of dental radiography continuously. In terms of regional markets potential, Europe and Asia-Pacific are projected to grow with considerable CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2031. The rising prevalence of oral disorders and oral cancer, rising need for cosmetic dentistry, growing technology adoption, and improving healthcare infrastructure are the macro factors that will advance the regions' market growth.

The market for dental radiography devices is rapidly growing, with an increasing number of dental procedures requiring modalities. Oral cancer and oral disorders have emerged as serious public health concerns and rising awareness for oral health is driving the market forward. Various branches of dentistry such as implantology, endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery and orthodontics require radiography techniques as a basic diagnostic tool.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has COVID-19 impacted the growth of the global dental radiography market?

What are the key regulations governing the dental radiography market in key regions?

What technological developments are projected to have the maximum influence on the global dental radiography market?

Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global dental radiography market?

What are some of the growth opportunities which market players can capitalize on?

What are the drivers and restraints for the global dental radiography market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the dental radiography market?

Which are the fastest growing countries in terms of the global dental radiography market?

What are the key strategies being adopted by market players in the global dental radiography market?

Which are the emerging companies in the global dental radiography market?

Global Dental Radiography Market Drivers

The high prevalence and growing incidences of oral diseases are one of the major factors augmenting the global dental radiography market. Furthermore, dental radiography imaging systems are witnessing a better field of view in recent years. Extended fields of view are essential for panoramic radiographic imaging to analyze the anatomy of teeth, structural changes in mandible or maxilla, and surrounding soft tissues. The newly launched products in the global dental radiography market encompass necessary features that are required by dentists to carry out basic clinical functions as well as advanced surgical applications. As a result, the growth of oral diagnosis propels the global market for dental radiography.

Global Dental Radiography Market Restraints

The factors restraining the growth of the global dental radiography market include the risks associated with radiation exposure and delay in regulatory approvals. Exposure to ionizing radiations hinders the market's growth. Moreover, another factor restraining the growth of the global dental radiography market is the high cost associated with dental procedures and equipment.

Global Dental Radiography Market Opportunities

High growth opportunities in emerging economies and the emergence of local companies in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa hold immense potential for the global dental radiography market growth. In an era of software and digitalization, increased demand for cosmetic dentistry aids in rising the global market for dental radiography.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Dental Radiography Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a debilitating impact on the global healthcare ecosystem. Hospitals and clinics faced several challenges such as lack of resources, high patient influx, and risk of infection among care providers. The dental radiography market was negatively impacted due to the pandemic due to stoppage and postponing of elective procedures, including dental procedures. The market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period 2022-2031. The increasing innovations and product designs in the global market and the growing use in emerging economies are the driving factors for the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Global Dental Radiography Market (by Product Type)

The global dental radiography market, based on product type, has been segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is further analyzed based on by modality (including X-Ray systems, CBCT systems and hybrid systems and others) and by imaging type (including extraoral imaging and intraoral imaging). Intraoral imaging is further segmented into sensors, PSP systems and others.

Global Dental Radiography Market (by Application)

The global dental radiography market, based on application, has been segmented into implantology, endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics and others.

Global Dental Radiography Market (by End User)

The global dental radiography market, based on end user, has been segmented into hospitals, dental centers and clinics, and academic and research institutes.

Dental center and clinics are the major end users for the global dental radiography market. The high volume of the end user makes them the primary diagnosis site for oral diseases and oral cancers in emerging economies.

Global Dental Radiography Market (by Region)

The different regions covered under the global dental radiography market include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region for the global dental radiography market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high focus on research and development activities. The Asia-Pacific dental radiography market is one of the lucrative markets with immense potential for expansion by key players of the global dental radiography market. The Asia-Pacific dental radiography market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence and incidence of oral disorders and oral cancer, which is driving the increase in the volume of dental procedures requiring dental radiography.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some key players operating in the market include Carestream Dental LLC, Midmark Corporation, Acteon Group, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, J. MORITA Corporation, Planmeca Group, Takara Belmont Corporation, Straumann Group, 3Shape A/S are DURR DENTAL SE, are few among others.

Some strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), partnerships, alliances, business expansion, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

2 Application

2.1 Global Dental Radiography Market (by Application)

2.1.1 Opportunity Assessment

2.1.2 Growth-Share Matrix

2.1.3 Implantology

2.1.4 Endodontics

2.1.5 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

2.1.6 Orthodontics

2.1.7 Others

2.2 Global Dental Radiography Market (by End User)

2.2.1 Opportunity Assessment

2.2.2 Growth-Share Matrix

2.2.3 Dental Centers and Clinics

2.2.4 Hospitals

2.2.5 Academic and Research Institutes

3 Products

3.1 Global Dental Radiography Market (by Product Type)

3.1.1 Opportunity Assessment

3.1.2 Growth-Share Matrix

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis

3.1.4 Hardware

3.1.4.1 Analysis by Modality

3.1.4.1.1 X-Ray Systems

3.1.4.1.2 CBCT Systems

3.1.4.1.3 Hybrid Systems and Others

3.1.4.2 Analysis by Imaging Type

3.1.4.2.1 Extraoral Imaging

3.1.4.2.2 Intraoral Imaging

3.1.4.2.2.1 Sensors

3.1.4.2.2.2 PSP Systems

3.1.4.2.2.3 Others

3.1.5 Software

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments

5.1.1.1 New Offerings

5.1.1.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansion

5.1.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.1.1.4 Funding Activities

5.1.1.5 Regulatory and Legal Activities

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 3Shape A/S

5.3.1.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.2 Role of 3Shape A/S in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

5.3.1.4 Recent Developments

5.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

5.3.2 Acteon Group

5.3.2.1 Company Overview

5.3.2.2 Role of Acteon Group in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

5.3.2.4 Recent Developments

5.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

5.3.3 Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co., Ltd.

5.3.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.3.2 Role of Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co., Ltd. in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

5.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

5.3.4 Carestream Dental, LLC

5.3.4.1 Company Overview

5.3.4.2 Role of Carestream Dental, LLC in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

5.3.4.4 Recent Developments

5.3.4.5 SWOT Analysis

5.3.5 Cefla Medical Equipment

5.3.5.1 Company Overview

5.3.5.2 Role of Cefla Medical Equipment in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.5.3 Cefla Medical Equipment: Overall Product Portfolio

5.3.5.4 Recent Developments

5.3.5.5 SWOT Analysis

5.3.6 Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

5.3.6.1 Company Overview

5.3.6.2 Role of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.6.3 Product Portfolio

5.3.6.4 Financials

5.3.6.5 Recent Developments

5.3.6.6 SWOT Analysis

5.3.7 DURR DENTAL SE

5.3.7.1 Company Overview

5.3.7.2 Role of DURR DENTAL SE in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.7.3 Product Portfolio

5.3.7.4 Recent Developments

5.3.7.5 SWOT Analysis

5.3.8 Envista Holdings Corporation

5.3.8.1 Company Overview

5.3.8.2 Role of Envista Holdings Corporation in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.8.3 Product Portfolio

5.3.8.4 Financials

5.3.8.5 Recent Developments

5.3.8.6 SWOT Analysis

5.3.9 J. MORITA Corporation

5.3.9.1 Company Overview

5.3.9.2 Role of J. MORITA Corporation in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.9.3 Product Portfolio

5.3.9.4 Recent Developments

5.3.9.5 SWOT Analysis

5.3.10 Medit Corporation

5.3.10.1 Company Overview

5.3.10.2 Role of Medit Corporation in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.10.3 Product Portfolio

5.3.10.4 Recent Developments

5.3.10.5 SWOT Analysis

5.3.11 Midmark Corporation

5.3.11.1 Company Overview

5.3.11.2 Role of Midmark Corporation in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.11.3 Product Portfolio

5.3.11.4 Recent Developments

5.3.11.5 SWOT Analysis

5.3.12 Planmeca Group

5.3.12.1 Company Overview

5.3.12.2 Role of Planmeca Group in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.12.3 Product Portfolio

5.3.12.4 Recent Developments

5.3.12.5 SWOT Analysis

5.3.13 Straumann Group

5.3.13.1 Company Overview

5.3.13.2 Role of Straumann Group in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.13.3 Product Portfolio

5.3.13.4 Financials

5.3.13.5 Recent Developments

5.3.13.6 SWOT Analysis

5.3.14 Takara Belmont Corporation

5.3.14.1 Company Overview

5.3.14.2 Role of Takara Belmont Corporation in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.14.3 Product Portfolio

5.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

5.3.15 VATECH Co., Ltd.

5.3.15.1 Company Overview

5.3.15.2 Role of VATECH Co., Ltd. in Global Dental Radiography Market

5.3.15.3 Product Portfolio

5.3.15.4 Financials

5.3.15.5 SWOT Analysis

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4ljcq

