The Worldwide Ethanol Car Industry is Expected to Reach $1 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethanol Car Market By Fuel Type, By Vehicle Class, By Blend Type, By Drive Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the ethanol car market was valued at $567.90 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The report incorporates the study of the global ethanol car market that focuses on the type of alternative fuels used in different vehicles. Ethanol is one of the most promising alternative fuels to be used entirely or in a blended form with gasoline as ethanol can be produced synthetically as well as biologically.

Also, it burns cleaner than conventional fuels, resulting in fewer hazardous gas emissions, which is extremely beneficial from an anti-pollution standpoint.



Hence, while running on flex-fuels such as ethanol, the vehicle's engine maintains its performance, and some even produce more torque and horsepower than when running on conventional fuels.

Initially, ethanol cars are in high demand around the world due to rise in commercial and passenger vehicle manufacturing, as well as improved technology. For instance, in June 2019, Scania launched a 410-horsepower bioethanol engine for its next generation of alternative fuel engines. It can deliver 2,150 Nm torque along with significant reductions in CO2 and NOx emissions.



The factors such as stringent environmental regulations & vehicle emission norms, depleting fossil-fuel reserves, and less CO2 emission from vehicles supplement the growth of the ethanol car market.

However, engine damage concerns and scarcity of ethanol-based fuel stations are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the ethanol car market. In addition, increase in adoption of sustainable automotive technologies and increased automotive performance on higher ethanol blends creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the ethanol car market.



For the purpose of analysis, the global ethanol car market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, vehicle class, blend type, drive type, and region. By fuel type, the market is divided into gasoline and diesel. By vehicle class, it is fragmented into hatchback, sedan, SUV, and others. By blend type, it is categorized into E10 to E25, E25 to E85, and Above E85. By drive type, it is further classified into front wheel drive (FWD), rear wheel drive (RWD), and all wheel drive (AWD). By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The leading players operating in the ethanol car market are AB Volvo, ADM, Alcogroup SA, BlueFire Renewables, BMW AG, BP p.l.c., Cristal Union Group, CropEnergies AG, Cummins Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, Pannonia Bio Zrt., Petrobras, Scania, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Volkswagen AG.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global ethanol car market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall ethanol car market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global ethanol car market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current ethanol car market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

