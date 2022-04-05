The Worldwide Dog Food Industry is Expected to Reach $84 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dog Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dog food market reached a value of US$ 62.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.95% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Dogs currently represent one of the most preferred pets across the globe. The general diet of a dog should comprise a combination of carbohydrates, minerals, proteins, fats, vitamins and water. In the absence of proper nutrition, dogs are unable to fight off infection, perform daily activities, repair teeth and bones, and maintain their build and muscle tone. In line with this, dog food manufacturers across the globe have been introducing products suitable for every stage of a dog's life. Some of these products provide hypoallergenic nutrition, whereas other formulations are produced for controlling health conditions such as kidney and heart-related diseases. Moreover, various non-governmental organizations have started building rescue shelters where the volunteers focus on improving the health of stray dogs, which has given rise to the demand for high-quality dog food.



Global Dog Food Market Trends:

Nowadays, pet owners are becoming more aware of the dietary requirements of their dogs, owing to which the demand for better quality dog food products has escalated. In addition, numerous cases of diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis have been reported in dogs across the globe. As a result, veterinarians have started recommending low-calorie dog food to the owners, thereby prompting manufacturers to expand their product offerings. Other than this, in developing regions like Mexico, India, Thailand and China, dog food products have witnessed a significant growth due to the availability of improved logistic facilities. Furthermore, on account of rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes in these regions, there has been a rise in dog ownership rates. This factor has provided an impetus to the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dog food market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, pricing type, ingredient type, and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Dog Food

Dog Treats

Wet Dog Food

The dog food market has been segmented on the basis of the product type into dry dog food, dog treats and wet dog food. Amongst these, dry dog food is the most popular type as it is less expensive and reduces the cumulation of dental tartar.



Breakup by Pricing Type:

Premium Products

Mass Products

On the basis of the pricing type, the market has been segregated into premium and mass food products. At present, mass products represent the largest segment, exhibiting a clear dominance.



Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Animal Derived

Plant Derived

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the ingredient into animal- and plant-derived products. Currently, animal-derived products are gaining momentum as they are easily digestible, provide energy and help in maintaining the overall health of the dogs.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online and others. Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular sales channel for various dog food brands.



Regional Insights:

North America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

On a regional basis, North America represents the biggest market for dog food, holding the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the availability of a wide range of dog food products for specific size, breed and age across the region. The other major markets include Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape:

The global dog food market is highly concentrated in nature with the presence of a few players competing in terms of quality and prices.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Mars Petcare, Inc.

Nestle Purina Pet Care

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Proctor & Gamble Co.

Del Monte Foods

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global dog food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global dog food industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dog food industry?

What are the major pricing segments in the global dog food industry?

What are the various ingredient types in the global dog food industry?

What are the several product types in the global dog food industry?

What are the leading distribution channels in the global dog food industry?

What are the price trends of dog food?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global dog food industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global dog food industry?

What is the structure of the global dog food industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global dog food industry?

What are the profit margins in the global dog food industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

How are dog foods manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a dog food manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for dog food?

What are the transportation requirements for dog food?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a dog food manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Dog Food Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Pricing Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

5.9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.10 Market Forecast

5.11 SWOT Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Strengths

5.11.3 Weaknesses

5.11.4 Opportunities

5.11.5 Threats

5.12 Value Chain Analysis

5.12.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.12.2 Manufacturing

5.12.3 Marketing

5.12.4 Distribution

5.12.5 Exports

5.12.6 End-Use

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13.1 Overview

5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.13.4 Degree of Competition

5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.13.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.14 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market by Product Type

7.1 Dry Dog Food

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Dog Treats

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Wet Dog Food

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market by Pricing Type

8.1 Mass Products

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Premium Products

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market by Ingredient Type

9.1 Animal Derived

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Plant Derived

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Specialty Stores

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Online

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



12 Dog Food Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Layout

13.4 Plant Machinery

13.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Key Player Profiles

16.1 Mars Petcare Inc.

16.2 Nestle Purina Pet Care

16.3 Hill's Pet Nutrition

16.4 Proctor & Gamble Co.

16.5 Del Monte Foods



