The Worldwide Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 46.6% Between 2020 & 2027
Feb 12, 2021, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market by Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 & Level 3), by Charging Infrastructure (Normal Charge, Type-2, CCS, CHAdeMO and Tesla Supercharger), DC Fast Charging (Fast & Ultra-fast) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric vehicle charging station market size is projected to reach 30,758 thousand units by 2027, from an estimated 2,115 thousand units in 2020, at a CAGR of 46.6%.
Governments are supporting electric vehicle charging stations through subsidies & tax rebates for installing electric vehicle charging stations and working in collaboration with such OEMs to speed up the growth of their country's EV charging networks.
Increased demand for efficient and eco-friendly vehicles along with government support will boost the electric vehicle charging station market. Consumers from developing countries are already feeling the heat of the increasing cost of petrol. Electrical vehicles will run on electricity, which is expected to reduce the operating cost of these vehicles. To make the electric vehicle charging station market grow, continued support from the government will be needed along with the growing numbers of EV users and reduced initial cost of present EV charging technology along with high R&D to reduce the charging time further.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a slight impact on the electric vehicle charging station market. Both the production and sales of new electric vehicles had come to a halt in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted. However, in the next two quarters, the sale of EV charging stations has been on the rise especially for private and semi-public charging. OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their business. Post the pandemic, the demand for EVs might increase, as people will avoid public transport, preferring private vehicles to avoid crowds. In addition, component manufacturing is also suspended, and small Tier II and Tier III manufacturers could face liquidity issues.
The Normal Charging segment is expected to be the largest Charging Point segment in the forecast.
Normal charging comprises AC charging devices and is used for charging EVs at affordable costs but at slower speeds than superchargers. As the cost is significantly low, this charging equipment has a higher demand from the working class, especially in the emerging countries with large population bases and demand for low-cost charging. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest in terms of charging stations. The region comprises some of the fastest-developing economies of the world such as China and India. Government policies in these countries are supportive of higher EV sales and related services such as EV charging.
The portable Charging segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the installation segment during the forecast period.
Companies such as Tesla, Blink Charging, SparkCharge, and ClipperCreek introduced portable chargers for EVs. Portable chargers help EV drivers carry the charger and charge the vehicle whenever required. In addition, a portable charger eliminates the need to develop a charging infrastructure for installing a stationary charging station. Initially, portable chargers were introduced as small and light chargers that could generate sufficient power for short journeys. However, new advanced portable chargers are expected to generate the same power as stationary charging stations. Some new types of portable chargers can be used for emergency charging when off the grid.
Ultra-Fast Charging segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the DC Fast charging segment in the forecast period.
There has been a demand for faster-charging solutions for a long time as there is a demand to reduce EV charging time to that required to fill a petrol tank. Ultra fast charging was therefore developed. This kind of charging requires that the EV has a battery capable of handling ultra fast charging and the battery is required to be in good condition and charging must be undertaken at a moderate temperature. This charging method can fully charge an EV in approximately 15 minutes. Some companies installing ultra fast charging include ChargePoint, Shell, Tesla, Delta, EVBox, etc. This EV charger is currently less used in the market and demand is expected to rise at a higher rate in the future when most EVs are expected to be compatible with it.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market
4.2 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Growth Rate, by Region
4.3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Charging Point
4.4 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Charging Level
4.5 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Application
4.6 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Installation
4.7 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Dc Charging
4.8 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Infrastructure
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Ev Sales Worldwide
5.2.1.2 Government Policies and Subsidies
5.2.1.3 Environmental Pollution Treated as an Alarming Issue
5.2.1.4 Increasing Vehicle Range Per Charge
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization in Charging Infrastructure
5.2.2.2 Primitive Power Grid Infrastructure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Use of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Ev Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles
5.2.3.2 Ev Charging Stations Powered by Renewable Sources
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Initial Cost of Evs in Comparison to Ice Vehicles
5.2.4.2 Stringent Rules for the Installation of Charging Stations
5.3 Supply Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem Analysis: Evcs Market
5.5 Patent Analysis
5.6 Case Study
5.7 Tariff and Regulatory Overview
5.7.1 Netherlands
5.7.2 Germany
5.7.3 France
5.7.4 UK
5.7.5 China
5.7.6 US
5.8 Average Selling Price
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.9.1 Turbo-Charging for Evs
5.9.2 Terra Hp Charge System
5.9.3 Smart Charging System
5.9.4 Wireless Power Transfer
5.9.5 Bidirectional Chargers
5.10 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.10.1 Introduction to COVID-19
5.11 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.11.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.11.1.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact: Scenario Assessment
5.12 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, Scenarios (2020-2027)
5.12.1 Most Likely Scenario
5.12.2 Optimistic Scenario
5.12.3 Pessimistic Scenario
6 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Electric Bus Charging
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph
6.3 On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph
6.4 Charging Via Connector
7 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Operational Data
7.2.1 Assumptions
7.3 Research Methodology
7.4 Private
7.4.1 Convenience of Charging and Low Cost to Drive Private Charging Market
7.5 Public
7.5.1 All Regions to Encourage Public Charging for Higher Ev Adoption
7.6 Key Primary Insights
8 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Charging Infrastructure Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Operational Data
8.2.1 Assumptions
8.3 Research Methodology
8.4 Ccs
8.4.1 Tesla Adoption of Ccs Expected to Boost Demand
8.5 Chademo
8.5.1 China and Japan to Adopt Chademo as Standard Equipment
8.6 Normal Charge
8.6.1 Asia-Pacific to Grow at the Highest CAGR for Normal Charge During the Forecast Period
8.7 Tesla Super Charger
8.7.1 Asia-Pacific to be the Largest and Fastest-Growing Market for Tesla Super Charger
8.8 Type-2 (Iec 62196 & Gb/T 20234)
8.8.1 Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
8.9 Key Primary Insights
9 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Level of Charging Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Operational Data
9.2.1 Assumptions
9.3 Research Methodology
9.4 Level 1 (<_7 />9.4.1 Low Energy Consumption to Boost Market for Level 1
9.5 Level 2 (3.7 - 22 Kw)
9.5.1 Level 2 Charging to Grow at the Highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific
9.6 Level 3 (Above 22 Kw)
9.6.1 Asia-Pacific to be the Largest Market for Level 3 Charging
9.7 Key Primary Insights
10 Electric Vehicles Charging Station Market, by Charging Point Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Operational Data
10.2.1 Assumptions
10.3 Research Methodology
10.4 Normal Charging
10.5 Super Charging
10.6 Inductive Charging
10.7 Key Primary Insights
11 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Dc Fast Charging Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Operational Data
11.2.1 Assumptions
11.3 Research Methodology
11.4 Fast Charging
11.5 Ultra Fast Charging
11.6 Key Primary Insights
12 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Installation Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Operational Data
12.2.1 Assumptions
12.3 Research Methodology
12.4 Portable Charger
12.4.1 Demand for Small and Light Chargers Expected to Boost Demand
12.5 Fixed Charger
12.5.1 Government Collaboration with OEMs to Install Fixed Chargers Expected to Boost Demand
12.6 Key Primary Insights
13 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Asia-Pacific
13.3 Europe
13.4 North America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Evaluation Framework
14.2 Overview
14.3 Market Share and Market Ranking Analysis for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market
14.4 Market Ranking Analysis for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market
14.5 Competitive Scenario
14.5.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements
14.5.2 New Product Developments
14.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, 2017-2020
14.5.4 Expansions, 2017-2020
14.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market
14.6.1 Stars
14.6.2 Emerging Leaders
14.6.3 Pervasive
14.6.4 Emerging Companies
14.7 Strength of Product Portfolio:
14.8 Business Strategy Excellence:
14.9 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2019
14.10 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders
15 Company Profiles
15.1 BYD Auto
15.2 Tesla
15.3 Chargepoint
15.4 Evgo
15.5 Blink Charging
15.6 Schneider Electric
15.7 Semaconnect
15.8 Engie
15.9 ABB
15.10 Shell
15.11 BP
15.12 Siemens
15.13 Webasto
15.14 Efacec
15.15 Other Key Players
15.15.1 North America
15.15.1.1 Clipper Creek
15.15.1.2 Opconnect
15.15.1.3 Volta
15.15.1.4 EV Safe Charge
15.15.1.5 EV Connect
15.15.1.6 Freewire Technologies
15.15.1.7 Emotorwerks
15.15.2 Europe
15.15.2.1 Allego
15.15.2.2 Ionity
15.15.2.3 Wallbox
15.15.2.4 Heliox
15.15.2.5 Spark Horizon
15.15.2.6 Pod Point
15.15.2.7 Ecog
15.15.2.8 Dbt
15.15.3 Asia-Pacific
15.15.3.1 Charge+
15.15.3.2 Tgood
15.15.3.3 Delta
16 Analyst's Recommendations
16.1 Innovative Technologies to Make Ev Charging More Practical
16.2 The Asia-Pacific and Level 3 Charging are Expected to be Key Focus Areas for Manufacturers
16.3 Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Key Insights of Industry Experts
17.2 Discussion Guide
17.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
17.4 Available Customizations
