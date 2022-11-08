The Worldwide Enzymes Industry is Projected to Reach $16.9 Billion by 2027

Nov 08, 2022, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enzymes Market by Product Type (Industrial enzymes and Specialty Enzymes), Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), Type, Industrial Enzyme Application, Specialty Enzymes Application and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The enzymes market is projected to reach USD 16.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027.
With the increasing use of enzymes as chemical substitutes, particularly in food and beverage and pharmaceutical applications, the market for industrial and specialty enzymes have experienced significant growth.
Moreover, the players in the market are also expanding their production facilities and launching new products to cater the growing market demand.
Carbohydrases Enzymes are estimated to have high demand in type segment
Carbohydrases dominated the market for enzymes, by type, in terms of value, in 2022. The usage of enzymes is on surge, due to the applications in varied sectors such as food & beverages, bioethanol, paper & pulp, textiles & leather, pharmaceutical, and research & biotechnology.
The usage of enzymes helps in higher product quality, lower manufacturing cost, and less waste, and reduced energy consumption. They are often being used as an alternative to mitigate the usage of chemicals in various applications. These benefits of enzymes are contributing as a driving factor to boost the usage of enzymes in the various applications globally.
Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 7.85% during the forecast period in the enzymes market
The enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region is growing at a CAGR of 7.85%. With the presence of leading companies such as Advanced Enzymes (India), Amano Enzyme (Japan), Aumgene Biosciences (India) and emerging startups such as Noor Enzymes (India), Synkromax Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd (China) in the region, the supplier market is thriving.
In addition, application of industrial enzymes in the textiles & leather industry has caused a stir in the demand. With this sector becoming one of the important industries in the Asia Pacific region, owing to changes in technological innovations in machinery and globalization of business, the demand for enzymes is expected to rise.
