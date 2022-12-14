The Worldwide Electrostatic Discharge Films Industry is Projected to Reach $1 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrostatic Discharge Films Market By End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market was valued at $460.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1062.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Electrostatic discharge films are used to protect sensitive equipment and components from electrostatic discharge. Electrostatic discharge films slow the movement of electric charges, allowing them to dissipate more safely and controllably. These are generally insulated and do not permit free flow of electric charges through them. Electrostatic discharge (ESD) films can be used to protect against dust adhering, dangerous shocks, and other hazards. Rising consumer electronics demand is expected to drive up demand for electrostatic discharge (ESD) films.



The supply of printed circuit boards, semi-conductors, and computer monitors used in the manufacture of electronic devices has increased in recent years. As a result of this shift, the market for electrostatic discharge (ESD) films has been steadily growing in recent months and will continue to do so throughout the forecast decade.



The global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market is segmented on the basis of end-user and region. By end-user, the market has been divided into network & telecommunication industry, consumer electronics & computer peripherals, automotive industry, military & defense, healthcare, aerospace, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in this report include Smurfit Kappa Group, BASF, Desco Industries, DowDuPont, PPG Industries, TIP Corporation. Conductive Containers Inc., Elcom (UK) Ltd., Tandem Equipment Sales Inc., and Global STATCLEAN SYSTEMS.



Key Findings of the Study

On the basis of end-user, the consumer electronics & computer peripherals sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growing market during the forecast period

