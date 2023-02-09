The Worldwide Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $9.07 Billion by 2027 - Broader Range and Accessibility to Safe and Effective Treatments Drives Growth

Feb 09, 2023, 05:10 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.75% during 2022-2027. Rapid changes have occurred in the energy-based aesthetic devices landscape in recent years, accelerating market growth.
The increasing number of new products entry in the market delivers new growth opportunities. On another side, the involvement of the leading and emerging industry players in developing new products builds up market growth. From 2021 to 2022, many new products were launched in the industry, expected to drive the aesthetic procedures rate in the coming time.
In addition, the technological advancement in energy-based aesthetic devices, such as the involvement of intense pulse light technology, cryolipolysis, LED, Nd:YAG laser, are some of the emerging technologies in the energy-based aesthetic devices.
In 2020, InMode, a rapidly growing global company of innovative medical technologies, introduced EVOLVE, a non-invasive & hands-free platform designed to treat adipose tissue, remodel skin, and tone muscles. It is one of the all-in-one and hands-free medical devices that cleared the FDA regulations and stood at the forefront of the market, helping in non-invasive medical aesthetic procedures.
Technology Advancement in Energy-based Medical Aesthetic Devices
Technology advancement and innovation in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market have accelerated the medical aesthetic industry and opened the broad spectrum of minimally invasive and non-invasive treatments for the broad patient spectrum globally.
Energy-based aesthetic treatment with technological advancement has made medical aesthetic procedures much more accessible and easier. The use of lasers, light-based technologies, and radiofrequency (RF) in medical aesthetic procedures has swelled in recent times.
Most manufacturing companies explore the outer limits of safe energy-based approaches, leading medical professionals to purchase energy-based aesthetic devices increasingly. In the current industry landscape, more popular energy-based procedures such as hair removal and transplantation, skin-tightening, skin rejuvenation, feminine rejuvenation, and cellulite reduction have advanced in high-tech functionality and can provide sophisticated results.
Increasing Targeted Population
Globally, energy-based aesthetic procedures are rapidly increasing with the significantly growing targeted population and preference towards medical aesthetic treatments.
Due to the increasing geriatric population and their concern about body appearance, there is a huge market demand for energy-based aesthetic products.
Worldwide, aging is an inevitable phenomenon; over the past few years, the increasing focus on the aesthetic of older adults on the body appearance and the aesthetic of aging procedures has boosted the energy-based aesthetic devices market. Many aesthetic procedures are performed among older adults, among which females are the major contributors.
Industry Restraints
Risks Associated with Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices
Although energy-based aesthetic devices made significant changes in the industry and accelerated growth, some factors still stand as barriers to industry growth. Complications and risks associated with energy-based therapies for managing skin conditions and adverse events are limits to the energy-based aesthetic devices market growth. Energy-based devices use various energy sources that could damage the skin from moderate to severe. So, most energy-based aesthetic devices come under the Class II category by regulatory approvals. It depends not only on human errors but also on every individual's skin type. In medical aesthetic procedures, energy-based devices deliver enough heat to cause thermal disruption of collagen fibers, which can create overheating or loss of the subcutaneous fat, developing scars between the muscle and skin.
Vendor Landscape
The global energy-based aesthetic devices market has been rapidly growing in recent years with increasing competition among the market players. The market includes leading, emerging, and start-up companies are trying to achieve significant growth by implementing various business strategies.
Increasing promotional activities, product launches, product upgradation, and aesthetic care development are factors that influence the competition.
Currently, many market players focus on new product deliveries as next-generation aesthetic care solutions. Rapid technological environment growth significantly impacts the overall market as patients and healthcare professionals seek innovative and advanced features in treatment devices. Most vendors in the market offer a wide range of minimally invasive body contouring devices.
Key Vendors
- Bausch Health Companies
- Cynosure
- Cutera
- Lumenis
- Sisram Medical
Other Prominent Vendors
- AbbVie
- Aerolase
- Aesthetics Biomedical
- Asclepion Laser Technologies
- Beijing ADSS Development
- BISON Medical
- Brera Medical Technologies
- BTL Group of Companies
- Cartessa Aesthetics
- Candela Medical
- ENDYMED
- El. En
- Erchonia
- F Care Systems
- Fotona
- GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist
- InMode
- Lutronic
- Lynton Lasers
- Merz Pharma
- PhotoMedex
- Sciton
- Sofwave
- ThermiGen
- Venus Concept
- Wavemed SRL
Key Questions Answered
1. How big is the energy-based aesthetic devices market?
2. What is the energy-based aesthetic devices market growth?
3. Why is the energy-based aesthetic devices market booming?
4. Who are the key players in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market?
5. What are energy-based aesthetic devices?
6. Which region will dominate the global energy-based aesthetic devices market share?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market by Technology
4.3.2 Market by Application
4.3.3 Market by Gender
4.3.4 Market by End-Users
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Premium Insights
6.1 Overview
7 Market at a Glance
8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 New Products Launched in Market
9.2 Technology Advances in Energy-Based Medical Aesthetic Devices
9.3 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Treatments
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 the Increasing Targeted Population
10.2 Broader Range and Accessibility to Safe and Effective Treatments
10.3 Increasing Expenditure and Medical Tourism
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Stringent Regulatory Approval Procedures
11.2 Risk Associated with Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices
11.3 Alternative Options for Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.1.1 Insights by Geography
12.1.2 Insights by Technology
12.1.3 Insights by Application
12.1.4 Insights by Gender
12.1.5 Insights by End-Users
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Laser-Based
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Light-Based
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
13.5 Electromagnetic-Based
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography
13.6 Ultrasound
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.3 Market by Geography
13.7 Cryolipolysis
13.7.1 Market Overview
13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.7.3 Market by Geography
13.8 Others
13.8.1 Market Overview
13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.8.3 Market by Geography
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Body Contouring & Skin Tightening
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Skin Rejuvenation
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 Hair Removal
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography
14.6 Vaginal Rejuvenation
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Market by Geography
14.7 Leg Vein Treatment
14.7.1 Market Overview
14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.7.3 Market by Geography
14.8 Others
14.8.1 Market Overview
14.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.8.3 Market by Geography
15 Gender
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Female
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Male
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
16 End-Users
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Hospitals & Skin Clinics
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.3 Market by Geography
16.4 Medical Spa & Beauty Centers
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.3 Market by Geography
16.5 Others
16.5.1 Market Overview
16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.5.3 Market by Geography
17 Geography
18 North America
19 APAC
20 Europe
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
23.2 Market Share Analysis
24 Key Company Profiles
25 Other Prominent Vendors
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
Share this article