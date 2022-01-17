The Worldwide Employment Screening Industry is Expected to Reach $5.45 Billion in 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Employment Screening Market (Verification, Background Screening & Drug Testing): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global employment screening market is forecasted to reach US$5.45 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5.50% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Growth in the global employment screening market has been supported by factors swelling youth population, increasing urban population, increasing number of startups, improved regulatory compliance, enhanced quality of the workforce, rising digitalization, growing data theft and data destruction. However, the market growth would be challenged by discrimination concerns and a time-consuming process.

The global employment screening market can be categorized into the following sectors: IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retails, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Travel & Hospitality, Government Agencies, Healthcare and Others. In 2020, the dominant share of the global employment screening market was held by the IT & Telecom sector. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like the involvement of artificial intelligence, an increase in mobile workforce and job immigrants owing to globalization, automated employee screening services, and growing international opportunities.

The global employment screening market can be segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2020, the dominant share of the global employment screening market was held by North America. There is a growing demand for time-efficient selection systems in North America owing to the rising number of job applicants.

The U.S. employment screening market can be segmented into three services: Verification, Background Screening, and Drug Testing. In 2020, the dominant share was held by Verification screening. This was being followed by Background Screening and Drug Testing screening services.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Sterling, Accurate Background, HireRight, ADP LLC, Checkr, First Advantage) are also presented in detail.

