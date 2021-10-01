The Worldwide Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service Industry is Expected to Reach $47+ Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service Market Size By Type, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the Global Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPAAS) Market was valued at USD 4,132.56 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 47,598.30 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.39% from 2020 to 2027.



The Global Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPAAS) Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPAAS) Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



The Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPAAS) Market is experiencing a tremendous growth owing to the rising users of the mobile and smartphones across the globe. In addition, the rising social communication owing to the popularity of the Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat and other OTT messaging services, the market is benefited. Moreover, the growing demand for the contextual communication in the business enterprises are one of the primary demands tends to upsurge the market growth. The increasing access to the more competitive features through the implementation of the CPAAS in the business will gain the better advantages and return of investments by maintaining the time and cost effective.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPAAS) Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPAAS) Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPAAS) Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPAAS) Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (Cpaas) Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Contextual Communication

4.2.2 Rise of Social Communication

4.2.3 Increasing Access to More Competitive Features

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Security Risk Associated With the Communication Platform

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness Among the Customers

4.4 Market Opportunity

4.4.1 Digital Transformation

4.5 Impact of Covid - 19 on Enterprise Cpaas Market



5 Market, by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Sme (Small and Medium Enterprises)

5.3 Large Enterprises



6 Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Standardized Service

6.3 Customized Service



7 Market, by Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 U.K.

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest of World

7.5.1 Middle East & Africa

7.5.2 Latin America



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Competitive Scenario

8.1 Company Market Ranking Analysis



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Twilio, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Company Insights

9.1.3 Segment Breakdown

9.1.4 Product Benchmarking

9.1.5 Key Developments

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Vonage Holdings Corp.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Company Insights

9.2.3 Segment Breakdown

9.2.4 Product Benchmarking

9.2.5 Key Development

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Bandwidth, Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Company Insights

9.3.3 Segment Breakdown

9.3.4 Product Benchmarking

9.3.5 Key Development

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Messagebird

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Company Insights

9.4.3 Product Benchmarking

9.5 Sinch

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Company Insights

9.5.3 Segment Breakdown

9.5.4 Product Benchmarking

9.5.5 Key Developments

9.6 Infobip Ltd.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Company Insights

9.6.3 Product Benchmarking

9.6.4 Key Developments

9.7 Ale International

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Company Insights

9.7.3 Product Benchmarking

9.7.4 Key Developments

9.8 Vidyo, Inc. (Enghouse Systems Limited)

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Company Insights

9.8.3 Segment Breakdown

9.8.4 Product Benchmarking

9.9 Mitel Networks Corporation

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Company Insights

9.9.3 Product Benchmarking

9.10 Plum Voice (The Plum Group, Inc.)

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Company Insights

9.10.3 Product Benchmarking

9.10.4 Key Development



