The Worldwide EV Charging Adapters Industry is Projected to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030: Tesla's Charging Adapter Finds Use at Non-Tesla Public Charging Stations

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Charging Adapters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for EV Charging Adapters estimated at US$404.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

AC Charging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.4% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DC Charging segment is readjusted to a revised 45.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.3% CAGR

The EV Charging Adapters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$869.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 36.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.5% and 32.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

  • ABB Group
  • AddEnergie Technologies Inc.
  • AeroVironment, Inc.
  • ChargePoint, Inc.
  • Delphi Automotive PLC
  • Eaton Corporation PLC
  • EFACEC Group
  • Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
  • POD Point
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Signet Electronic Systems, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • EV Charging Adapter - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Electric Vehicle Charging Adapter - An Overview
  • EV Charging Adapter Exhibiting High Growth
  • Demand Rises for Quick Charging of Electric Vehicles

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Technological Advancements Impacting EV Batteries Market
  • Tesla's Charging Adapter Finds Use at Non-Tesla Public Charging Stations
  • Developments in EV Charging Technology
  • EV Charging - Tech Trends
  • V2X Technology for EV Charging
  • Electric Vehicle - Charging Essentials
  • EV Charging Systems
  • ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING TECHNOLOGY

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

