The Worldwide Dermatology Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatology Devices Market by Type (Diagnostic Devices (Dermatoscopes, Imaging Devices), Treatment Devices (Laser, Cryotherapy, Liposuction), Application (Skin Cancer, Acne, Psoriasis, Skin Rejuvenation, Tattoo Removal) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dermatology devices market is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2027 from USD 6.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecasted period.

Dermatology devices help dermatologists and surgeons in diagnosing and treating skin disorders. These devices are used by various medical care providers, such as hospitals, dermatology clinics, physician offices, and academic research institutes. The rising incidence of skin diseases and increasing awareness of aesthetic procedures are the primary growth drivers for the dermatology devices market. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing regions is expected to provide growth opportunities to players operating in this market.



The imaging devices to hold the largest share of the dermatology diagnostic devices market, by type in 2021.



Based on type, the dermatology diagnostic devices market is segmented into imaging devices, dermatoscopes, and microscopes. In 2021, the imaging devices segment accounted for the largest share of the dermatology diagnostic devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to technological advancements and the increasing incidence of skin diseases.



The skin cancer diagnosis are accounted to hold the largest share of the dermatology diagnostic devices market, by application in 2021.



Based on application, the dermatology diagnostic devices market is segmented into skin cancer diagnosis and other diagnostic applications. In 2021, the skin cancer diagnosis segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of skin cancer.



Asia Pacific commanded the highest CAGR of the dermatology devices during forecasted period.



Based on region, the dermatology devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. During forecasted period, Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR of the dermatology devices market. The highest CAGR of this regional segment can be attributed to factors such as the large population, rising standards of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending, government initiatives, and enhanced awareness about dermatology devices.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Lucrative Opportunities in the Global Dermatology Devices Market

4.2 Life Cycle Analysis, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Skin Disorders

5.2.1.2 Increase in Aesthetic Procedures

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies for Medical Devices

5.2.2.2 Reimbursement Uncertainties and Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Threats

5.2.4.1 Competitive Pricing By Low-Cost Manufacturers, and Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes is A Major Threats for the Dermatology Devices Market



6 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Imaging Devices

6.3 Dermatoscopes

6.4 Microscopes



7 Dermatology Treatment Devices Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Light Therapy Devices

7.3 Lasers

7.4 Electrosurgical Equipment

7.5 Liposuction Devices

7.6 Microdermabrasion Devices

7.7 Cryotherapy Devices



8 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Skin Cancer Diagnosis

8.3 Other Diagnostic Applications



9 Dermatology Treatment Devices Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hair Removal

9.3 Skin Rejuvenation

9.4 Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal

9.5 Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing

9.6 Body Contouring and Fat Removal

9.7 Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal

9.8 Warts, Skin Tags, and Weight Management

9.9 Other Applications



10 Dermatology Devices Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strategic Overview

11.3 Leading Players in the Dermatology Devices Market

11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Acquisitions

11.4.3 Expansions

11.4.4 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

11.4.5 Other Developments



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Alma Lasers, Ltd.

12.3 Cutera, Inc.

12.4 Cynosure, Inc.

12.5 Lumenis, Ltd.

12.6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

12.7 3Gen, Inc.

12.8 Bruker Corporation

12.9 Carl Zeiss

12.10 Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

12.11 Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. Kg

12.12 Michelson Diagnostics, Ltd.

12.13 Photomedex, Inc.



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3souj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets