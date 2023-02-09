The Worldwide Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $9.07 Billion by 2027 - Broader Range and Accessibility to Safe and Effective Treatments Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.75% during 2022-2027. Rapid changes have occurred in the energy-based aesthetic devices landscape in recent years, accelerating market growth.

The increasing number of new products entry in the market delivers new growth opportunities. On another side, the involvement of the leading and emerging industry players in developing new products builds up market growth. From 2021 to 2022, many new products were launched in the industry, expected to drive the aesthetic procedures rate in the coming time.

In addition, the technological advancement in energy-based aesthetic devices, such as the involvement of intense pulse light technology, cryolipolysis, LED, Nd:YAG laser, are some of the emerging technologies in the energy-based aesthetic devices.

In 2020, InMode, a rapidly growing global company of innovative medical technologies, introduced EVOLVE, a non-invasive & hands-free platform designed to treat adipose tissue, remodel skin, and tone muscles. It is one of the all-in-one and hands-free medical devices that cleared the FDA regulations and stood at the forefront of the market, helping in non-invasive medical aesthetic procedures.

Technology Advancement in Energy-based Medical Aesthetic Devices

Technology advancement and innovation in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market have accelerated the medical aesthetic industry and opened the broad spectrum of minimally invasive and non-invasive treatments for the broad patient spectrum globally.

Energy-based aesthetic treatment with technological advancement has made medical aesthetic procedures much more accessible and easier. The use of lasers, light-based technologies, and radiofrequency (RF) in medical aesthetic procedures has swelled in recent times.

Most manufacturing companies explore the outer limits of safe energy-based approaches, leading medical professionals to purchase energy-based aesthetic devices increasingly. In the current industry landscape, more popular energy-based procedures such as hair removal and transplantation, skin-tightening, skin rejuvenation, feminine rejuvenation, and cellulite reduction have advanced in high-tech functionality and can provide sophisticated results.

Increasing Targeted Population

Globally, energy-based aesthetic procedures are rapidly increasing with the significantly growing targeted population and preference towards medical aesthetic treatments.

Due to the increasing geriatric population and their concern about body appearance, there is a huge market demand for energy-based aesthetic products.

Worldwide, aging is an inevitable phenomenon; over the past few years, the increasing focus on the aesthetic of older adults on the body appearance and the aesthetic of aging procedures has boosted the energy-based aesthetic devices market. Many aesthetic procedures are performed among older adults, among which females are the major contributors.

Industry Restraints

Risks Associated with Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices

Although energy-based aesthetic devices made significant changes in the industry and accelerated growth, some factors still stand as barriers to industry growth. Complications and risks associated with energy-based therapies for managing skin conditions and adverse events are limits to the energy-based aesthetic devices market growth. Energy-based devices use various energy sources that could damage the skin from moderate to severe. So, most energy-based aesthetic devices come under the Class II category by regulatory approvals. It depends not only on human errors but also on every individual's skin type. In medical aesthetic procedures, energy-based devices deliver enough heat to cause thermal disruption of collagen fibers, which can create overheating or loss of the subcutaneous fat, developing scars between the muscle and skin.

Vendor Landscape

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market has been rapidly growing in recent years with increasing competition among the market players. The market includes leading, emerging, and start-up companies are trying to achieve significant growth by implementing various business strategies.

Increasing promotional activities, product launches, product upgradation, and aesthetic care development are factors that influence the competition.

Currently, many market players focus on new product deliveries as next-generation aesthetic care solutions. Rapid technological environment growth significantly impacts the overall market as patients and healthcare professionals seek innovative and advanced features in treatment devices. Most vendors in the market offer a wide range of minimally invasive body contouring devices.

Key Vendors

Bausch Health Companies

Cynosure

Cutera

Lumenis

Sisram Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

AbbVie

Aerolase

Aesthetics Biomedical

Asclepion Laser Technologies

Beijing ADSS Development

BISON Medical

Brera Medical Technologies

BTL Group of Companies

Cartessa Aesthetics

Candela Medical

ENDYMED

El. En

Erchonia

F Care Systems

Fotona

GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist

InMode

Lutronic

Lynton Lasers

Merz Pharma

PhotoMedex

Sciton

Sofwave

ThermiGen

Venus Concept

Wavemed SRL

Key Questions Answered

1. How big is the energy-based aesthetic devices market?

2. What is the energy-based aesthetic devices market growth?

3. Why is the energy-based aesthetic devices market booming?

4. Who are the key players in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market?

5. What are energy-based aesthetic devices?

6. Which region will dominate the global energy-based aesthetic devices market share?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market by Technology

4.3.2 Market by Application

4.3.3 Market by Gender

4.3.4 Market by End-Users

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Premium Insights

6.1 Overview

7 Market at a Glance

8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 New Products Launched in Market

9.2 Technology Advances in Energy-Based Medical Aesthetic Devices

9.3 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Treatments

10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 the Increasing Targeted Population

10.2 Broader Range and Accessibility to Safe and Effective Treatments

10.3 Increasing Expenditure and Medical Tourism

11 Market Restraints

11.1 Stringent Regulatory Approval Procedures

11.2 Risk Associated with Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices

11.3 Alternative Options for Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices

12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.1.1 Insights by Geography

12.1.2 Insights by Technology

12.1.3 Insights by Application

12.1.4 Insights by Gender

12.1.5 Insights by End-Users

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Technology

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Laser-Based

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Light-Based

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography

13.5 Electromagnetic-Based

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market by Geography

13.6 Ultrasound

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.3 Market by Geography

13.7 Cryolipolysis

13.7.1 Market Overview

13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.7.3 Market by Geography

13.8 Others

13.8.1 Market Overview

13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.8.3 Market by Geography

14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Body Contouring & Skin Tightening

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Skin Rejuvenation

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 Hair Removal

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography

14.6 Vaginal Rejuvenation

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Market by Geography

14.7 Leg Vein Treatment

14.7.1 Market Overview

14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.7.3 Market by Geography

14.8 Others

14.8.1 Market Overview

14.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.8.3 Market by Geography

15 Gender

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Female

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 Male

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

16 End-Users

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Hospitals & Skin Clinics

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Market by Geography

16.4 Medical Spa & Beauty Centers

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.3 Market by Geography

16.5 Others

16.5.1 Market Overview

16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.5.3 Market by Geography

17 Geography

18 North America

19 APAC

20 Europe

21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competition Overview

23.2 Market Share Analysis

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ud713s-based?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets