The Worldwide Digital Wound Measurement Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $223 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Type of Wound, Device Type, Application and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to grow from US$ 161.69 million in 2021 to US$ 223.31 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the digital wound measurement devices market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created both a public health crisis and an economic crisis globally. Chronic wounds are common in 1 to 2 per 100,000 population in the US. Lower extremity chronic ulcers predominate diabetic individuals, particularly above 65. The spread of COVID-19 infection caused significant disruptions in health care services, including the care of patients with wounds. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the major goals of wound care have been to prevent serious wound complications to avoid hospitalization and surgery. A nonhealing wound is often a culmination of multiple underlying medical problems.

Most patients with chronic wounds have multiple comorbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease. Chronic wounds are often related to the same comorbidities that increase the risk of death if the patient is infected with SARS-CoV-2. Patients with wounds need to follow proper precautions to reduce the risk.

Moreover, Digital technologies are becoming critical in the fight against the ongoing pandemic. They have been used, among other things, for online medical consultations from home and for increasing efficiency in diagnosis and treatment of patients through telemedicine, which, like teleworking and online education, has been a novel experience for many. Thus, the rising incidence of chronic wounds and increasing demand for digital technologies for treatment and diagnosis during the pandemic resulted in the growth of the digital wound measurement devices market.



The digital wound measurement devices market is segmented into product, type of wound, application, device type, and end user. Based on product type, the digital wound measurement devices market is bifurcated into non-contact digital wound measuring devices and contact digital wound measuring devices. In 2021, the non-contact digital wound measuring devices segment accounted for a larger market share due to technological advancements and the device's effective & contact-less way of measuring the surface area & volume of the wounds.

Also, the non-contact digital wound measuring devices segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 4.9% in the digital wound measurement devices market during the forecast period. The software allows processing and analyzing digital images while keeping the original copy intact for visual inspection. Digital imaging takes much less time, and the equipment enables consumers to take pictures anywhere. The processing of the photograph takes less than 5 minutes once the image has been captured. It provides a 2D or 3D assessment of a wound using an electronic medical record (EMR) which are digital paper records that store information collected by doctors or clinicians in clinics and hospitals.



eKare, Inc.; Kent Imaging Inc.; WoundMatrix, Inc.; Perceptive Solution; WoundVision; Aranz Medical Limited; Tissue Analytics; Fuel 3D Technologies Limited; Hitachi Aloka Medical America, Inc.; and MolecuLight Inc are among the leading companies operating in the global digital wound measurement devices market.



