The Worldwide Distributed Temperature Sensing Industry is Foretasted to Grow at a CAGR of 6.82% Between 2020 and 2026

The Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market stood at USD576.86 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 6.82% by 2026 due to the rising demand for safety and security in the numerous end-user industries. Technological advancements coupled with rapid development in detection of very small changes in the temperature are driving the growth of the distributed temperature sensing market.



The Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market can be bifurcated into operating principle, fiber type, application and region. On the basis of operating principle, the market can be divided into optical time domain reflectometry and optical frequency domain reflectometry. Out of these two, optical time domain reflectometry segment is having a market share of 65.27% due to its working principle using backscattered light for temperature monitoring.



In terms of fiber type, the market is segmented into single-mode fiber and multi-mode fiber where the market share of single-mode fiber is 59% due to its continuous monitoring of temperature over a long distance. The distributed temperature sensing market, on the basis of application, can be bifurcated into oil & gas, power cable monitoring, process & pipeline monitoring, fire detection and environmental monitoring. The oil & gas sector has a market share of 35.67% which in turn is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. This growth is due to the increasing proliferation in the industries with the generation of significant revenue in the market.



Major players leading in the Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market are Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited, LIOS Technology GmbH, Halliburton Co. (HAL), Yokogawa Electric Corporation, AP Sensing GmbH, Bandweaver Technology Ltd., Sensornet Limited, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., and Weatherford International plc.



The largest contributor to the Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market is the North America region with a market share of 29.17% in 2020. United States is the largest contributing country in the region with 54.79% market shares, followed by Canada and Mexico. The Asia-Pacific region is growing at the highest rate due to its increasing demand for temperature monitoring and ongoing advancements in R&D for the need for miniature sensing systems.

