The Worldwide DNA Sequencing Industry is Expected to Reach $52.2 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide DNA Sequencing Industry to 2031: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA sequencing market will reach $52,278.1 million by 2031, growing by 15.4% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the significant technological advancements, the growth of large-scale sequencing initiatives and support by major governmental funding agencies, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising applications of DNA sequencing for animal & plant reproduction.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global DNA sequencing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global DNA sequencing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Sequencing Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Instruments

Consumables

Sequencing Services

Based on Sequencing Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Sanger Sequencing

Next Generation Sequencing

Other Sequencing Types

By Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Chain Termination Sequencing

Pyrosequencing

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore Sequencing

Other Technologies

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Biomarker Discovery

Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine

Reproductive Health

Forensics

Other Applications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Academics and Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Sequencing Type and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.)

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Merck KGaA

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Instruments

3.3 Consumables

3.4 Sequencing Services



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Sequencing Type

4.1 Market Overview by Sequencing Type

4.2 Sanger Sequencing

4.3 Next Generation Sequencing

4.4 Other Sequencing Types



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 Sequencing by Synthesis

5.3 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

5.4 Chain Termination Sequencing

5.5 Pyrosequencing

5.6 Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

5.7 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

5.8 Nanopore Sequencing

5.9 Other Technologies



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Biomarker Discovery

6.3 Diagnostics

6.4 Personalized Medicine

6.5 Reproductive Health

6.6 Forensics

6.7 Other Applications



7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

7.1 Market Overview by End User

7.2 Academics and Research Organizations

7.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.4 Hospitals & Clinics

7.5 Other End Users



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

8.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.)

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Merck KGaA

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

